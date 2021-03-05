Miami Heat v New Orleans Pelicans
NEW ORLEANS, LA - MARCH 4: Josh Hart #3 of the New Orleans Pelicans high fives Jaxson Hayes #10 of the New Orleans Pelicans during the game against the Miami Heat on March 4, 2021 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images

Pelicans vs. Heat Postgame Quotes 3-4-21 | 2020-21 NBA

by Pelicans.com
Posted: Mar 05, 2021

Pelicans Head Coach Stan Van Gundy

On the team fighting their way back into the game:

“We played hard, but we just offensively could never really get anything going. We did pretty well against their second unit. I thought our second unit against their second unit scored and got us back in the game, but when Erik (Spoelstra) went back to his main guys, we just couldn’t get anything done to finish it out.”

On the bench coming in and providing a spark:

“I thought our second unit outplayed their second unit. That’s what got us a chance to get back into the game. I thought, especially in the second half, they played really well. We just didn’t play well enough against the – Jimmy Butler and Goran Dragic. Their closing lineup is what we struggled with. We went back with our veterans against their veterans. Plus, the young guys had been out there for a while, and we thought they were a little tired, but it just didn’t work out.”

Pelicans Guard Kira Lewis Jr.

On what the coaching staff wants to see from him so he can get more consistent playing time:

"Just coming in, trying to change the pace of the game. Use my speed to push the ball. Just try to play the best defense I can. Run the team when I'm out there. Just look to have a lot of energy when I'm coming off the bench and maybe, when we're slacking in energy, be that guy to bring it up a notch."

On how he tries to improve his on-ball defense with limited practice time:

"It's film, talking to guys who have that experience, when we do have practice and do live reps or something, try to do the best I can. But it's really more mental, asking a lot of questions watching film, because, like you said, not a lot of time to get practice in. So just really watch film and take as much knowledge as you can."

Pelicans Guard Nickiel Alexander-Walker

On what he felt like was responsible for getting the lead down to two in the fourth quarter:

"Stringing stops along. I think even though we lost, this was one of our better defensive efforts in terms of allowing opponents scoring, in a game where we're not shooting well. We did a lot that got us over that hump in terms of guarding, communicating, just playing hard, making sure that ball is moving side to side, and we stuck with it. We stayed the course and that allowed us to get it down to two."

On getting to play with Kira Lewis Jr. for significant minutes and how they can figure out to complement one another:

"It was really fun. That was really, really fun. I mean, I was excited, especially to know that we can do well, we can play against good teams. They're a finals team. They had a lot of their vet players playing, so I was excited to be out there with Kira and make an impact on the game."

Zion Williamson drives against Thaddeus Young
Panzura postgame wrap: Bulls 128, Pelicans 124
Two nights after New Orleans kept All-Star Donovan Mitchell...
March 03, 2021

Pelicans vs. Bulls Slo-Mo Highlights 3/3/21

Watch slow motion highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans' game against the Chicago Bulls in Game 35 of the 2020-21 NBA regular season.

2020-21 Game #35: Pelicans vs. Bulls

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Pelicans vs. Bulls Slo-Mo Highlights 3/3/21
Now Playing

Pelicans vs. Bulls Slo-Mo Highlights 3/3/21

Watch slow motion highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans' game against the Chicago Bulls in Game 35 of the 2020-21 NBA regular season.
Mar 4, 2021  |  00:55
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Chicago Bulls 3-3-21
Now Playing

New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Chicago Bulls 3-3-21

Highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans game against the Chicago Bulls (3/3/21).
Mar 3, 2021  |  01:55
Pelicans-Bulls Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson 3-3-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-Bulls Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson 3-3-21

Pelicans-Bulls Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Chicago Bulls (3/3/21).
Mar 3, 2021  |  05:36
Pelicans-Bulls Postgame Interview: JJ Redick 3-3-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-Bulls Postgame Interview: JJ Redick 3-3-21

Pelicans-Suns Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Chicago Bulls (3/3/21).
Mar 3, 2021  |  03:12
Pelicans-Bulls Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram 3-03-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-Bulls Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram 3-03-21

Pelicans-Bulls Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Chicago Bulls (3/3/21).
Mar 3, 2021  |  02:33
Pelicans-Bulls Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 3-3-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-Bulls Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 3-3-21

Pelicans-Bulls Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Chicago Bulls (3/3/21).
Mar 3, 2021  |  09:21
Highlights: Jaxson Hayes big impact in limited minutes vs. Chicago Bulls 3-3-21
Now Playing

Highlights: Jaxson Hayes big impact in limited minutes vs. Chicago Bulls 3-3-21

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes brought good energy late in the game vs. the Chicago Bulls, ending with 11 points and 3 blocks (3/3/21).
Mar 3, 2021  |  02:30
Highlights: JJ Redick puts up 22 vs. Chicago Bulls 3-3-21
Now Playing

Highlights: JJ Redick puts up 22 vs. Chicago Bulls 3-3-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick highlights vs. the Chicago Bulls (3/3/21).
Mar 3, 2021  |  01:38
Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 21 vs. Chicago Bulls 3-3-21
Now Playing

Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 21 vs. Chicago Bulls 3-3-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram highlights vs. the Chicago Bulls (3/3/21).
Mar 3, 2021  |  01:50
Highlights: Zion Williamson with 28 vs. Chicago Bulls 3-3-21
Now Playing

Highlights: Zion Williamson with 28 vs. Chicago Bulls 3-3-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson highlights vs. the Chicago Bulls (3/3/21).
Mar 3, 2021  |  01:57
JJ Redick with 11 Points in the 4th Quarter vs. Chicago Bulls 3-3-21
Now Playing

JJ Redick with 11 Points in the 4th Quarter vs. Chicago Bulls 3-3-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick with 11 points in the 4th quarter vs. the Chicago Bulls (3/3/21).
Mar 3, 2021  |  00:47
Jaxson Hayes continues his big 4th quarter | Pelicans-Bulls Highlights
Now Playing

Jaxson Hayes continues his big 4th quarter | Pelicans-Bulls Highlights

Pelicans-Bulls Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes continues his strong play in the 4th quarter with another block and a pair of buckets vs. the Chicago Bulls (3/3/21).
Mar 3, 2021  |  00:56
Jaxson Hayes impacts both ends in the 4th | Pelicans-Bulls Highlights
Now Playing

Jaxson Hayes impacts both ends in the 4th | Pelicans-Bulls Highlights

Pelicans-Bulls Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes with a pair of late blocks, a steal and a nice alley-oop vs. the Chicago Bulls (3/3/21).
Mar 3, 2021  |  00:55
Jaxson Hayes dunks the Hart lob | Pelicans-Bulls Highlights
Now Playing

Jaxson Hayes dunks the Hart lob | Pelicans-Bulls Highlights

Pelicans-Bulls Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes finishes the Josh Hart alley-oop vs. the Chicago Bulls (3/3/21).
Mar 3, 2021  |  00:18
Lonzo Ball from deep & in the paint | Pelicans-Bulls Highlights
Now Playing

Lonzo Ball from deep & in the paint | Pelicans-Bulls Highlights

Pelicans-Bulls Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball hits a three then follows it with a nice finish in the paint vs. the Chicago Bulls (3/3/21).
Mar 3, 2021  |  00:35
Brandon Ingram works hard for the jumper | Pelicans-Bulls Highlights
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram works hard for the jumper | Pelicans-Bulls Highlights

Pelicans-Bulls Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram works hard for the nice bucket vs. the Chicago Bulls (3/3/21).
Mar 3, 2021  |  00:18
Brandon Ingram 3 buckets in a row to start the 3rd | Pelicans-Bulls Highlights
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram 3 buckets in a row to start the 3rd | Pelicans-Bulls Highlights

Pelicans-Bulls Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram started fast in the 2nd half vs. the Chicago Bulls (3/3/21).
Mar 3, 2021  |  00:37
Pelicans 1st Half Highlights vs. Chicago Bulls 3-3-21
Now Playing

Pelicans 1st Half Highlights vs. Chicago Bulls 3-3-21

New Orleans Pelicans highlights from the 1st half vs. the Chicago Bulls (3/3/21).
Mar 3, 2021  |  02:21
Zion steals and finishes off the Lonzo dime | Pelicans-Bulls Highlights
Now Playing

Zion steals and finishes off the Lonzo dime | Pelicans-Bulls Highlights

Pelicans-Bulls Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson with the nice steal scooped up by Lonzo Ball who gives it back for the finish vs. the Chicago Bulls (3/3/21).
Mar 3, 2021  |  00:18
New Orleans Pelicans with an 11-0 Run vs. Chicago Bulls 3-3-21
Now Playing

New Orleans Pelicans with an 11-0 Run vs. Chicago Bulls 3-3-21

New Orleans Pelicans with a 11-0 Run vs. Chicago Bulls, 03/03/2021
Mar 3, 2021  |  00:00
Zion puts Gafford on a poster | Pelicans-Bulls Highlights
Now Playing

Zion puts Gafford on a poster | Pelicans-Bulls Highlights

Pelicans-Bulls Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson posterizes Bulls center Daniel Gafford vs. the Chicago Bulls (3/3/21).
Mar 3, 2021  |  00:27
Zion with the sweet touch | Pelicans-Bulls Highlights
Now Playing

Zion with the sweet touch | Pelicans-Bulls Highlights

Pelicans-Bulls Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson with the hanging finish in the paint vs. the Chicago Bulls (3/3/21).
Mar 3, 2021  |  00:12
Pelicans-Bulls Shootaround: Steven Adams 3-3-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-Bulls Shootaround: Steven Adams 3-3-21

New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams previews tonight's game against the Chicago Bulls following the team's shootaround on March 3, 2021.
Mar 3, 2021  |  12:40
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans vs. Bulls | March 3, 2021
Now Playing

SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans vs. Bulls | March 3, 2021

Get HYPE for Pelicans basketball as the squad faces the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, March 3 at 7:00 PM CT on Fox Sports New Orleans.
Mar 3, 2021  |  00:34
Tags
Alexander-Walker, Nickeil, Lewis Jr., Kira, Van Gundy, Stan, Heat, Pelicans

Related Content

Alexander-Walker, Nickeil

Lewis Jr., Kira

Van Gundy, Stan

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter