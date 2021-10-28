Atlanta Hawks v New Orleans Pelicans
Jonathan Bachman/NBAE/Getty Images

Pelicans vs. Hawks Postgame Quotes 10-27-21 | 2021-22 NBA Season

Posted: Oct 27, 2021

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green and Pelicans players recap the team's home game against the Atlanta Hawks on October 27, 2021. The Pelicans fell 102-99 to the Hawks at the Smoothie King Center.


PELICANS HEAD COACH WILLIE GREEN

On having Trey Murphy III and Herbert Jones on the court at the end of the game
"Herb and Trey are experienced basketball players. They have played in big games in college. They know how to play and they need to prove this. It is important to us and important for the program that these two young guys get that type of experience along with Naji (Marshall), Jaxson (Hayes), and Nickell (Alexander-Walker), who are still young. We trust we can put them on the floor, and they know how to switch screens. They know how to play the right way and make plays which they did."

On having Herbert Jones defending Trae Young tonight
"He (Hebert Jones) is a 6’6” or 6’7” big wing that is physical. For Trae Young, we wanted to put size on him and try to contest his shots. I think, I got up here earlier and said ‘We are going to hold him to 21 not 31,’ but he got 31 on us tonight. I thought Herb and the rest of the guys did a good job making it tough on him. He is an All-Star for a reason, and he can go out and move the pieces on the chessboard and get to the spots."


PELICANS GUARD DEVONTE' GRAHAM

On whether the last two games are progress compared to the two first games of the season
"Definitely, as far as taking care of the ball. (Our) communication on defense is getting better. Obviously, we got outrebounded, giving up second-chance points…(that’s) all correctable stuff, like we said preseason and early these couple of games. But we put ourselves in a position to win again, and it's growing pains. You’ve got to learn, you’ve got to be in those positions to know what you've got to do and we'll learn from it."

On where the team is at defensively at this point in the season
"I think we played very well defensively. Like I said, you’ve just got to clean up those offensive rebounds. You can't let any team really get that many second-chance opportunities. It's going to kill you."


PELICANS FORWARD BRANDON INGRAM

On what he saw on the last shot he took
"Well, I had two shots that I thought I could get some better shots out of, one with the mismatch with (Clint) Capela, where I felt like I could have gotten downhill, but I settled for a jumper, and one with De'Andre Hunter where I could have gotten a better shot. So, I think the guys did a really, really good job of trying to get us close, on the defensive end (and) getting stops. I think at that time I just have to get a better shot, a better look and get it on the rim."

On what he's been focusing on to improve on the defensive end
"Just be there for my teammates - wherever helps. Whatever help needs, just be there. On-ball defense, just staying in front of my guy and talking and communicating. That's been the emphasis this year. Trying to do a good job on the defensive end (and) staying in front of the ball. I think I’ve got to rebound the ball a little bit better, have a better awareness, but that's the emphasis going into games."

Brandon Ingram on team growth, personal defensive strides | Pelicans Postgame Interviews 10/27/21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Atlanta Hawks on October 27, 2021.

2021-22 Game #5: Pelicans vs. Hawks

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Brandon Ingram on team growth, personal defensive strides | Pelicans Postgame Interviews 10/27/21
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram on team growth, personal defensive strides | Pelicans Postgame Interviews 10/27/21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Atlanta Hawks on October 27, 2021.
Oct 27, 2021  |  06:38
Devonte' Graham on team's progress, offensive performance | Pelicans Postgame Interviews 10/27/21
Now Playing

Devonte' Graham on team's progress, offensive performance | Pelicans Postgame Interviews 10/27/21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Atlanta Hawks on October 27, 2021.
Oct 27, 2021  |  04:53
Willie Green on team's loss to Atlanta Hawks | Pelicans Postgame Interview 10/27/21
Now Playing

Willie Green on team's loss to Atlanta Hawks | Pelicans Postgame Interview 10/27/21

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Atlanta Hawks on October 27, 2021.
Oct 27, 2021  |  05:24
Herbert Jones on defending Trae Young | Pelicans Postgame Interviews 10/27/21
Now Playing

Herbert Jones on defending Trae Young | Pelicans Postgame Interviews 10/27/21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Atlanta Hawks on October 27, 2021.
Oct 27, 2021  |  02:28
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram tallies 20 points vs. Atlanta Hawks 10/27/21
Now Playing

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram tallies 20 points vs. Atlanta Hawks 10/27/21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram tallies 20 points in the team's home loss to the Atlanta Hawks on October 27, 2021.
Oct 27, 2021  |  02:00
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas notches 16 points vs. Atlanta Hawks 10/27/21
Now Playing

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas notches 16 points vs. Atlanta Hawks 10/27/21

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas records 16 points in the team's home loss to the Atlanta Hawks on October 27, 2021.
Oct 27, 2021  |  01:28
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Devonte' Graham scores 21 vs. Atlanta Hawks 10/27/21
Now Playing

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Devonte' Graham scores 21 vs. Atlanta Hawks 10/27/21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham racks up 21 points in the team's loss at home to the Atlanta Hawks on October 27, 2021.
Oct 27, 2021  |  02:02
Herbert Jones euro-step to the rim | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights 10/27/21
Now Playing

Herbert Jones euro-step to the rim | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights 10/27/21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones gets to the rim with the euro-step around the Hawks defense.
Oct 27, 2021  |  00:09
Jonas Valanciunas blocks Trey Young | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights 10/27/21
Now Playing

Jonas Valanciunas blocks Trey Young | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights 10/27/21

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas protects the paint and blocks a shot by Atlanta Hawks guard Trey Young.
Oct 27, 2021  |  00:18
Trey Murphy III slam | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights 10/27/21
Now Playing

Trey Murphy III slam | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights 10/27/21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III collects the rebound and gets it right back for the slam.
Oct 27, 2021  |  00:21
Nickeil Alexander-Walker drive and score | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights 10/27/21
Now Playing

Nickeil Alexander-Walker drive and score | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights 10/27/21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker drives to the rim and finishes with the left hand.
Oct 27, 2021  |  00:16
Devonte' Graham halftime buzzer beater | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights 10/27/21
Now Playing

Devonte' Graham halftime buzzer beater | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights 10/27/21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham hits the triple at the buzzer to give the Pels a six-point lead at the half.
Oct 27, 2021  |  00:29
Jonas Valanciunas tips it home | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights 10/27/21
Now Playing

Jonas Valanciunas tips it home | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights 10/27/21

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas fights for the second chance bucket and tips it home for two.
Oct 27, 2021  |  00:17
Jackson Hayes alley-oop slam | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights 10/27/21
Now Playing

Jackson Hayes alley-oop slam | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights 10/27/21

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes slams home the alley-oop pass from Nickeil Alexander-Walker.
Oct 27, 2021  |  00:11
Garrett Temple fast-break jam | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights 10/27/21
Now Playing

Garrett Temple fast-break jam | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights 10/27/21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Garrett Temple slams it home on the fast-break.
Oct 27, 2021  |  00:09
Devonte' Graham fast-break finish | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights 10/27/21
Now Playing

Devonte' Graham fast-break finish | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights 10/27/21

Following a Brandon Ingram block, New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham leads the fast break for the finish at the rim.
Oct 27, 2021  |  00:14
Brandon Ingram bucket and-1 | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights 10/27/21
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram bucket and-1 | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights 10/27/21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram rises up for jumper and draws the contact.
Oct 27, 2021  |  00:17
Josh Hart on his status against the Hawks | Pelicans Shootaround 10-27-21
Now Playing

Josh Hart on his status against the Hawks | Pelicans Shootaround 10-27-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart talks about his status against the Atlanta Hawks following shootaround practice on October 27, 2021.
Oct 27, 2021  |  03:00
Trey Murphy on regular season adjustments, Herb Jones | Pelicans Shootaround 10-27-21
Now Playing

Trey Murphy on regular season adjustments, Herb Jones | Pelicans Shootaround 10-27-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III talks about regular season adjustments and the defense of his teammate Herb Jones following shootaround practice ahead of the team's matchup against the Atlanta Hawks.
Oct 27, 2021  |  02:17
Tags
Graham, Devonte', Ingram, Brandon, Jones, Herbert, Green, Willie, Hawks

Related Content

Graham, Devonte'

Ingram, Brandon

Jones, Herbert

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter