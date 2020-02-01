No changes to injury report for Houston game on national TV

New Orleans (20-29, winners of three straight) has finally begun to find some lineup stability lately, trotting out the same starting five in every game since forward Zion Williamson made his NBA debut Jan. 22 vs. San Antonio. However, reserve forward Kenrich Williams – who started 18 games during the early portion of the regular season – has remained out of the mix in recent weeks, due to right lower back soreness.

As was the case for much of January, Williams is officially listed as out for Sunday’s 1 p.m. game at Houston (ABC, ESPN Radio New Orleans 100.3 FM). He is joined by Darius Miller (Achilles) as the only Pelicans on the team’s injury report.