Pelicans vs. Hawks Postgame Quotes 10-27-21 | 2021-22 NBA Season

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green and Pelicans players recap the team's home game against the Atlanta Hawks on October 27, 2021. The Pelicans fell 102-99 to the Hawks at the Smoothie King Center.

PELICANS HEAD COACH WILLIE GREEN

On having Trey Murphy III and Herbert Jones on the court at the end of the game

"Herb and Trey are experienced basketball players. They have played in big games in college. They know how to play and they need to prove this. It is important to us and important for the program that these two young guys get that type of experience along with Naji (Marshall), Jaxson (Hayes), and Nickell (Alexander-Walker), who are still young. We trust we can put them on the floor, and they know how to switch screens. They know how to play the right way and make plays which they did."

On having Herbert Jones defending Trae Young tonight

"He (Hebert Jones) is a 6’6” or 6’7” big wing that is physical. For Trae Young, we wanted to put size on him and try to contest his shots. I think, I got up here earlier and said ‘We are going to hold him to 21 not 31,’ but he got 31 on us tonight. I thought Herb and the rest of the guys did a good job making it tough on him. He is an All-Star for a reason, and he can go out and move the pieces on the chessboard and get to the spots."

PELICANS GUARD DEVONTE' GRAHAM

On whether the last two games are progress compared to the two first games of the season

"Definitely, as far as taking care of the ball. (Our) communication on defense is getting better. Obviously, we got outrebounded, giving up second-chance points…(that’s) all correctable stuff, like we said preseason and early these couple of games. But we put ourselves in a position to win again, and it's growing pains. You’ve got to learn, you’ve got to be in those positions to know what you've got to do and we'll learn from it."

On where the team is at defensively at this point in the season

"I think we played very well defensively. Like I said, you’ve just got to clean up those offensive rebounds. You can't let any team really get that many second-chance opportunities. It's going to kill you."

PELICANS FORWARD BRANDON INGRAM

On what he saw on the last shot he took

"Well, I had two shots that I thought I could get some better shots out of, one with the mismatch with (Clint) Capela, where I felt like I could have gotten downhill, but I settled for a jumper, and one with De'Andre Hunter where I could have gotten a better shot. So, I think the guys did a really, really good job of trying to get us close, on the defensive end (and) getting stops. I think at that time I just have to get a better shot, a better look and get it on the rim."

On what he's been focusing on to improve on the defensive end

"Just be there for my teammates - wherever helps. Whatever help needs, just be there. On-ball defense, just staying in front of my guy and talking and communicating. That's been the emphasis this year. Trying to do a good job on the defensive end (and) staying in front of the ball. I think I’ve got to rebound the ball a little bit better, have a better awareness, but that's the emphasis going into games."