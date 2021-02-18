Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers Postgame Quotes 2-17-21 | 2020-21 NBA

Pelicans Head Coach Stan Van Gundy

On the Pelicans’ final possession and what was discussed in the huddle leading into the final play:

“We just tried to get in a two-man game with our two best players. That was all we tried to get. We tried to get Brandon (Ingram) and Zion (Williamson) two-man game together. We did not get much out of it, but a great play by Josh (Hart) keeping it alive and we managed to get two shots down the stretch. Probably not the ones that we would like to get, but we got two shots down the stretch. It is just frustrating. It is so hard. Our guys are playing well offensively. It is just so hard. There is so much pressure on your offense that you are going to talk about every missed opportunity on offense because you have to score virtually every time when you can’t stop anybody, and that is where we are as a team right now.”

On Damian Lillard’s big night and what the Pelicans could have done better tonight to slow him down:

“I really don’t know. It’s not like I see other people locking him up. You say, ‘Geez, if we could do what these guys did, we will lock him up.’ I mean he was better than normal. He hits deep threes. I thought there were a couple of times we made mistakes. We were not up enough with our big on pick-and-rolls and we let him walk into threes. I thought those were mistakes. Look, our defense is everything. It is everything. We are just not doing enough well. We surrendered layups off the pick-and-roll when our bigs were up. We were not rotating quick enough to (Enes) Kanter early in the game. When we got the rotations down, we got some steals, and then in the second half they hit 13 threes. Lillard hit his and then he draws everyone in, and we didn’t get back to closeouts. Stopping them is 90 percent him. Everything everyone else gets is off of him.”

Pelicans Forward Zion Williamson

On if he's asking for the ball in the huddle in the last possession of the game or if he just goes with what the coach draws up:

"That's a situation where I trust my teammates to make the right play, and I think they took two good shots."

On the difficulty of containing Damian Lillard in the pick-and-roll:

"The best way I can put it is, there are players that they have a level of greatness to them that they're going to hit tough shots. Like some shots they're going to hit no matter what kind of defense you play, they're going to hit it. But for us it's just trying to slow it down as much as possible and try to limit the rest of his team, but tonight he hit some big shots. He hit the big shot at the end. I think it was a good basketball game. We didn't get the outcome we wanted, but we can always learn from it."

Pelicans Guard JJ Redick

On what is holding the team back on the defensive end:

"You know, we talk about protecting the paint and closing out. It's very hard to do both, but to win you’ve got to do both. I think specifically in the last four or five games, with the exception of Memphis, we haven't done that. And if you look across the league — I did a little exercise the other day — if you go eight or nine years ago, lockout year for instance, the top five or six defenses were 97 points per 100 possessions, 98, 99, 100. And across the board, those ratings are through the roof. It's incredibly difficult right now with the spacing and the freedom of movement and the talent to get stops, and we've got to get better relative to the rest of the league. I've had years with Stan (Van Gundy) where we had a defensive rating in the top five right around 100. And a lot of it just has to do with us maybe closing a little harder, taking away more threes. A guy like Damian Lillard tonight, that's just expert level shot making. There's not much you can do. Truthfully, there's just not much you can do. And when you commit two to the ball against a guy like him or a guy like Zach LaVine, you're naturally going to be in rotation. You're naturally going to be in scramble situations and you've got to be really good in those situations to get a stop. That's just reality. You make one mistake on a closeout in a scramble, and there's a downhill effect to that.