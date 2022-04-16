Brandon Ingram scoops a layup at the Clippers

Play-in postgame wrap: No. 9 Pelicans 105, No. 8 Clippers 101

Pelicans advance to West quarterfinals vs. Suns
by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Apr 16, 2022

From up 16 to down 13 to a nail-biter in clutch time, Friday’s elimination game in Crypto.com Arena was a rollercoaster, drama-soaked and not for the faint of heart. Despite matters looking bleak and its season seemingly on the brink for a long stretch of the second half, New Orleans outlasted LA, pulling off one of the franchise’s most memorable victories.

The Pelicans advanced to the Western Conference playoffs for the first time since 2018, doing so in perhaps the most harrowing way possible.

New Orleans saw a large lead evaporate in the middle portion of the game, with the Clippers winning the third quarter 38-18, but the Pelicans won the fourth 31-17.

From 1-12 to becoming one of eight playoff teams in the West. From one of the league’s worst records in November to one of its most promising squads after the All-Star break. New Orleans punctuated a stunning in-season turnaround, with the eighth playoff berth in franchise history undoubtedly the most unlikely.

“Our guys are great,” head coach Willie Green said of his players, after being asked about the team overcoming a lot to get in the playoffs. “That’s how you withstand tough times, with character. We have extremely high-character individuals in our organization. It’s been a joy to go after it with them.”

The Pelicans will open their first-round playoff series at top-seeded Phoenix on Sunday night.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Jonas Valanciunas threw down a dunk to give New Orleans a four-point lead in the final 10 seconds, followed by the Clippers misfiring twice from three-point range in a desperate attempt to get the margin back to one possession. Pelicans players celebrated their fourth win of this season in five tries on the Crypto.com hardwood, with Friday’s being a monumental one.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Two former Lakers very familiar with the venue formerly known as Staples Center turned in excellent performances, with Brandon Ingram starting fast and carrying the offense for stretches, while Larry Nance Jr. was ultra-valuable off the bench. Ingram pushed New Orleans into a rapid lead by scoring 16 points in the opening quarter, sinking repeated mid-range jumpers en route to a 30-point night. Nance has been stellar since debuting for the Pelicans less than a month ago, but came up with his biggest contribution yet, squeezing 14 points and 16 rebounds (seven on offense) into only 24 minutes of action.

BY THE NUMBERS

65, 52: Foul shooting percentages for the Clippers and Pelicans. Both teams were poor at the stripe, but that essentially canceled itself out. An above average night from either might’ve swung the game firmly in one direction.

10-2: New Orleans record since the All-Star break when Ingram plays.

11: Pelicans players on the roster who’ve never appeared in an NBA playoff game in their career (the list includes three rookies who’ll now get there in their first opportunity). Ingram, Willy Hernangomez and Devonte’ Graham have all been in the league at least four seasons and are set to debut this month.

REVISITING FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

BIG THREE-SY

After combining for 81 points Wednesday vs. San Antonio, NOLA’s three leading scorers on the season were far less efficient as a group against a Clippers defense that clamped down after giving up 30 first-quarter points. Still, with Ingram going 14/21, the trio of he, Valanciunas and CJ McCollum nearly made it to 50 percent at 26/54, though the latter two struggled from the field.

CONTAIN THE CLIPS

LA looked sluggish and a step behind in the first half, but that didn’t last. Overall though, the Clippers only had one big offensive quarter and barely cleared the century mark, so a good night for the NOLA defense.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

Clippers reserves Norman Powell and Robert Covington were big factors, but so were Nance and Trey Murphy III on the Pelicans’ side. The benches played roughly to a draw production-wise, but Murphy bagged three fourth-quarter three-pointers (among 14 second-half points) and Nance came up huge all night.

Pelicans locker room postgame after win vs. LA Clippers | 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament

Go inside the New Orleans Pelicans locker room after they defeated the LA Clippers in the 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament to punch their ticket to the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

2021-22 Play-In: Pelicans vs. Clippers

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Pelicans locker room postgame after win vs. LA Clippers | 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament
Now Playing

Pelicans locker room postgame after win vs. LA Clippers | 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament

Go inside the New Orleans Pelicans locker room after they defeated the LA Clippers in the 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament to punch their ticket to the 2022 NBA Playoffs.
Apr 16, 2022  |  00:48
Willie Green sideline motivation in comeback win vs. LA Clippers | 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament
Now Playing

Willie Green sideline motivation in comeback win vs. LA Clippers | 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament

New Orleans Pelicans Head Coach Willie Green motivates his team on the sideline in the Pelicans' comeback win vs. LA Clippers in the 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament as they move on to the 2022 NBA Playoffs.
Apr 16, 2022  |  00:25
Game Recap: Pelicans 105, Clippers 101 | 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament
Now Playing

Game Recap: Pelicans 105, Clippers 101 | 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament

Led by Brandon Ingrams 30 points, six rebounds and six assists, the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the LA Clippers, 105-101. CJ McCollum added 19 points and three assists for the Pelicans.
Apr 16, 2022  |  00:02
Larry Nance Jr. and Trey Murphy III joint Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs. Clippers | 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament
Now Playing

Larry Nance Jr. and Trey Murphy III joint Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs. Clippers | 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament

New Orleans Pelicans forwards Larry Nance Jr. and Trey Murphy III joint postgame interview following the Pelicans 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament win against the LA Clippers as they head to the 2022 NBA Playoffs as the eighth seed taking on the Phoenix Suns.
Apr 16, 2022  |  12:24
CJ McCollum Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs. Clippers | 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament
Now Playing

CJ McCollum Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs. Clippers | 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum's postgame interview following the Pelicans 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament win against the LA Clippers as they head to the 2022 NBA Playoffs as the eighth seed taking on the Phoenix Suns.
Apr 16, 2022  |  06:56
Brandon Ingram Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs. Clippers | 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs. Clippers | 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram's postgame interview following the Pelicans 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament win against the LA Clippers as they head to the 2022 NBA Playoffs as the eighth seed taking on the Phoenix Suns.
Apr 16, 2022  |  04:43
Pelicans guard CJ McCollum highlights vs. LA Clippers | 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament
Now Playing

Pelicans guard CJ McCollum highlights vs. LA Clippers | 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum's highlights vs. the LA Clippers in the 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament game.
Apr 16, 2022  |  02:02
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram highlights vs. LA Clippers | 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament
Now Playing

Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram highlights vs. LA Clippers | 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram's highlights vs. the LA Clippers in the 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament game.
Apr 16, 2022  |  01:51
Pelicans punch their ticket to the 2022 NBA playoffs | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights | 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament
Now Playing

Pelicans punch their ticket to the 2022 NBA playoffs | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights | 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament

The last play of the game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the LA Clippers as the Pelicans secure their place in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.
Apr 16, 2022  |  00:43
Larry Nance Jr. blocks on one end | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights | 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament
Now Playing

Larry Nance Jr. blocks on one end | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights | 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament

New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. with the block on one end and the putback dunk on the other vs. the LA Clippers in their 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament game on Friday April 15, 2022.
Apr 15, 2022  |  00:39
Trey Murphy drains two clutch triples | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights | 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament
Now Playing

Trey Murphy drains two clutch triples | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights | 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament

New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III comes up with a pair of huge three pointers late vs. the LA Clippers in their 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament game on Friday April 15, 2022.
Apr 15, 2022  |  00:39
Brandon Ingram speeds through the paint on the dunk | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights | 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram speeds through the paint on the dunk | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights | 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram slashes through the paint on the dunk vs. the LA Clippers in their 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament game on Friday April 15, 2022.
Apr 15, 2022  |  00:18
New Orleans Pelicans with a 11-0 Run vs. LA Clippers in the 4th | 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament Highlights
Now Playing

New Orleans Pelicans with a 11-0 Run vs. LA Clippers in the 4th | 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans with a 11-0 Run vs. LA Clippers, 04/15/2022
Apr 15, 2022  |  00:01
Brandon Ingram drains the fadeaway | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights | 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram drains the fadeaway | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights | 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram splashes the fadeaway jumper vs. the LA Clippers in their 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament game on Friday April 15, 2022.
Apr 15, 2022  |  00:14
Larry Nance Jr. alley-oop from CJ McCollum | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights | 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament
Now Playing

Larry Nance Jr. alley-oop from CJ McCollum | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights | 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament

New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. finishes the alley-oop dime from CJ McCollum vs. the LA Clippers in their 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament game on Friday April 15, 2022.
Apr 15, 2022  |  00:16
Herb Jones rejects Marcus Morris Sr. | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights | 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament
Now Playing

Herb Jones rejects Marcus Morris Sr. | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights | 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones with the big time block vs. the LA Clippers in their 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament game on Friday April 15, 2022.
Apr 15, 2022  |  00:25
Jaxson Hayes hook shot and-1 | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights | 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament
Now Playing

Jaxson Hayes hook shot and-1 | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights | 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes runs the floor and finishes with the and-1 on the hook shot vs. the LA Clippers in their 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament game on Friday April 15, 2022.
Apr 15, 2022  |  00:26
Larry Nance Jr. with another putback dunk | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights | 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament
Now Playing

Larry Nance Jr. with another putback dunk | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights | 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament

New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. follows the miss with a dunk vs. the LA Clippers in their 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament game on Friday April 15, 2022.
Apr 15, 2022  |  00:15
Good ball movement leads to Herb Jones three | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights | 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament
Now Playing

Good ball movement leads to Herb Jones three | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights | 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones drains the triple off great ball movement vs. the LA Clippers in their 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament game on Friday April 15, 2022.
Apr 15, 2022  |  00:23
Jose Alvarado extends Pelicans lead to 15 | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights | 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament
Now Playing

Jose Alvarado extends Pelicans lead to 15 | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights | 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado extends the first half lead with the high jumper vs. the LA Clippers in their 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament game on Friday April 15, 2022.
Apr 15, 2022  |  00:19
Larry Nance Jr. putback dunk | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights | 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament
Now Playing

Larry Nance Jr. putback dunk | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights | 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament

New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. follow the shot on the putback dunk vs. the LA Clippers in their 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament game on Friday April 15, 2022.
Apr 15, 2022  |  00:24
Highlights: Brandon Ingram racks up 16 points in the 1st quarter vs. LA Clippers | 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament
Now Playing

Highlights: Brandon Ingram racks up 16 points in the 1st quarter vs. LA Clippers | 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram racked up 16 points in the first quarter vs. LA Clippers during the 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament.
Apr 15, 2022  |  00:01
Brandon Ingram fadeaway game | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights | 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram fadeaway game | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights | 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram continues his 1st quarter dominance vs. the LA Clippers in their 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament game on Friday April 15, 2022.
Apr 15, 2022  |  00:14
Jaxson Hayes dunks home the Ingram Dime | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights | 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament
Now Playing

Jaxson Hayes dunks home the Ingram Dime | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights | 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes dunks home the Brandon Ingram dime vs. the LA Clippers in their 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament game on Friday April 15, 2022.
Apr 15, 2022  |  00:13
CJ McCollum drains the stepback | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights | 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament
Now Playing

CJ McCollum drains the stepback | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights | 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum with the patient stepback jumper vs. the LA Clippers in their 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament game on Friday April 15, 2022.
Apr 15, 2022  |  00:12
Brandon Ingram mid-range onslaught | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights | 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram mid-range onslaught | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights | 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram shows off his mid-range game in the first quarter vs. the LA Clippers in their 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament game on Friday April 15, 2022.
Apr 15, 2022  |  00:45
Shootaround Highlights: Pelicans vs. Clippers | 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament
Now Playing

Shootaround Highlights: Pelicans vs. Clippers | 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament

The New Orleans Pelicans prepare for their NBA Play-In Tournament matchup against the LA Clippers during shootaround at UCLA on April 15, 2022.
Apr 15, 2022  |  00:44
Tags
Alvarado, Jose, Ingram, Brandon, Jones, Herbert, McCollum, CJ, Nance Jr., Larry

Related Content

Alvarado, Jose

Ingram, Brandon

Jones, Herbert

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter