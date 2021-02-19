Pelicans vs. Suns Postgame Quotes 2-19-21 | 2020-21 NBA

Pelicans Head Coach Stan Van Gundy

On if the team stopped playing once they were against the ropes tonight against the Suns:

“I think that is a little simplistic. We played three good quarters against a very, very good team who has been on a good roll and we got dominated in the fourth. I thought we got very, very stagnant offensively…very one-on-one. We have not had that problem in quite a while. We did have it some early in the year and then [the Suns] were hitting us with haymakers on the other end and it just snowballed. They were scoring, we were facing set defense, we were stagnant. I probably should have had us in some different stuff offensively. We had a disastrous quarter and we have had some of those this year, where it has been one quarter that has really changed the whole game, and tonight it was the fourth.”

On what the team is lacking to snap out of the cold stretches that have really snowballed recently:

“I don’t think we are lacking anything. I think we have the talent. I think we’ve got the ability to do it. I don’t think we are lacking anything. I just have to push the right buttons at those moments and our energy level has to go up instead of down. To me, it is that simple. I did not do a good job tonight on the offensive end of the floor in the fourth quarter and we didn’t really do a good job much of the night on the defensive end. We are still really searching for answers there.”

Pelicans Forward Zion Williamson

On if a team hitting a bunch of threes in a row like tonight affects other parts of the team's game:

"I think it does a little bit, but we've just got to learn to move past it, just not dwell on the past. I mean it happened. We've just got to figure it out and hope it doesn't – prevent it from happening again."

Pelicans Guard Lonzo Ball

On what he feels changed with the team's tempo in the fourth quarter and why:

"I’ve got to watch the film, but just being in the game and seeing it for a little bit, I think us not getting stops kind of demoralized us on the offensive end. When we see them hitting threes back-to-back-to-back and we weren't really getting any real ball movement or any good shots or generating any type of pretty good offense, and over the course of the fourth quarter it just kind of got worse and worse."

On the team having six to eight minute stretches where things spiral out of control:

"Yeah, I mean it's going to be really hard to beat quality teams when you have stretches like that, especially in the fourth quarter. For us, we’ve got to rely on our defense and tonight it wasn't there in the fourth, and that's what happened, and they blew the game open because of that."