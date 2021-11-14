Memphis Grizzlies v New Orleans Pelicans
NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 13: Brandon Ingram #14 of the New Orleans Pelicans shoots against the Memphis Grizzlies on November 13, 2021 at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Postgame Quotes 11-13-21 | 2021-22 NBA Season

Posted: Nov 13, 2021

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green and Pelicans players recap the team's home game against the Memphis Grizzlies on November 13, 2021. The Pelicans defeated Memphis 112-101.

PELICANS HEAD COACH WILLIE GREEN

On if the team was more relaxed when Brandon Ingram came back tonight:

"Absolutely. It's what guys like Brandon...they do that for your team. They elevate everyone in the sense that guys don't have to do more than what they're used to doing. So everybody kind of was in their normal positions, and they just played together. They played hard. They played together. Great game plan discipline, and you know, we won. So it feels good to say that."

On the offensive execution at the end of tonight’s game:

"It's how we want to play. We want to be a team that has a point-five mentality. You catch it…you drive it…you shoot it…you pass it…and (you) make quick decisions. I thought our guys did that for the most part, and we have to continue to do it together. That's who we're going to be as a team. That's what we've been building towards, and I think they're just starting to see it. Having results like tonight makes them believe in it more."

PELICANS GUARD NICKEIL ALEXANDER-WALKER

On Brandon Ingram’s impact on the team and having him back in the lineup:

“He’s just a great person (and) a great player. I consider him a brother, and we all know what he’s capable of. To be so close to so many games, we need that extra boost, that push, that talent that he has. The focus that he brings to the defense. I mean, tonight was super easy for him, especially with limited minutes, but it was great to have him back. He’s a great person…it’s night and day because you have their best defender as well as a loaded defense focusing on him. So now we’re playing off close outs, now we’re playing off open shots, swings, stuff that we do in warmups. It kind of makes the whole game easier for us because of the focus he brings.”

On having 19 free throw attempts in the season and its impact on the game:

“It’s huge because it opens things up and (we) remain efficient, but it also puts pressure on the defense (and) gets guys in foul trouble. Now they’re going to start collapsing, so it opens up shots for everybody else. Free throws, next to a layup, is the easiest shot in basketball. The more of those you can get in a tough league, the easier.”

PELICANS GUARD JOSH HART

On the trust that Willie Green has in the team’s offense:

“Willie has the ultimate trust in me to go out there and play my game and play with confidence. The biggest thing that we talked about wasn’t just standing in the corner and hoping and praying for the ball to do something. He is putting me in positions where we’re running actions on the weak side, and I have the ball and I’m making the decisions - hitting Jonas (Valančiūnas) on top or other guys on the curl. It also gives you rhythm when you’re out there making plays and getting guys involved, and you’re involved in the offense. That’s when you’re at your best. But when you’re not touching the ball for three or four minutes at a time, it’s tough to be in the rhythm and the flow of the game. That’s something Willie does a great job of with everybody, especially a big difference from last year to this year.”

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Nickeil Alexander-Walker adds 16 points vs. Brooklyn Nets 11/12/21

2021-22 Game 13: Pelicans vs. Nets

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Nickeil Alexander-Walker adds 16 points vs. Brooklyn Nets 11/12/21
Now Playing

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Nickeil Alexander-Walker adds 16 points vs. Brooklyn Nets 11/12/21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 16 points against the Brooklyn Nets.
Nov 12, 2021  |  01:00
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Garrett Temple scores 17 points vs. Brooklyn Nets 11/12/21
Now Playing

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Garrett Temple scores 17 points vs. Brooklyn Nets 11/12/21

New Orleans Pelicans guard-forward Garrett Temple scored a season-high 17 points against the Brooklyn Nets.
Nov 12, 2021  |  01:34
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas tallies 20 points vs. Brooklyn Nets 11/12/21
Now Playing

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas tallies 20 points vs. Brooklyn Nets 11/12/21

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas leads the team with 20 points and 12 rebounds vs. the Brooklyn Nets.
Nov 12, 2021  |  01:40
Garrett Temple on 4Q comeback, bench's performance | Pelicans-Nets Postgame Interview 11-12-21
Now Playing

Garrett Temple on 4Q comeback, bench's performance | Pelicans-Nets Postgame Interview 11-12-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard-forward Garrett Temple addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Brooklyn Nets on November 12, 2021.
Nov 12, 2021  |  05:32
Trey Murphy III on his impact off the bench | Pelicans-Nets Postgame Interview 11-12-21
Now Playing

Trey Murphy III on his impact off the bench | Pelicans-Nets Postgame Interview 11-12-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Brooklyn Nets on November 12, 2021.
Nov 12, 2021  |  03:10
Willie Green on team's competitiveness in the loss | Pelicans-Nets Postgame Interview 11-12-21
Now Playing

Willie Green on team's competitiveness in the loss | Pelicans-Nets Postgame Interview 11-12-21

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Brooklyn Nets on November 12, 2021.
Nov 12, 2021  |  04:53
Jonas Valanciunas flies in for the putback slam | Pelicans-Nets Highlights 11/12/21
Now Playing

Jonas Valanciunas flies in for the putback slam | Pelicans-Nets Highlights 11/12/21

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas flies down the lane for the putback slam.
Nov 12, 2021  |  00:10
Trey Murphy III hustle and-1 | Pelicans-Nets Highlights 11/12/21
Now Playing

Trey Murphy III hustle and-1 | Pelicans-Nets Highlights 11/12/21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III fights for the second chance bucket and draws the foul.
Nov 12, 2021  |  00:28
Josh Hart with another tough finish | Pelicans-Nets Highlights 11/12/21
Now Playing

Josh Hart with another tough finish | Pelicans-Nets Highlights 11/12/21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart scores with another tough finish.
Nov 12, 2021  |  00:00
Herbert Jones steal and slam | Pelicans-Nets Highlights 11/12/21
Now Playing

Herbert Jones steal and slam | Pelicans-Nets Highlights 11/12/21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones swipes the pass and runs the floor to finish with the slam.
Nov 12, 2021  |  00:10
Josh Hart drive and score | Pelicans-Nets Highlights 11/12/21
Now Playing

Josh Hart drive and score | Pelicans-Nets Highlights 11/12/21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart drives to the rim for the score.
Nov 12, 2021  |  00:00
Garrett Temple drive and-1 | Pelicans-Nets Highlights 11/12/21
Now Playing

Garrett Temple drive and-1 | Pelicans-Nets Highlights 11/12/21

New Orleans Pelicans guard-forward Garrett Temple drives past Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden for the score and-1.
Nov 12, 2021  |  00:19
Jaxson Hayes alley-oop slam | Pelicans-Nets Highlights 11/12/21
Now Playing

Jaxson Hayes alley-oop slam | Pelicans-Nets Highlights 11/12/21

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes cuts down the lane and soars in for the alley-oop slam.
Nov 12, 2021  |  00:09
Josh Hart corner three | Pelicans-Nets Highlights 11/12/21
Now Playing

Josh Hart corner three | Pelicans-Nets Highlights 11/12/21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart sets up in the corner and knocks down the triple.
Nov 12, 2021  |  00:17
Jonas Valanciunas mid-range game | Pelicans-Nets Highlights 11/12/21
Now Playing

Jonas Valanciunas mid-range game | Pelicans-Nets Highlights 11/12/21

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas rises up for the mid-range jumper.
Nov 12, 2021  |  00:15
Herbert Jones baseline drive | Pelicans-Nets Highlights 11/12/21
Now Playing

Herbert Jones baseline drive | Pelicans-Nets Highlights 11/12/21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones cuts down the baseline for the lay-up.
Nov 12, 2021  |  00:16
Devonte' Graham on staying consistent | Pelicans Shootaround 11-12-21
Now Playing

Devonte' Graham on staying consistent | Pelicans Shootaround 11-12-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham interview from shootaround ahead of the Pelicans' game against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, November 12, 2021.
Nov 12, 2021  |  02:21
Tags
Alexander-Walker, Nickeil, Hart, Josh, Green, Willie, Grizzlies, Pelicans

Related Content

Alexander-Walker, Nickeil

Hart, Josh

Green, Willie

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter