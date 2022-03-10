Pelicans vs Magic Postgame Quotes 3-9-2022

Pelicans Head Coach Willie Green On the reason for the slow start:

"We just didn’t have our normal pop. [We] didn’t play with our normal force on both ends of the floor. We got off slow, then we had to fight and grind our way back into it. The second half was much better but too little too late."

On who needs to step up with Brandon Ingram being out:

“We’ll have to look at that. It’s another scenario where we have to make some adjustments. We’ll talk about it over the next day and a half. Hopefully by Charlotte, we have something figured out. It’s an opportunity for all of our guys to step up and take advantage of Brandon (Ingram) not playing. It’s hard to make up for what he does, but there are things our guys can do.”

Pelicans Center Jonas Valančiūnas On the issues the team had in tonight’s loss:

“We did a poor job to start again. We weren’t making open threes, and we were doing a poor job on defense. We couldn’t score too. The shots just weren’t falling, but that’s on us.”

On the adjustment to not having Brandon Ingram:

“When a main guy goes down, it’s bad. We need everybody else to perform at their best. Now, we can’t change much. We have to be able to step up and perform as we did before he went down. It’s not an excuse that Brandon (Ingram) isn’t playing, so we need to step up and perform.”

Pelicans Guard CJ McCollum On being without Brandon Ingram:

“Obviously, we’re missing a very talented player who does a lot for us offensively and defensively. He doesn’t just do it with the ball but also by creating shots for other people, so there’s a little bit more attention and more double-teams. I think we just came out flat. Obviously, we miss Brandon (Ingram), and we need him out there. When he comes back, he will help our team. We just didn’t play with enough energy to start the game. You could tell we were on a back-to-back, and that’s the difference in the game and trying to come back in the second half.”

On the Magic ending the Pelicans run after the game was tied:

“That’s tough. I give credit to them for making shots and making plays when they needed to, and they kind of stopped our momentum. That carried over into the fourth quarter.”