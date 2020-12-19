Pelicans
Pelicans waive four
DECEMBER 19, 2020
The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has waived guards Rawle Alkins and Tony Carr, forward Jarrod Uthoff and center Ike Anigbogu.
New Orleans’ roster now stands at 16, including two two-way players (Will Magnay and Naji Marshall).
Pelicans-Bucks Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 12/18/20
New Orleans Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy talks about the Pelicans' overall performance in his team's preseason win against the Milwaukee Bucks on December 18, 2020.
| 10:30
Pelicans-Bucks Postgame Interview: Lonzo Ball 12/18/20
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball talks about knocking down his shots and the Pelicans' overall performance in the team's preseason win against the Milwaukee Bucks on December 18, 2020.
| 04:21
Pelicans-Bucks Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson 12/18/20
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson talks about his physicality and the Pelicans' overall performance in the team's preseason win against the Milwaukee Bucks on December 18, 2020.
| 04:00
Pelicans-Bucks Postgame Interview: Eric Bledsoe 12/18/20
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe talks about playing with Zion Williamson and the Pelicans' overall performance in the team's preseason win against the Milwaukee Bucks on December 18, 2020.
| 02:25
Zion Williamson posts 31 points, nine rebounds vs. Bucks
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson posts 31 points & nine rebounds in the team's preseason win over the Milwaukee Bucks on December 18, 2020.
| 01:55
Pelicans On-Court Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson talks preseason win over Milwaukee Bucks
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson speaks with Fox Sports New Orleans reporter Jen Hale following the team's preseason win over the Milwaukee Bucks at home.
| 01:53
Jaxson Hayes alley-oop | Pelicans-Bucks Preseason Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes soars for the alley-oop slam off of the Brandon Ingram assist.
| 00:09
JJ Redick drive and score | Pelicans-Bucks Preseason Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick uses the hesitation move to blow by the defender for the bucket.
| 00:10
Zion Williamson finds Lonzo Ball for the corner three | Pelicans-Bucks Preseason Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson attacks the paint then kicks it out to Lonzo Ball for the corner triple.
| 00:10
Steven Adams block | Pelicans-Bucks Preseason Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams denies the Milwaukee shot attempt at the rim.
| 00:09
Zion Williamson slam | Pelicans-Bucks Preseason Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson blows past the defender for the two-handed slam.
| 00:10
Lonzo Ball triple | Pelicans-Bucks Preseason Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball buries the triple from the top of the key.
| 00:09
Brandon Ingram And-1 | Pelicans-Bucks Preseason Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram drives to the rim, finishing with the basket plus the foul.
| 00:11
Zion Williamson steal and score | Pelicans-Bucks Preseason Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson creates the turnover and finishes wth a dunk on the offensive end.
| 00:10
Pelicans-Bucks Shootaround: Sindarius Thornwell 12-18-20
New Orleans Pelicans guard Sindarius Thornwell spoke to the media prior to the Pelicans' preseason game against the Milwaukee Bucks on December 18, 2020.
| 05:51
Pelicans-Bucks Shootaround: Josh Hart 12-18-20
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart spoke to the media prior to the Pelicans' preseason game against the Milwaukee Bucks on December 18, 2020.
| 03:08
SeatGeek Preseason Hype: Pelicans vs. Bucks | December 18, 2020
Get HYPE for Pelicans basketball back at the Smoothie King Center! The squad will face the Milwaukee Bucks at 7PM CT on FOX Sports New Orleans.
| 00:45
Eric Bledsoe talks about playing his former team | Pelicans Training Camp 2020
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe post-practice media availability from Pelicans Training Camp on 12/17/2020.
| 08:20
Kira Lewis Jr. on Stan Van Gundy, adapting to the NBA | Pelicans Training Camp 2020
New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. post-practice media availability from Pelicans Training Camp on 12/17/2020.
| 02:41
Stan Van Gundy previews the Pelicans’ second preseason game | Pelicans Training Camp 2020
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy post-practice media availability from Pelicans Training Camp on 12/17/2020.
| 03:36
Lonzo Ball talks improving on the defensive end, first preseason game | Pelicans Training Camp 2020
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball post-practice media availability from Pelicans Training Camp on 12/16/2020.
| 03:34
Stan Van Gundy recaps the team’s first preseason game | Pelicans Training Camp 2020
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy post-practice media availability from Pelicans Training Camp on 12/16/2020.
| 07:26
Steven Adams recaps his first game with the Pelicans | Pelicans Training Camp 2020
New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams post-practice media availability from Pelicans Training Camp on 12/16/2020.
| 06:56
Pelicans-Heat Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram 12/14/20
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram talks about his defensive performance and the Pelicans' overall performance in the team's preseason win against the Miami Heat on December 14, 2020.
| 05:57
Pelicans-Heat Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson 12/14/20
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson talks about playing extended minutes and his overall performance in the team's preseason win against the Miami Heat on December 14, 2020.
| 06:14
Pelicans-Heat Postgame Interview: Nickeil Alexander-Walker 12/14/20
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker talks about his performance and adjusting to his new role under Stan Van Gundy in the team's preseason win against the Miami Heat on December 14, 2020.
| 04:41
Pelicans-Heat Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 12/14/20
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy talks about his team's overall performance in the team's preseason win against the Miami Heat on December 14, 2020.
| 08:44
Game Recap: Pelicans 114, Heat 92
The Pelicans defeated the Heat, 114-92. Zion Williamson led all scorers with 26 points (8-13 FG) and 11 rebounds for the Pelicans, while Brandon Ingram added 22 points, six rebounds and six assists in
| 00:01
Zion Williamson posts 26 points, 11 rebounds vs. Heat
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson posts 26 points & 11 rebounds in the team's preseason win over the Miami Heat on December 14, 2020.
| 00:01
Brandon Ingram to Jaxson Hayes on the oop | Pelicans-Heat Preseason Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram snags the inbound pass and feeds Jaxson Hayes on the run for the alley-oop slam against the Miami Heat.
| 00:22
