Pelicans Weekly TV Guide: Week of October 22

Posted: Oct 22, 2018

The Pelicans will take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday (10/23). The game will be aired on FOX Sports New Orleans. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. CST with pre-game coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. CST. The Pelicans then take on the Brooklyn Nets on Friday (10/26). The game will be aired on FOX Sports New Orleans. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. CST with pre-game coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. On Saturday (10/27), the Pelicans face the Utah Jazz. The game will be aired on FOX Sports New Orleans. Tip-off is set for 6:00 p.m. CST with pre-game coverage beginning at 5:30 p.m. CST.

FOX Sports New Orleans

  • Cox – Channel 38(SD) & 1038(HD)
  • DirecTV – Channel 676-4(HD)
  • AT&T U-Verse – Channel 757(SD) & 1757(HD)
  • Charter – Channel 33(SD) & 810(HD)
  • DISH Network – (10/23) Channel 441 (SD) & 9579 (HD); (10/26) Channel 442 (SD) & 9580 (HD); (10/27) Channel 444 (SD) & 9514 (HD)

News Talk 99.5 WRNO FM, the Pelicans radio flagship station, will broadcast every regular season game during the 2018-19 season. Entering its fourth season as the club’s flagship radio station, News Talk 99.5 WRNO FM will feature pregame and postgame shows with Pelicans Studio Host Daniel Sallerson.

