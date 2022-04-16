Play-in postgame wrap: No. 9 Pelicans 105, No. 8 Clippers 101

From up 16 to down 13 to a nail-biter in clutch time, Friday’s elimination game in Crypto.com Arena was a rollercoaster, drama-soaked and not for the faint of heart. Despite matters looking bleak and its season seemingly on the brink for a long stretch of the second half, New Orleans outlasted LA, pulling off one of the franchise’s most memorable victories.

The Pelicans advanced to the Western Conference playoffs for the first time since 2018, doing so in perhaps the most harrowing way possible.

New Orleans saw a large lead evaporate in the middle portion of the game, with the Clippers winning the third quarter 38-18, but the Pelicans won the fourth 31-17.

From 1-12 to becoming one of eight playoff teams in the West. From one of the league’s worst records in November to one of its most promising squads after the All-Star break. New Orleans punctuated a stunning in-season turnaround, with the eighth playoff berth in franchise history undoubtedly the most unlikely.

“Our guys are great,” head coach Willie Green said of his players, after being asked about the team overcoming a lot to get in the playoffs. “That’s how you withstand tough times, with character. We have extremely high-character individuals in our organization. It’s been a joy to go after it with them.”

The Pelicans will open their first-round playoff series at top-seeded Phoenix on Sunday night.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Jonas Valanciunas threw down a dunk to give New Orleans a four-point lead in the final 10 seconds, followed by the Clippers misfiring twice from three-point range in a desperate attempt to get the margin back to one possession. Pelicans players celebrated their fourth win of this season in five tries on the Crypto.com hardwood, with Friday’s being a monumental one.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Two former Lakers very familiar with the venue formerly known as Staples Center turned in excellent performances, with Brandon Ingram starting fast and carrying the offense for stretches, while Larry Nance Jr. was ultra-valuable off the bench. Ingram pushed New Orleans into a rapid lead by scoring 16 points in the opening quarter, sinking repeated mid-range jumpers en route to a 30-point night. Nance has been stellar since debuting for the Pelicans less than a month ago, but came up with his biggest contribution yet, squeezing 14 points and 16 rebounds (seven on offense) into only 24 minutes of action.

BY THE NUMBERS

65, 52: Foul shooting percentages for the Clippers and Pelicans. Both teams were poor at the stripe, but that essentially canceled itself out. An above average night from either might’ve swung the game firmly in one direction.

10-2: New Orleans record since the All-Star break when Ingram plays.

11: Pelicans players on the roster who’ve never appeared in an NBA playoff game in their career (the list includes three rookies who’ll now get there in their first opportunity). Ingram, Willy Hernangomez and Devonte’ Graham have all been in the league at least four seasons and are set to debut this month.

REVISITING FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

BIG THREE-SY

After combining for 81 points Wednesday vs. San Antonio, NOLA’s three leading scorers on the season were far less efficient as a group against a Clippers defense that clamped down after giving up 30 first-quarter points. Still, with Ingram going 14/21, the trio of he, Valanciunas and CJ McCollum nearly made it to 50 percent at 26/54, though the latter two struggled from the field.

CONTAIN THE CLIPS

LA looked sluggish and a step behind in the first half, but that didn’t last. Overall though, the Clippers only had one big offensive quarter and barely cleared the century mark, so a good night for the NOLA defense.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

Clippers reserves Norman Powell and Robert Covington were big factors, but so were Nance and Trey Murphy III on the Pelicans’ side. The benches played roughly to a draw production-wise, but Murphy bagged three fourth-quarter three-pointers (among 14 second-half points) and Nance came up huge all night.