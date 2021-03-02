Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images
Pelicans vs. Jazz Postgame Quotes 3-1-21 | 2020-21 NBA
Pelicans Head Coach Stan Van Gundy
On the team’s success in closing the game:
“Well, I’m not sure we closed great. I thought what we did great was getting a lead that proved insurmountable, but then also, the last two possessions defensively were outstanding. The one that we turned into a fast-break is something that we’ve talked about with not slowing down and holding the ball. The last however many possessions it was – but the last two defensive possessions to close the game were great. I thought for most of the game, our half-court defense was really good against a very good team that didn’t have a bad shooting night. They shot 40% from three and made 17 of them. It was our transition – we were missing shots at the rim, and we were turning the ball over. Even when we scored, we were not good getting back, and that’s where they hurt us. When we could get back and set our defense, I thought for most of the game we were far better than them.”
On the first win in the NBA in four years while attempting 11 threes or less:
“I have no idea on stuff like that. I know we didn’t get many three-point looks. I think we missed some people when they were open from three; I do think that. We could’ve made better decisions and shot a few more. It’s not easy to win a game where there’s a 30-point differential from the arc, but our guys hung in there and got it done. There’s all different ways to win, especially in an individual game, and tonight we were able to get it done that way. I think if we had that differential in most games, it would be tough.”
Pelicans Forward Brandon Ingram
On whether things are clicking into place for Lonzo Ball:
"Yeah it just seems like his work is paying off. I see him every day just keyed in on his game, knocking that three-pointer down every single day, him getting into it in mid-range. It seemed like he felt comfortable tonight, just confident in everything that he did. He kind of mixed it up. He got to the basket, mid-range, and he shot the ball well from three. He hit that big shot. And also on the other end, the defensive end, he's locked in, keyed in on his guy, trying to stop him…so it was just a complete game for him."
On what it says about the Pelicans to put up 129 points with only 11 three-point attempts:
"It tells me that we know our game. It feels like, like I said, it felt really like guys were feeling confident, comfortable in what they were doing tonight and that was just getting to the basket…getting to the basket and taking whatever the defense gives us. It's crazy that we got to the basket so much with a defensive player like Rudy Gobert where he's at the rim all night, but we made it happen."
Pelicans Forward Zion Williamson
On what his mindset was in the third quarter:
"You know, my mindset was whatever I can do to give my teammates energy, I'm going to do it. In the third quarter, after the first two quarters of me reading their defense, I really got a feel for it and I just was on the attack."
On Lonzo Ball sustaining a strong level of play this month and what it does for the team:
"I mean it does a lot for us. Even when Lonzo's not – I guess, in yall's words – not shooting well, he's still out there playing great defense and applying pressure on the defensive end. Nights like tonight and the previous night when he is shooting well and applying pressure like that, Lonzo's a great player. I just wish he would get the full respect he deserves regarding that."
Pelicans-Jazz Postgame: Lonzo Ball 3-1-2021
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball talks about his offensive aggressiveness in their victory over the Utah Jazz on March 1, 2021.
2020-21 Game #34: Pelicans vs. Jazz
Pelicans-Jazz Postgame: Lonzo Ball 3-1-2021
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball talks about his offensive aggressiveness in their victory over the Utah Jazz on March 1, 2021.
| 03:36
Pelicans-Jazz Postgame: Zion Williamson 3-1-2021
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson talks about the team's third quarter aggressiveness plus Lonzo Ball's performance in their victory over the Utah Jazz on March 1, 2021.
| 05:20
Pelicans-Jazz Postgame: Brandon Ingram 3-1-2021
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram talks about Zion Williamson and Lonzo Ball's performance in their victory over the Utah Jazz on March 1, 2021.
| 05:02
Game Recap Highlights: Pelicans 129, Jazz 124
Zion Williamson (26 points, 10 rebounds, five assists) and Brandon Ingram (26 points, four rebounds, five assists) combined for 52 points for the Pelicans in their 129-124 win over the Utah Jazz.
| 00:02
Pelicans-Jazz Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 3-1-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy talks about the team's defense in their victory over the Utah Jazz on March 1, 2021.
| 11:30
Zion Williamson On-Court Postgame Interview | 3/1/21 vs. Jazz
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson chats with Jen Hale and reacts to the win over the Jazz.
| 02:18
Highlights: Pelicans' trio of Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram & Lonzo Ball goes off vs. Jazz
Check out highlights as the Pelicans' trio of Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram & Lonzo Ball goes off in their team win over the Utah Jazz.
| 00:03
Josh Hart fast break slam to seal win | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart seals the win over the Jazz with a fast break slam in the final seconds.
| 00:36
Josh Hart fast-break finish | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart capitalizes off the missed dunk from Donovan Mitchell with a fast break finish.
| 00:17
JJ Redick four-point play | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick knocks down the triple and picks up the foul for this second four-point play of the night.
| 00:21
Eric Bledsoe drive and dish to Willy Hernangomez | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe drives the lane and feeds Willy Hernangomez with the wrap-around dish.
| 00:09
New Orleans Pelicans with a 11-0 Run vs. Utah Jazz
New Orleans Pelicans break off an 11-0 Run against the Utah Jazz in the third quarter.
| 00:00
JJ Redick drains three | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick drains the three-pointer off the great dish from Zion Williamson.
| 00:23
Zion Williamson second chance score | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson fights through the defense for the second chance rebound and putback.
| 00:26
Zion Williamson strong move vs. Rudy Gobert | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson produces a strong drive for the bucket and-1 against Rudy Gobert.
| 00:22
Josh Hart block leads to fast break | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart comes up with the big block, leading to a fast break layup by Lonzo Ball.
| 00:10
Brandon Ingram baseline buckets | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram goes up for the fadeaway against the Utah Jazz.
| 00:18
Lonzo Ball fast-break slam | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball breaks out for the slam after a Zion Williamson steal.
| 00:19
Eric Bledsoe step-up triple | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe gets the feed from Zion Williamson and drains the triple.
| 00:14
Lonzo Ball blocks Donovan Mitchell | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball protects the rim with the rejection against Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz.
| 00:19
Pelicans-Jazz Shootaround: Nickeil Alexander-Walker 3-1-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker previews tonight's game against the Utah Jazz following the team's shootaround on March 1, 2021.
| 05:16
NEXT UP: