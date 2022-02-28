Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek

Pelicans Weekend Recap on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - February 28, 2022

Posted: Feb 28, 2022

Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer recap the Pelicans' 2-0 road trip over the weekend.



McLaren Grills Mardi Gras BBQ with King Cake Baby

It’s almost Mardi Gras day! World Champion Pitmaster James Cruse fired up his new Pelicans x McLaren Custom Grill and cooked up some delicious BBQ to fuel Theo and King Cake Baby for these last few parades.

Feb 28, 2022  |  02:02
Feb 28, 2022  |  11:36
Feb 28, 2022  |  03:00
Feb 28, 2022  |  00:01
Feb 28, 2022  |  04:05
Feb 28, 2022  |  04:35
Feb 28, 2022  |  05:05
Feb 28, 2022  |  01:59
Feb 27, 2022  |  01:55
Feb 27, 2022  |  01:37
Feb 27, 2022  |  00:00
Feb 27, 2022  |  00:00
Feb 27, 2022  |  00:00
Feb 27, 2022  |  00:15
Feb 27, 2022  |  00:00
Feb 27, 2022  |  00:00
Feb 27, 2022  |  00:00
Feb 27, 2022  |  00:23
Feb 26, 2022  |  07:04
Feb 26, 2022  |  02:09
Feb 26, 2022  |  09:15
Feb 26, 2022  |  02:18
Feb 26, 2022  |  08:41
Feb 25, 2022  |  01:56
Feb 25, 2022  |  02:00
Feb 25, 2022  |  00:16
Feb 25, 2022  |  00:16
Feb 25, 2022  |  00:14
Feb 25, 2022  |  00:08
Feb 25, 2022  |  00:16

