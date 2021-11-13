Brooklyn Nets v New Orleans Pelicans
NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 12: Trey Murphy III #25 of the New Orleans Pelicans grabs the rebound during the game against the Brooklyn Nets on November 12, 2021 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images

Pelicans vs. Nets Postgame Quotes 11-12-21 | 2021-22 NBA Season

Posted: Nov 12, 2021

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green and Pelicans players recap the team's home game against the Brooklyn Nets on November 12, 2021. The Pelicans fell 120-112 to the Nets despite a fourth quarter surge.


PELICANS HEAD COACH WILLIE GREEN

On what he said to his team about what it takes to win games:
"I thought our competitiveness went to another level. We started the game competing, had somewhat of a drop-off in the third quarter, and then we just took it to another level. That's how we got in the game and took the lead. I believe, we took the lead by one or two or something like that. So we have to do that every game, and we can't wait until we're down 20 points. I told the team the same thing."

On what was seen from the bench overall tonight and if it was a step in the right direction:
"Yeah it is. Our guys, once again, came in (and) they played together (and) they played with force. We all competed. We shared the ball. We had 26 assists. A few too many turnovers against this team. Once again, our margin for error is really small. So we have to take care of the ball and get quality shots every time down the floor. For the most part we did that, but we're playing against a team who offensively, is one of the best in the NBA.”


PELICANS GUARD-FORWARD GARRETT TEMPLE

On what he saw from the team in the fourth quarter:
"I think it was really big. The guys that were out there, (our) coaches kind of challenged them. Trey Murphy (III) and Jaxson Hayes, Herb (Jones), they had some really big plays. Trey’s rebound with the and-one type thing, just is a microcosm of how he needs to play, and what he needs to do. Obviously, he can shoot threes, but to be able to affect the game like that. Just the way they were playing – Nickeil (Alexander-Walker) was doing a great job defending the ball, (and) that’s how we have to play the entire time."

On raising his own momentum in the fourth quarter:
"I got a couple shots. I missed way too many easy ones, but just being aggressive. I watched some film with Casey Hill, on the Dallas game, and last game I passed up a few threes. Especially the way the team is built right now, I need to be aggressive and take those shots. I was able to see a few go down, (but) I just wish I was able to get a couple more in the second half to get up. Like I said, the way we were able to play in the fourth quarter, the young guys really showed the starters how we need to play with that effort and that intensity."


PELICANS FORWARD TREY MURPHY III

On his impact on the game when his three-point shot isn’t falling:
“Coach Corey Brewer challenged me after the Dallas game to just impact the game and show why you want to be on the court (and) how you can help the team. There are times where my jumper just isn’t falling, but I still have to help the team. I feel that offensive rebounding is something I can really do because I’m a great athlete, and I’m long as well. So once my jumper starts really clicking with all of the stuff I can do, (my) impact on the game is going to be really scary.”

On learning from coach Corey Brewer and his success in the league:
“One hundred percent. I definitely try to be a sponge and just listen to what everyone has to say because they’ve been there, and they’ve done it before. This is only my first year, (and) I haven’t done anything, so just listening to them and making sure I stay ready is something that I’ve always been trying to do.”

Garrett Temple on 4Q comeback, bench's performance | Pelicans-Nets Postgame Interview 11-12-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard-forward Garrett Temple addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Brooklyn Nets on November 12, 2021.

2021-22 Game 13: Pelicans vs. Nets

