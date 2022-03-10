Orlando Magic v New Orleans Pelicans
NEW ORLEANS, LA - MARCH 9: Jonas Valanciunas #17 of the New Orleans Pelicans high fives his teammates during the game against the Orlando Magic on March 9, 2022 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images

Pelicans vs Magic Postgame Quotes 3-9-2022

Posted: Mar 09, 2022

Pelicans Head Coach Willie Green On the reason for the slow start:

"We just didn’t have our normal pop. [We] didn’t play with our normal force on both ends of the floor. We got off slow, then we had to fight and grind our way back into it. The second half was much better but too little too late."

On who needs to step up with Brandon Ingram being out:

“We’ll have to look at that. It’s another scenario where we have to make some adjustments. We’ll talk about it over the next day and a half. Hopefully by Charlotte, we have something figured out. It’s an opportunity for all of our guys to step up and take advantage of Brandon (Ingram) not playing. It’s hard to make up for what he does, but there are things our guys can do.”

Pelicans Center Jonas Valančiūnas On the issues the team had in tonight’s loss:

“We did a poor job to start again. We weren’t making open threes, and we were doing a poor job on defense. We couldn’t score too. The shots just weren’t falling, but that’s on us.”

On the adjustment to not having Brandon Ingram:

“When a main guy goes down, it’s bad. We need everybody else to perform at their best. Now, we can’t change much. We have to be able to step up and perform as we did before he went down. It’s not an excuse that Brandon (Ingram) isn’t playing, so we need to step up and perform.”

Pelicans Guard CJ McCollum On being without Brandon Ingram:

“Obviously, we’re missing a very talented player who does a lot for us offensively and defensively. He doesn’t just do it with the ball but also by creating shots for other people, so there’s a little bit more attention and more double-teams. I think we just came out flat. Obviously, we miss Brandon (Ingram), and we need him out there. When he comes back, he will help our team. We just didn’t play with enough energy to start the game. You could tell we were on a back-to-back, and that’s the difference in the game and trying to come back in the second half.”

On the Magic ending the Pelicans run after the game was tied:

“That’s tough. I give credit to them for making shots and making plays when they needed to, and they kind of stopped our momentum. That carried over into the fourth quarter.”

Game Recap: Nuggets 138, Pelicans 130 - March 6, 2022

Led by Nikola Jokics 46 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists, three steals and four blocks, the Nuggets defeated the Pelicans, 138-130, in overtime.

2021-22 Game 64: Pelicans vs Nuggets

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Game Recap: Nuggets 138, Pelicans 130 - March 6, 2022
Now Playing

Game Recap: Nuggets 138, Pelicans 130 - March 6, 2022

Led by Nikola Jokics 46 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists, three steals and four blocks, the Nuggets defeated the Pelicans, 138-130, in overtime.
Mar 6, 2022  |  00:01
Brandon Ingram on late game execution | Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview 3/6/22
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram on late game execution | Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview 3/6/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram postgame interview following the Pelicans' game against the Denver Nuggets on March 6, 2022.
Mar 6, 2022  |  03:00
CJ McCollum on Jokic in loss to Denver | Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview 3/6/22
Now Playing

CJ McCollum on Jokic in loss to Denver | Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview 3/6/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum postgame interview following the Pelicans' game against the Denver Nuggets on March 6, 2022.
Mar 6, 2022  |  04:00
Willie Green on overtime loss to Denver | Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview 3/6/22
Now Playing

Willie Green on overtime loss to Denver | Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview 3/6/22

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green postgame interview following the Pelicans' game against the Denver Nuggets on March 6, 2022.
Mar 6, 2022  |  02:35
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Denver Nuggets 3/6/2022
Now Playing

New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Denver Nuggets 3/6/2022

New Orleans Pelicans game highlights vs. the Denver Nuggets (3/6/2022).
Mar 6, 2022  |  03:00
CJ McCollum (24 points) Highlights vs. Denver Nuggets 3/6/22
Now Playing

CJ McCollum (24 points) Highlights vs. Denver Nuggets 3/6/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum game highlights vs. the Denver Nuggets (3/6/2022).
Mar 6, 2022  |  01:57
Jonas Valanciunas (19 points) Highlights vs. Denver Nuggets 3/6/2022
Now Playing

Jonas Valanciunas (19 points) Highlights vs. Denver Nuggets 3/6/2022

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas game highlights vs. the Denver Nuggets (3/6/2022).
Mar 6, 2022  |  01:50
Brandon Ingram (38 points) Highlights vs. Denver Nuggets 3/6/2022
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram (38 points) Highlights vs. Denver Nuggets 3/6/2022

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram game highlights vs. the Denver Nuggets (3/6/2022).
Mar 6, 2022  |  01:55
Herb Jones overtime steal and score | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights
Now Playing

Herb Jones overtime steal and score | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones comes away with another steal and score vs. the Denver Nuggets (3/6/2022).
Mar 6, 2022  |  00:18
Pelicans with big triples late vs. Denver Nuggets 3/6/22
Now Playing

Pelicans with big triples late vs. Denver Nuggets 3/6/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum and forward Herb Jones come up big from deep late in the game vs. the Denver Nuggets (3/6/2022).
Mar 6, 2022  |  00:30
CJ McCollum with a tough pass to Hernangomez | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights
Now Playing

CJ McCollum with a tough pass to Hernangomez | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum finds Willy Hernangomez with a wrap-around dime under the rim vs. the Denver Nuggets (3/6/2022).
Mar 6, 2022  |  00:18
Brandon Ingram with 17 Points in the 3rd Quarter vs. Denver Nuggets 3/6/22
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram with 17 Points in the 3rd Quarter vs. Denver Nuggets 3/6/22

Brandon Ingram with 17 Points in the 3rd Quarter vs. Denver Nuggets, 03/06/2022
Mar 6, 2022  |  00:01
Pelicans 3rd quarter highlights vs. Denver Nuggets 3-6-22
Now Playing

Pelicans 3rd quarter highlights vs. Denver Nuggets 3-6-22

New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Denver Nuggets 3rd quarter highlights (3/6/2022).
Mar 6, 2022  |  02:12
Brandon Ingram pretty pass to Hernangomez for the and-1 | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram pretty pass to Hernangomez for the and-1 | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram finds Willie Hernangomez with a pretty pass on the and-1 vs. the Denver Nuggets (3/6/2022).
Mar 6, 2022  |  00:15
Herb Jones with the steal and score | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights
Now Playing

Herb Jones with the steal and score | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones reads the play perfectly on the steal and finishes on the other end vs. the Denver Nuggets (3/6/2022).
Mar 6, 2022  |  00:22
Brandon Ingram insane half court hook shot at the buzzer | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram insane half court hook shot at the buzzer | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram makes an insane over the shoulder hook shot from half court to beat the buzzer at the end of the 1st half vs. the Denver Nuggets (3/6/2022).
Mar 6, 2022  |  00:51
Brandon Ingram turns it on in the 2nd | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram turns it on in the 2nd | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram shakes off a slow start with a strong end to the first half vs. the Denver Nuggets (3/6/2022).
Mar 6, 2022  |  00:39
CJ McCollum and-1 bank shot | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights
Now Playing

CJ McCollum and-1 bank shot | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum shows off his handles and concentration on the and-1 bank shot vs. the Denver Nuggets (3/6/2022).
Mar 6, 2022  |  00:17
Devonte' Graham takes Cousins to the rim on the and-1 | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights
Now Playing

Devonte' Graham takes Cousins to the rim on the and-1 | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham with the pretty finish on the drive vs. the Denver Nuggets (3/6/2022).
Mar 6, 2022  |  00:24
Jonas Valanciunas alley-oop to Jaxson Hayes | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights
Now Playing

Jonas Valanciunas alley-oop to Jaxson Hayes | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans centers Jonas Valanciunas and Jaxson Hayes connect on an alley-oop dunk vs. the Denver Nuggets (3/6/2022).
Mar 6, 2022  |  00:08
Tags
McCollum, CJ, Valanciunas, Jonas, Green, Willie, Pelicans, Magic

Related Content

McCollum, CJ

Valanciunas, Jonas

Green, Willie

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter