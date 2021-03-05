Pelicans vs. Heat Postgame Quotes 3-4-21 | 2020-21 NBA

Pelicans Head Coach Stan Van Gundy

On the team fighting their way back into the game:

“We played hard, but we just offensively could never really get anything going. We did pretty well against their second unit. I thought our second unit against their second unit scored and got us back in the game, but when Erik (Spoelstra) went back to his main guys, we just couldn’t get anything done to finish it out.”

On the bench coming in and providing a spark:

“I thought our second unit outplayed their second unit. That’s what got us a chance to get back into the game. I thought, especially in the second half, they played really well. We just didn’t play well enough against the – Jimmy Butler and Goran Dragic. Their closing lineup is what we struggled with. We went back with our veterans against their veterans. Plus, the young guys had been out there for a while, and we thought they were a little tired, but it just didn’t work out.”

Pelicans Guard Kira Lewis Jr.

On what the coaching staff wants to see from him so he can get more consistent playing time:



"Just coming in, trying to change the pace of the game. Use my speed to push the ball. Just try to play the best defense I can. Run the team when I'm out there. Just look to have a lot of energy when I'm coming off the bench and maybe, when we're slacking in energy, be that guy to bring it up a notch."

On how he tries to improve his on-ball defense with limited practice time:



"It's film, talking to guys who have that experience, when we do have practice and do live reps or something, try to do the best I can. But it's really more mental, asking a lot of questions watching film, because, like you said, not a lot of time to get practice in. So just really watch film and take as much knowledge as you can."

Pelicans Guard Nickiel Alexander-Walker

On what he felt like was responsible for getting the lead down to two in the fourth quarter:

"Stringing stops along. I think even though we lost, this was one of our better defensive efforts in terms of allowing opponents scoring, in a game where we're not shooting well. We did a lot that got us over that hump in terms of guarding, communicating, just playing hard, making sure that ball is moving side to side, and we stuck with it. We stayed the course and that allowed us to get it down to two."



On getting to play with Kira Lewis Jr. for significant minutes and how they can figure out to complement one another:

"It was really fun. That was really, really fun. I mean, I was excited, especially to know that we can do well, we can play against good teams. They're a finals team. They had a lot of their vet players playing, so I was excited to be out there with Kira and make an impact on the game."