Pelicans vs. Hornets Postgame Quotes 3-11-2022

Pelicans Head Coach Willie Green

On Trey Murphy's performance:

"He's been working extremely hard. You're starting to see it more as he progresses throughout the season. He's played in some G League games, which helped him stay sharp. He just played free tonight, and he plays hard. In that previous game, he came out, played hard, gave great effort, and it just carried over. So we're all proud to see Trey come out and play like he did tonight."

On his message to the team with key players being out:

"I'm telling them that this is an opportunity for all of us. That's what the NBA is about. If somebody goes down, it's an opportunity for our guys to collectively come together and continue to work and go out and try to attack teams. Offensively, we’ve got whatever we wanted also. (We had) 31 assists (and) 17 turnovers. We’ve got to get stops."

Pelicans Forward Trey Murphy III

On Willie Green’s message over the past few months:

"He’s always told me that I’m a big part of this team, no matter if I’m not playing, not playing a lot, or playing in Birmingham. He just wants me to stay ready, and he believes in me."

On where he has improved the most:

“The most has been mental. This game is draining mentally. If you let it get to you, it’ll get to you.”

Pelicans Forward Naji Marshall

On what the team needs to do without key players going forward:

“Continue to be the next man up. [Trey Murphy III] played great tonight. [We] need to throw this loss out the window and get ready for Sunday.”

On Trey Murphy III playing well tonight:

“It was a beautiful feeling. He wasn’t even supposed to be here. He’s supposed to be with the G League team. God works in mysterious ways. It shows that if you work hard and wait your turn, the entire world will come. I’m happy for him. Hopefully, he can duplicate it on Sunday.”