Pelicans vs. Magic Postgame Quotes 4-1-21 | 2020-21 NBA

Pelicans Head Coach Stan Van Gundy

On tonight’s loss:

“Twenty-five turnovers to eleven. Twenty to seven second-chance points on the same number of offensive rebounds. That’s the ball game. It is actually amazing when you look at those two stats that the game was even close.”

On Nickeil Alexander-Walker’s performance and if he said anything to him in the locker room after the game:

“No. I mean he had a good game scoring, but six turnovers and obviously struggled down the stretch…but he hasn’t been the guy in that position, you know? I mean he hasn’t been the guy. He has never been the guy in that position in an NBA game, asked to go every possession. So, a learning experience for him. He had a great game scoring the ball. I decided to go to him down the stretch time after time. If you are going to blame anyone, blame me. He was out there playing his ass off.”

On the turnovers tonight:

“We talked about it before the game. If we drive the ball into the paint, they are all going to come to the paint. Passes are open out there. Stay on the floor and make passes. So, it was two things. We were trying to force interior passes and we are jumping in the air, throwing the ball, and getting stuck up there. So, two things that we just have to get better habits on. Twenty-five turnovers is ridiculous, and like I said, it was amazing the game was as close as it was. To turn the ball over 25 times and have a 14-turnover difference is just ridiculous.”

Pelicans Guard Josh Hart

On if he said anything to Nickeil Alexander-Walker about the miscues late:

"I mean, I missed a free throw. I had a turnover in the game up two that they went down in transition and scored on. I mean it's the game of basketball. You're not going to make every shot, you're not going to make the right play every time, and we're at this level for a reason. There's only 450 people in the world that are here right now that can do what we do, so, I mean, he went and had 30 today. He's a great player. I mean, nothing to say. We played our ass off today and unfortunately we didn't do enough to win. He hooped today and that's it."

On the unfamiliarity with some of the units that played tonight and whether that contributed to the turnovers:

"I mean we definitely didn't play together. James Johnson was in the starting lineup. He wasn't on the team a game ago, two games ago. So, I mean it's part of the game. Unfortunately, a bad part of this game is injuries, and that is what it is. At the end of the day, we’ve just got to have a next man up mentality. Obviously, we would have loved to have those guys out there today, but they weren't. Now we’ve got to find out ways to pull out W's, especially while we're trying to fight to get into the playoff game, play-in game, whatever it is…we're trying to make up ground. We’ve got to do that. Obviously, it was definitely a change of pace that might have added to the turnovers, but, I mean, some of it was just not being solid. I know I think I had five, which is inexcusable and some of mine was just not being solid with the ball. That is what it is. The beauty of the NBA is you’ve got a game the next day. Now we've got to focus on Atlanta."

Pelicans Guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker

On getting the chance to close the game down the stretch:

"Honestly, it was exciting. I mean you dream of that. Coming down when you're a little kid, for me in my apartment, last three minutes of the game, visualizing that. Obviously, you win the game instead of lose, but it's a blessing and again, to my mom, my uncle, to my family, literally everyone around me…this moment, I have no words for it. I wish we could have won and I know next time I'll be better, and I'm learning from it, and I'll just use it as a learning experience and a humbling experience.”