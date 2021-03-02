Pelicans vs. Jazz Postgame Quotes 3-1-21 | 2020-21 NBA

Pelicans Head Coach Stan Van Gundy

On the team’s success in closing the game:

“Well, I’m not sure we closed great. I thought what we did great was getting a lead that proved insurmountable, but then also, the last two possessions defensively were outstanding. The one that we turned into a fast-break is something that we’ve talked about with not slowing down and holding the ball. The last however many possessions it was – but the last two defensive possessions to close the game were great. I thought for most of the game, our half-court defense was really good against a very good team that didn’t have a bad shooting night. They shot 40% from three and made 17 of them. It was our transition – we were missing shots at the rim, and we were turning the ball over. Even when we scored, we were not good getting back, and that’s where they hurt us. When we could get back and set our defense, I thought for most of the game we were far better than them.”

On the first win in the NBA in four years while attempting 11 threes or less:

“I have no idea on stuff like that. I know we didn’t get many three-point looks. I think we missed some people when they were open from three; I do think that. We could’ve made better decisions and shot a few more. It’s not easy to win a game where there’s a 30-point differential from the arc, but our guys hung in there and got it done. There’s all different ways to win, especially in an individual game, and tonight we were able to get it done that way. I think if we had that differential in most games, it would be tough.”

Pelicans Forward Brandon Ingram

On whether things are clicking into place for Lonzo Ball:

"Yeah it just seems like his work is paying off. I see him every day just keyed in on his game, knocking that three-pointer down every single day, him getting into it in mid-range. It seemed like he felt comfortable tonight, just confident in everything that he did. He kind of mixed it up. He got to the basket, mid-range, and he shot the ball well from three. He hit that big shot. And also on the other end, the defensive end, he's locked in, keyed in on his guy, trying to stop him…so it was just a complete game for him."

On what it says about the Pelicans to put up 129 points with only 11 three-point attempts:

"It tells me that we know our game. It feels like, like I said, it felt really like guys were feeling confident, comfortable in what they were doing tonight and that was just getting to the basket…getting to the basket and taking whatever the defense gives us. It's crazy that we got to the basket so much with a defensive player like Rudy Gobert where he's at the rim all night, but we made it happen."

Pelicans Forward Zion Williamson

On what his mindset was in the third quarter:

"You know, my mindset was whatever I can do to give my teammates energy, I'm going to do it. In the third quarter, after the first two quarters of me reading their defense, I really got a feel for it and I just was on the attack."

On Lonzo Ball sustaining a strong level of play this month and what it does for the team:

"I mean it does a lot for us. Even when Lonzo's not – I guess, in yall's words – not shooting well, he's still out there playing great defense and applying pressure on the defensive end. Nights like tonight and the previous night when he is shooting well and applying pressure like that, Lonzo's a great player. I just wish he would get the full respect he deserves regarding that."