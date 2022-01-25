Pelicans will be without numerous key players, including four starters at Philadelphia

New Orleans’ most common starting lineup this season has compiled an 11-7 record and been a key reason why the Pelicans have rebounded from a poor start, but four-fifths of that group will not be available Tuesday for a game at Philadelphia (6 p.m., Bally Sports, 100.3 FM). On this morning’s official injury report, the Pelicans listed eight players as out, including nightly starters Devonte’ Graham (left ankle soreness), Josh Hart (left ankle sprain), Brandon Ingram (right ankle sprain) and Jonas Valanciunas (rest). They are joined by four other players previously listed as out, a group that consists of Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL/MCL sprain), Didi Louzada (left knee meniscus tear), Trey Murphy III (health and safety protocols) and Zion Williamson (right foot fracture).

For the second straight night of a back-to-back against the Eastern Conference, New Orleans’ opponent will be without a series of key players. The 76ers listed Seth Curry (ankle), Danny Green (hip) and Shake Milton (back) as out, as well as LSU product Ben Simmons, who has not played all season. Ace defender Matisse Thybulle (shoulder) is questionable for Tuesday’s game.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

NEW ORLEANS (18-28, 11TH IN WEST)

Monday win vs. Indiana

Devonte’ Graham, Josh Hart, Garrett Temple, Herbert Jones, Jonas Valanciunas

PHILADELPHIA (27-19, 6TH IN EAST)

Sunday win at San Antonio

Tyrese Maxey, Furkan Korkmaz, Charlie Brown Jr., Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid

SEASON SERIES

Oct. 20: Philadelphia 117, at New Orleans 97

Jan. 25: at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

Philadelphia 21-19 (76ers won last 2); Philadelphia 4-2 in postseason (2003 Eastern Conference first round)