Pelicans Weekly TV Guide: Week of October 15

The New Orleans Pelicans will take on the Houston Rockets on Wednesday (10/17). The game will be aired on FOX Sports New Orleans and ESPN. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. CST with pre-game coverage beginning on Fox Sports New Orleans at 6:30 p.m. CST.

The Pelicans then return to New Orleans to play the Sacramento Kings in the team’s home-opener at the Smoothie King Center on Friday (10/19). The game will be aired on FOX Sports New Orleans. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. CST with pre-game coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m.

FOX Sports New Orleans

Cox – Channel 38(SD) & 1038(HD)

DirecTV – Channel 676-4(HD)

AT&T U-Verse – Channel 757(SD) & 1757(HD)

Charter – Channel 33(SD) & 810(HD)

DISH Network – (10/17) Channel TBD; (10/19) Channel TBD

ESPN

Cox – Channel 35(SD) & 1035(HD)

DirecTV – Channel 206(HD)

AT&T U-Verse – Channel 602(HD)

DISH Network – Channel 140(HD)

News Talk 99.5 WRNO FM, the Pelicans radio flagship station, will broadcast every regular season game during the 2018-19 season. Entering its fourth season as the club’s flagship radio station, News Talk 99.5 WRNO FM will feature pregame and postgame shows with Pelicans Studio Host Daniel Sallerson.

