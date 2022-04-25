Pelicans trio of rookies delivering momentous contributions in 2022 postseason

Among the 14 players drafted in the 2021 lottery last July, 10 represent teams that did not reach the NBA playoffs. Among the four lotto picks whose clubs are still participating, only two – No. 4 selection Scottie Barnes and seventh choice Jonathan Kuminga – have logged more than 20 total minutes since the 16-team tournament began April 16.

Then there are the New Orleans Pelicans, who do not have a ’21 lottery pick on their roster, yet are lapping the field when it comes to vital playoff contributions delivered by first-year pros. A second-rounder taken No. 35 overall in the draft, starting wing Herbert Jones has been on the court far more than any NBA rookie in these playoffs (146 minutes). Selected a few spots outside the lottery at No. 17, forward Trey Murphy III is second on that list (85). Meanwhile, if not for Denver guard Bones Hyland (68), the Pelicans would have all of the three highest total playoff minutes among NBA newcomers, because undrafted guard Jose Alvarado has logged 66 minutes.

All three New Orleans rookies have been part of Willie Green’s rotation since the postseason began with play-in victories over San Antonio and the LA Clippers, but they’re not just taking up space or a spot in the lineup. Jones and Alvarado have turned heads with their defensive play all season, but even more so under the spotlight of a deadlocked, Western Conference first-round battle with Phoenix. Murphy is 9/18 from three-point range over the last five games, dating back to his clutch 14-point outing April 14 to help eliminate the Clippers, including a late fourth-quarter trey that was among his team’s biggest hoops of 2021-22.

In Sunday’s Game 4 victory over the Suns, Jones and Alvarado drew the assignment of trying to slow down future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul. The rooks helped limit Paul to four points on 2/8 shooting and combined to split four steals. Jones added three blocks of Phoenix three-point attempts (accounting for all of NOLA’s rejections Sunday) and posted 13 points.

It’s probably no coincidence that the Pelicans’ trio of first-year pros appear to be more playoff-ready than some of their peers, based on a combined 11 years of NCAA experience. Jones played four years at Alabama, as did Alvarado at Georgia Tech. Murphy split three years between Rice and Virginia.

“These rookies are fearless,” Pelicans reserve big Larry Nance Jr. said. “They don’t back down. They act like they’ve been here before. It’s no surprise. Herb, Jose, these guys are four-year guys, so they’ve matured both physically and mentally, and are ready to be in these situations.”

“(There has) never been a question about their physicality,” center Jonas Valanciunas said after Sunday’s 118-103 win. “They’re willing to die on the court. They showed it today. Defense, that’s their profession. They’re doing it.”

“We’re just tremendously blessed to have Jose, to have Herb, two guys that were Defensive Players of the Year in their conference, (who do) the same thing here,” Green said. “They love playing defense, have great instincts, and go out and compete like that every time they step on the floor.”

For different reasons, none of the three rookies were a lock to be a significant playoff participant – kind of like the Pelicans, who started the season 3-16 and needed a 13-10 second half to secure a play-in berth. Last August, Jones and Alvarado came off the bench for New Orleans in summer league, with the latter on a two-way contract that meant he might spend much of 2021-22 with Birmingham in the G League. Murphy only played in three of the Pelicans’ 15 January games and did not permanently join Green’s rotation until mid-March.

Over the past month-plus, all three have become increasingly vital for New Orleans as the club parlayed a No. 9 play-in tournament seed into a playoff berth and matchup vs. Phoenix. The Pelicans believe the experience Jones, Alvarado and Murphy are gaining this spring will pay off in a major way later in their careers.

“My first few years, I did not get this experience,” said Nance, whose first NBA playoff trip came in 2018, his third season. “This is setting them up for really successful, meaningful careers. The fact they’re able to play so well on this stage speaks volumes to the kind of preparation this coaching staff has done with them.”

“It’s extremely important for us and we believe it’s going to help us in the future,” Green said of multiple young Pelicans being tested in the playoffs. “Our rookies and young guys, getting this opportunity so early in their careers, to play in those big-time games, it’s going to be a huge confidence-booster in the summer (as the team prepares for 2022-23).”

With Jones, Alvarado and Murphy helping the Pelicans play the top-seeded Suns evenly through four games of what’s become an intense first-round playoff series, it’s also having a huge impact right now.