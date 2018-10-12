Pelicans waive McCoy and Morris

October 12, 2018

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has waived center Brandon McCoy and guard Darius Morris.

McCoy, who signed with New Orleans on September 29, appeared in three preseason contests, averaging 2.7 points and 2.7 rebounds. Morris, who was originally signed on September 4, appeared in three preseason games with New Orleans, averaging 1.7 assists.

New Orleans’s roster currently stands at 18, including one two-way player (Trevon Bluiett).