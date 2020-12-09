Pelicans working on creating more opportunities for Zion Williamson to drive, dish

More than three-fourths of Zion Williamson’s 210 baskets as a rookie were assisted, with the high-flying forward often catching alley oop passes from Lonzo Ball, or using his strength to anchor near the paint, receive an entry feed and go to work. Those staples will remain part of Williamson’s offensive game in 2020-21, but early in training camp, the Pelicans also seem intent on putting the ball in his hands in other positions on the court. In addition to his elite finishing skills at the rim, the 20-year-old has quicker feet and greater athleticism than most bigs, opening up additional opportunities to score or pass.

“You saw a little glimpse of it last year,” reserve forward Josh Hart said after Wednesday’s practice. “He’s a man-child. He won’t be stopped going downhill. On the occasion he misses a layup, his second jump is probably the fastest of any second jump I’ve ever seen. He’ll get the rebound and put it back in. That’s going to be something we go to a lot. He’s going to have the ball in his hands a lot and be able to playmake and keep improving as a player. That’s something we’ve got to utilize, whether it’s in halfcourt sets or in transition. He has to have the ball in his hands going downhill. Same with (Brandon Ingram).”

As they try to learn and implement Stan Van Gundy’s offensive and defensive systems, the Pelicans have not been able to play much fullcourt 5-on-5 in training camp so far, but Williamson has excelled during those segments, according to the head coach.

“Everybody has at times (stood out). A lot of people have played well,” Van Gundy said Tuesday of early intrasquad scrimmaging. “Zion has been overwhelming when he’s able to get the ball going toward the basket. He’s made pretty good decisions passing the ball.”

Williamson averaged 2.1 assists per game as a rookie in 27.8 minutes, but could have the opportunity to bump up his passing numbers and effectiveness in Year 2, based on expanding the ways he’s deployed on offense. He faced double- and triple-teams from almost literally the moment he officially began his NBA career, dealing with San Antonio’s aggressive defensive coverages in a Jan. 22 debut, forcing him to scan the floor and find open teammates.

“We know that Zion is one of a kind. He’s special,” reserve forward Nicolo Melli said. “For the qualities he has, the physicality he has, him driving to the basket, if it’s not (a chance) for him (to score), he can create for us, for teammates. I hope that Zion is going to have a great season for himself and for us. Knock on wood, that he can stay healthy and have a consistent season, where he can work on all his skills, physically and technically.”