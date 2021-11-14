Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Postgame Quotes 11-13-21 | 2021-22 NBA Season

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green and Pelicans players recap the team's home game against the Memphis Grizzlies on November 13, 2021. The Pelicans defeated Memphis 112-101.

PELICANS HEAD COACH WILLIE GREEN

On if the team was more relaxed when Brandon Ingram came back tonight:

"Absolutely. It's what guys like Brandon...they do that for your team. They elevate everyone in the sense that guys don't have to do more than what they're used to doing. So everybody kind of was in their normal positions, and they just played together. They played hard. They played together. Great game plan discipline, and you know, we won. So it feels good to say that."

On the offensive execution at the end of tonight’s game:

"It's how we want to play. We want to be a team that has a point-five mentality. You catch it…you drive it…you shoot it…you pass it…and (you) make quick decisions. I thought our guys did that for the most part, and we have to continue to do it together. That's who we're going to be as a team. That's what we've been building towards, and I think they're just starting to see it. Having results like tonight makes them believe in it more."

PELICANS GUARD NICKEIL ALEXANDER-WALKER

On Brandon Ingram’s impact on the team and having him back in the lineup:

“He’s just a great person (and) a great player. I consider him a brother, and we all know what he’s capable of. To be so close to so many games, we need that extra boost, that push, that talent that he has. The focus that he brings to the defense. I mean, tonight was super easy for him, especially with limited minutes, but it was great to have him back. He’s a great person…it’s night and day because you have their best defender as well as a loaded defense focusing on him. So now we’re playing off close outs, now we’re playing off open shots, swings, stuff that we do in warmups. It kind of makes the whole game easier for us because of the focus he brings.”

On having 19 free throw attempts in the season and its impact on the game:

“It’s huge because it opens things up and (we) remain efficient, but it also puts pressure on the defense (and) gets guys in foul trouble. Now they’re going to start collapsing, so it opens up shots for everybody else. Free throws, next to a layup, is the easiest shot in basketball. The more of those you can get in a tough league, the easier.”

PELICANS GUARD JOSH HART

On the trust that Willie Green has in the team’s offense:

“Willie has the ultimate trust in me to go out there and play my game and play with confidence. The biggest thing that we talked about wasn’t just standing in the corner and hoping and praying for the ball to do something. He is putting me in positions where we’re running actions on the weak side, and I have the ball and I’m making the decisions - hitting Jonas (Valančiūnas) on top or other guys on the curl. It also gives you rhythm when you’re out there making plays and getting guys involved, and you’re involved in the offense. That’s when you’re at your best. But when you’re not touching the ball for three or four minutes at a time, it’s tough to be in the rhythm and the flow of the game. That’s something Willie does a great job of with everybody, especially a big difference from last year to this year.”