Phoenix Suns v New Orleans Pelicans
NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 19: Kira Lewis Jr. #13 of the New Orleans Pelicans plays defense against the Phoenix Suns on February 19, 2021 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images

Pelicans vs. Suns Postgame Quotes 2-19-21 | 2020-21 NBA

by Pelicans.com
Posted: Feb 19, 2021

Pelicans Head Coach Stan Van Gundy

On if the team stopped playing once they were against the ropes tonight against the Suns:

“I think that is a little simplistic. We played three good quarters against a very, very good team who has been on a good roll and we got dominated in the fourth. I thought we got very, very stagnant offensively…very one-on-one. We have not had that problem in quite a while. We did have it some early in the year and then [the Suns] were hitting us with haymakers on the other end and it just snowballed. They were scoring, we were facing set defense, we were stagnant. I probably should have had us in some different stuff offensively. We had a disastrous quarter and we have had some of those this year, where it has been one quarter that has really changed the whole game, and tonight it was the fourth.”

On what the team is lacking to snap out of the cold stretches that have really snowballed recently:

“I don’t think we are lacking anything. I think we have the talent. I think we’ve got the ability to do it. I don’t think we are lacking anything. I just have to push the right buttons at those moments and our energy level has to go up instead of down. To me, it is that simple. I did not do a good job tonight on the offensive end of the floor in the fourth quarter and we didn’t really do a good job much of the night on the defensive end. We are still really searching for answers there.”

Pelicans Forward Zion Williamson

On if a team hitting a bunch of threes in a row like tonight affects other parts of the team's game:

"I think it does a little bit, but we've just got to learn to move past it, just not dwell on the past. I mean it happened. We've just got to figure it out and hope it doesn't – prevent it from happening again."

Pelicans Guard Lonzo Ball

On what he feels changed with the team's tempo in the fourth quarter and why:

"I’ve got to watch the film, but just being in the game and seeing it for a little bit, I think us not getting stops kind of demoralized us on the offensive end. When we see them hitting threes back-to-back-to-back and we weren't really getting any real ball movement or any good shots or generating any type of pretty good offense, and over the course of the fourth quarter it just kind of got worse and worse."

On the team having six to eight minute stretches where things spiral out of control:

"Yeah, I mean it's going to be really hard to beat quality teams when you have stretches like that, especially in the fourth quarter. For us, we’ve got to rely on our defense and tonight it wasn't there in the fourth, and that's what happened, and they blew the game open because of that."

Pelicans-Suns Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson 2-19-21

Pelicans-Suns Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Phoenix Suns (2/19/21).

2020-21 Game #29: Pelicans vs. Suns

Pelicans-Suns Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Phoenix Suns (2/19/21).
Feb 19, 2021  |  03:13
Pelicans-Suns Postgame Interview: Lonzo Ball 2-19-21
Pelicans-Suns Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Phoenix Suns (2/19/21).
Feb 19, 2021  |  03:52
Pelicans-Suns Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram 2-19-21
Pelicans-Suns Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Phoenix Suns (2/19/21).
Feb 19, 2021  |  04:39
Pelicans-Suns Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 2-19-21
Pelicans-Suns Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Phoenix Suns (2/19/21).
Feb 19, 2021  |  04:38
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Phoenix Suns 2-19-21
Highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans game against the Phoenix Suns (2/19/21).
Feb 19, 2021  |  01:54
Highlights: Brandon Ingram drops 25 vs. Phoenix Suns 2-19-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram highlights vs. the Phoenix Suns (2/19/21).
Feb 19, 2021  |  01:51
Highlights: Lonzo Ball with 21 points vs. Phoenix Suns 2-19-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball highlights vs. the Phoenix Suns (2/19/21).
Feb 19, 2021  |  01:55
Highlights: Zion Williamson scores 23 vs. Phoenix Suns 2-19-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson highlights vs. the Phoenix Suns (2/19/21).
Feb 19, 2021  |  01:57
Lonzo Ball with 12 Assists vs. Phoenix Suns 2-19-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball with 12 dimes vs. the Phoenix Suns (2/19/21).
Feb 19, 2021  |  00:01
JJ Redick with a pair of late buckets | Pelicans-Suns Highlights
Pelicans-Suns Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick hits a pair of late buckets vs. the Phoenix Suns (2/19/21).
Feb 19, 2021  |  00:39
Pelicans with back-to-back alley-oop dunks off of steals vs. Suns 2-19-21
Pelicans-Suns Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans capitalized on a pair of steals with a pair of alley-oop dunks from Zion Williamson and Jaxson Hayes vs. the Phoenix Suns (2/19/21).
Feb 19, 2021  |  00:19
Zion hammers home the Lonzo alley-oop | Pelicans-Suns Highlights
Pelicans-Suns Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball hits Zion Williamson for the alley-oop dunk vs. the Phoenix Suns (2/19/21).
Feb 19, 2021  |  00:25
Brandon Ingram with 10 Points in the 2nd Quarter vs. Phoenix Suns 2-19-21
Pelicans-Suns Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram was hot in the 2nd quarter vs. the Phoenix Suns (2/19/21).
Feb 19, 2021  |  00:50
New Orleans Pelicans 1st Half Highlights vs. Phoenix Suns 2-19-21
1st half highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns game (2/19/21).
Feb 19, 2021  |  02:15
Lonzo's sweet pass finds Jaxson on the lob | Pelicans-Suns Highlights
Pelicans-Suns Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball with the floating pass to Jaxson Hayes on the run vs. the Phoenix Suns (2/19/21).
Feb 19, 2021  |  00:23
Zion Williamson paint buckets early in the 2nd | Pelicans-Suns Highlights
Pelicans-Suns Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson was dominating the paint early in the second quarter vs. the Phoenix Suns (2/19/21).
Feb 19, 2021  |  00:39
Lonzo Ball 3 steals & a block in the 1st quarter | Pelicans-Suns Highlights
Pelicans-Suns Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball was all over the place defensively in the 1st quarter vs. the Phoenix Suns (2/19/21).
Feb 19, 2021  |  00:55
Kira finds Ingram for the dunk | Pelicans-Suns Highlights
Pelicans-Suns Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. finds Brandon Ingram on the baseline for the dunk vs. the Phoenix Suns (2/19/21).
Feb 19, 2021  |  00:15
Willy Hernangomez And-1 | Pelicans-Suns Highlights
Pelicans-Suns Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez with good hands and the finish vs. the Phoenix Suns (2/19/21).
Feb 19, 2021  |  00:25
Lonzo Ball drains the triple | Pelicans-Suns Highlights
Pelicans-Suns Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball continues his hot streak from three vs. the Phoenix Suns (2/19/21).
Feb 19, 2021  |  00:25
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans vs. Suns | February 19, 2021
Get HYPE for Pelicans basketball as the squad faces the Phoenix Suns on Friday, February 19 at 7:00 PM CT on FOX Sports New Orleans.
Feb 19, 2021  |  00:30
