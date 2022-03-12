Pelicans will remain without two top scorers Sunday vs. Rockets

Regardless of Saturday’s key results on the Western Conference scoreboard, New Orleans will enter a Sunday matchup vs. Southwest Division counterpart Houston in 10th place. The Pelicans may need to beat the Rockets to stay there.

New Orleans will face Houston for a fourth and final time this season Sunday (6 p.m., Bally Sports, 100.3 FM), attempting to win the head-to-head series for a second straight campaign (the Pelicans prevailed 2-1 in 2020-21). Leading scorers Brandon Ingram (right hamstring soreness) and CJ McCollum (health and safety protocols) again will be out of action for New Orleans. It will be Ingram’s fourth straight DNP and the second in a row for McCollum.

Also out for New Orleans are Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL/MCL sprain), Larry Nance Jr. (right knee arthroscopy) and Zion Williamson (right foot fracture).

For Houston, starters Christian Wood (illness) and Jae’Sean Tate (ankle) were listed as out and did not play in Friday’s home loss to Dallas.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUS

HOUSTON (17-50, 15TH IN WEST)

Friday loss vs. Dallas

Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Kenyon Martin Jr., Alperen Sengun

NEW ORLEANS (27-40, 10TH IN WEST)

Friday loss vs. Charlotte

Devonte’ Graham, Herbert Jones, Naji Marshall, Jaxson Hayes, Jonas Valanciunas

SEASON SERIES

Dec. 5: at Houston 118, New Orleans 108

Feb. 6: New Orleans 120, at Houston 107

Feb. 8: at New Orleans 110, at Houston 97

March 13: at New Orleans, 6 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

Houston 41-32 (Pelicans won last 2)