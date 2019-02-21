Pelicans will have numerous chances to play spoiler in second half

The New Orleans Pelicans’ biggest impact on the 2018-19 playoff race may ultimately not be based on what they accomplish, but what they can prevent other teams from doing. Facing a six-game gap between themselves and the eighth-place LA Clippers (32-27), the Pelicans are a long shot to reach the postseason, listed by ESPN.com’s BPI metric as having a 3.4 percent chance of qualifying.

That doesn’t mean New Orleans (26-33) won’t have a major say-so on seeding and the playoff field, however, particularly in the Western Conference. Among the Pelicans’ remaining 23 games, there are 18 matchups vs. opponents currently in playoff contention, including three contests against the West’s current 10th-place team, the Los Angeles Lakers (28-29). Over the final two weeks of the regular season, ninth-place Sacramento (30-27) is on the schedule twice, with March 28 and April 7 meetings sandwiched around New Orleans’ March 31 home tilt vs. the Lakers. In other words, if the West standings maintain a similar look heading into late March, the Pelicans are likely to pick up some supporters among fans of squads like Utah (32-25, sixth), San Antonio (33-26, seventh) and the Clippers (32-27) – the latter currently three games ahead of their Staples Center co-tenants.

New Orleans’ ability to play spoiler begins immediately this weekend, with a back-to-back at Indiana (38-20, third in East) and vs. the Lakers. After Thursday’s practice, fourth-year head coach Alvin Gentry said that Anthony Davis will play against the Pacers, but wouldn’t comment on Davis’ status beyond that the All-Star will suit up at Indiana.

Asked if New Orleans still has the playoff race in mind entering its final 23 games, Gentry responded that “the goal is to play really good basketball and play competitively. We’ve also got to focus on trying to evaluate our young players, see what we’ve got and see how they play in certain situations. But our goal is to compete at a really high level. And whatever that brings, we’ll accept it. But we’re going to play hard and compete hard.”







New Orleans experienced a recent very short-handed stretch during which inexperienced players such as Frank Jackson, Cheick Diallo, Kenrich Williams and Jahlil Okafor earned a bump in minutes, with only 10 or 11 healthy bodies available for some games. The recent return of Davis and Julius Randle has added to the rotation, while point guard Elfrid Payton will also be back on the floor at Indiana. It will be Payton’s first game action since Jan. 26. Meanwhile, the status of Darius Miller (ankle) is to be determined; E’Twaun Moore will not play in back-to-backs, but the Pelicans hadn’t decided yet which of the weekend games Moore will be on the floor for, Friday or Saturday. With several veterans now being available – including Davis logging a fluctuating number of minutes in his last four games – Gentry was asked how difficult it will be to continue to give the team’s youngsters opportunities to contribute.

“That is a good question,” Gentry said. “I still think you can take a look at your young players. They’ve been playing – Frank’s been a rotation guy, Cheick’s been a rotation guy. Kenrich has started.

“We’re trying to take a look at some of the young players. I don’t think AD playing is going to have an effect on that. (The young players) would be in that situation if he was here or not here. You can evaluate a player based on what he’s doing on the court, not anything related to AD.”