Pelicans will remain without two top scorers Sunday vs. Rockets
Regardless of Saturday’s key results on the Western Conference scoreboard, New Orleans will enter a Sunday matchup vs. Southwest Division counterpart Houston in 10th place. The Pelicans may need to beat the Rockets to stay there.
New Orleans will face Houston for a fourth and final time this season Sunday (6 p.m., Bally Sports, 100.3 FM), attempting to win the head-to-head series for a second straight campaign (the Pelicans prevailed 2-1 in 2020-21). Leading scorers Brandon Ingram (right hamstring soreness) and CJ McCollum (health and safety protocols) again will be out of action for New Orleans. It will be Ingram’s fourth straight DNP and the second in a row for McCollum.
Also out for New Orleans are Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL/MCL sprain), Larry Nance Jr. (right knee arthroscopy) and Zion Williamson (right foot fracture).
For Houston, starters Christian Wood (illness) and Jae’Sean Tate (ankle) were listed as out and did not play in Friday’s home loss to Dallas.
PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUS
HOUSTON (17-50, 15TH IN WEST)
Friday loss vs. Dallas
Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Kenyon Martin Jr., Alperen Sengun
NEW ORLEANS (27-40, 10TH IN WEST)
Friday loss vs. Charlotte
Devonte’ Graham, Herbert Jones, Naji Marshall, Jaxson Hayes, Jonas Valanciunas
SEASON SERIES
Dec. 5: at Houston 118, New Orleans 108
Feb. 6: New Orleans 120, at Houston 107
Feb. 8: at New Orleans 110, at Houston 97
March 13: at New Orleans, 6 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES
Houston 41-32 (Pelicans won last 2)