Pelicans vs. Nuggets Postgame Quotes 3-26-21 | 2020-21 NBA

Pelicans Head Coach Stan Van Gundy

On the defensive pressure on Brandon Ingram:

“I thought their defense on him…they put two guys on him all the time and trapped him all night long. Didn’t give him looks. I thought their defense had a great deal to do with it and I don’t think we were able to get him enough good looks after the first quarter. Early in the game, he got them and then we weren’t able to get him a lot after that.”

On Zion Williamson’s career-high 39 points:

“He attacked and they had no way to stop him on the attack. I thought he did some really, really good things obviously.”

Pelicans Forward Zion Williamson

On his career-high 39 points:

"I just stayed aggressive and I stayed on the attack. I got a lot of my shots to fall. It wasn't enough."

On wanting the ball in late-game situations and being able to close out games:

"I feel like that's what I was trained to do growing up, was to be that guy. Especially with this team, we have two great players with me and BI (Brandon Ingram)…so when you have two threats like that in the end-game situations, I think the defense just has to pick their poison in that situation. My teammates and my coaches – and I say this a lot and I'm going to continue to say it – it means a lot, the fact that they even trust me to even do that. They could easily say 'Z, you're young. Let's just go with the older guys.' It means a lot that Coach continues to go to me in that situation. I think my teammates know I don't want to let them down, so we'll just continue to work."

Pelicans Guard Eric Bledsoe

On letting the game slip away in the second half:

"We stopped. We got away from what we were doing in the first half: playing our game, moving the ball. I thought we just stopped, like I said, having fun. That first half, we were moving the ball. Everybody was touching it. It stopped, got a little stagnant.”