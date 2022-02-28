Pelicans Weekend Recap on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - February 28, 2022
McLaren Grills Mardi Gras BBQ with King Cake Baby
It’s almost Mardi Gras day! World Champion Pitmaster James Cruse fired up his new Pelicans x McLaren Custom Grill and cooked up some delicious BBQ to fuel Theo and King Cake Baby for these last few parades.
| 02:02
Garrett Temple talks Temple Family history, LSU integration with father Collis Temple Jr. | Black History Month
New Orleans Pelicans guard Garrett Temple talks to his father Collis Temple Jr. about the Temple Family history before, during, and after integration at LSU in honor of Black History Month. Collis Temple Jr. was the first black athlete to play varsity basketball at LSU.
| 11:36
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Los Angeles Lakers 2/27/2022
New Orleans Pelicans highlights from their game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, February 27, 2022.
| 03:00
Game Recap: Pelicans 123, Lakers 95
The Pelicans defeated the Lakers, 123-95. CJ McCollum led the Pelicans with 22 points, five rebounds and eight assists, while Brandon Ingram added 19 points, five rebounds & eight assists in the win.
| 00:01
Devonte' Graham on running the second unit | Pelicans-Lakers Postgame 2-27-22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Los Angeles Lakers on February 27, 2022.
| 04:05
Willie Green on blowout win | Pelicans-Lakers Postgame 2-27-22
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media following the Pelicans' win against the Los Angeles Lakers on February 27, 2022.
| 04:35
Brandon Ingram on big win | Pelicans-Lakers Postgame 2-27-22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram addresses the media following the Pelicans' win against the Los Angeles Lakers on February 27, 2022.
| 05:05
CJ McCollum (22 points) Highlights vs. Los Angeles Lakers
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum highlights vs the Los Angeles Lakers on February 27, 2022.
| 01:59
Brandon Ingram (19 points) Highlights vs. Los Angeles Lakers 2/27/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram highlights vs the Los Angeles Lakers on February 27, 2022.
| 01:55
Jonas Valanciunas (19 points) Highlights vs. Los Angeles Lakers 2/27/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas highlights vs. the Los Angeles Lakers on February 27, 2022.
| 01:37
Devonte' Graham finishes the floater high off the glass | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
Devonte' Graham finishes the floater high off the glass vs. the Los Angeles Lakers (2/27/2022).
| 00:00
Brandon Ingram with a fast break dunk | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
Brandon Ingram with a fast break dunk
| 00:00
New Orleans Pelicans with a 11-0 Run vs. Los Angeles Lakers 2-27-22
New Orleans Pelicans with a 11-0 Run vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 02/27/2022
| 00:00
Jonas Valanciunas triple to extend big lead | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas with a triple to extend the big lead against the Los Angeles Lakers (2/27/2022).
| 00:15
Herbert Jones goes crosscourt for the fast break slam | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
Herbert Jones goes crosscourt for the fast break slam vs. the Los Angeles Lakers (2/27/2022).
| 00:00
Jaxson Hayes with a chase down block | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
Jaxson Hayes with a chase down block
| 00:00
Jose Alvarado bounce pass to Jaxson Hayes for the slam | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
Jose Alvarado bounce pass to Jaxson Hayes for the slam (2/27/2022).
| 00:00
Brandon Ingram rainbows it in off the glass | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram with the up and under scoops shot off the glass vs. the Los Angeles Lakers (2/27/2022).
| 00:23
Brandon Ingram on dinner with McCollum and Willie Green | Pelicans Postgame Interview 2-25-22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram speaks following Friday night's win.
| 07:04
Jonas Valanciunas on the big win, team chemistry | Pelicans Postgame Interview 2-25-22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas speaks following Friday night's win.
| 02:09
CJ McCollum on leading by example | Pelicans Postgame Interview
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum speaks following Friday night's win.
| 09:15
Naji Marshall on big win | Pelicans Postgame Interview 2-25-22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Naji Marshall speaks following Friday night's win.
| 02:18
Willie Green on dinner with CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram | Pelicans Postgame Interview 2-25-22
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks to the media following the win over the Phoenix Suns on Friday night.
| 08:41
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 28 points vs. Phoenix Suns
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 28 points vs. Phoenix Suns
| 01:56
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: CJ McCollum scores 32 points vs. Phoenix Suns
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: CJ McCollum scores 32 points vs. Phoenix Suns
| 02:00
CJ McCollum gets the tough layup | Pelicans at Suns 2-25-22
CJ McCollum gets the tough layup
| 00:16
Jaxson Hayes with the dunk | Pelicans at Suns 2-25-22
Jaxson Hayes with the dunk | Pelicans at Suns 2-25-22
| 00:16
Brandon Ingram with the slam! | Pelicans at Suns 2-25-22
Brandon Ingram with the slam! | Pelicans at Suns 2-25-22
| 00:14
Jaxson Hayes drains a 3 | Pelicans at Suns 2-25-22
Jaxson Hayes drains a 3
| 00:08
Naji Marshall steals and scores | Pelicans at Suns 2-25-22
Naji Marshall steals and scores
| 00:16
