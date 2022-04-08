Portland Trail Blazers v New Orleans Pelicans
NEW ORLEANS, LA - APRIL 7: CJ Elleby #16 of the Portland Trail Blazers drives to the basket during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on April 7, 2022 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images

Pelicans vs Trail Blazers Postgame Quotes 4-7-2022

Posted: Apr 07, 2022

WILLIE GREEN, PELICANS HEAD COACH

On the importance of the bench’s performance tonight:

“It was extremely important for our group that the bench continued to come in and play up-tempo, keeping the game simple, and making the right plays. It was beautiful to watch.”

On placing an emphasis on forcing turnovers and steals:

"It was. We wanted to be active on our defense, making sure we put our hands in the pocket pass and try to cause havoc with deflections and steals. This triggers our offensive ability to get out and play in open court. I thought our guys did a really good job."

HERBERT JONES, PELICANS FORWARD

On CJ McCollum's impact:

"He's a great, great leader, a coach on the floor, does everything the right way, and he challenges everybody to do everything the right way, regardless…defensively, offensively, in the locker room, when we go on trips. He just always pushes the message to do everything the right way so that we can become a consistently good team, and I feel like he's done a great job of that since he's gotten here."

On his chances of being on the NBA All-Defensive team this year:

"That would be insane. Just because coming into the year, I had zero thoughts about being on an all-defensive team. I mean, it would be a great accomplishment. But, right now, I'll just let whoever – you guys – decide on that. You know…vote for me…[laughter]. So hopefully I make it."

WILLY HERNANGOMEZ, PELICANS CENTER

On how motivated the team is to host a home play-in game:

"We want that game here in New Orleans. We want the city to get crazy. We need that. It's going to be fantastic to play at home. The crowd has been really amazing. It's so fun to play right now with the fans, and it feels like we have another player with us. Hopefully, we can win one more game or San Antonio lose the next one, so we can have the game. We need everybody to be here the first game because we're trying to get to the playoffs, so step by step, everybody's got to help each other to make it happen."

On playing with Jose Alvarado and Herbert Jones:

"It's amazing because I said between our guys in the locker room that this might be one of the best locker rooms I've ever been around, even the national team. It's so funny to be around this locker room, it's so humble, and Herb and Jose are part of the franchise. It's only their first year but I feel like they'll be here for a long time. It's been amazing with those guys. Like I said, the future is bright. Everybody in New Orleans will be so excited about this team and this organization.

Hernangomez, Willy, Jones, Herbert, Green, Willie, Pelicans, Trail Blazers

