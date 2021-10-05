Pelicans at Timberwolves Postgame Quotes 10-4-21 | 2021-22 NBA Preseason

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy and Pelicans players recap the team's preseason opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 4, 2021. The Pelicans fell 117-114 to the Timberwolves to open their 2021-22 NBA preseason schedule.

PELICANS HEAD COACH WILLIE GREEN

On Jaxson Hayes:

"Left ankle sprain. I'm not sure if he had images yet, but from the word we got from our medical staff, it's that it's an ankle sprain."

On what went wrong in the second quarter, and how'd you get back on track:

"Our turnovers. Careless turnovers. We had 15 turnovers in the first half, and in the second half, we only had six. We take care of the basketball; we play with pace; we play with force. You've seen we can get any shot we want, but against any NBA team, 21 turnovers, 31 points off of our turnovers. It's tough to regain all that."

On Trey Murphy III and how he's been shooting:

"He looked good. He was a little uncomfortable in the first half but got it going in the second half and knocked down shots. Teammates were looking for him, and that's what we need him to do. He's a floor-spacer. He knows how to play; he was in the right spots the majority of the time in the second half. I like what I saw from him. Good energy. Once again, he knows how to play."

PELICANS FORWARD NAJI MARSHALL

On the challenging assignments on defense:

"It's my job. It's one of my best abilities. Whoever they ask me to guard, it doesn't matter, I'm on them, and I'll do my best."

On the team turnovers:

"There's a lot of new guys, we all are trying to learn each other. Just like Coach Green is trying to learn us, we're trying to learn him so it's a chemistry thing. As the season goes on, we'll get better and luckily it’s the preseason so we have plenty of time to fix it."

On new faces and figuring it out:

"It's all great vibes on and off the court. We just have to learn each other, how we like the ball, how we move and stuff—just some small chemistry things, easy fixes that come with time and reps."

PELICANS GUARD NICKEIL ALEXANDER-WALKER

On playing with Trey:

"He's very poised. I think his approach to the game helps for his inexperience within the NBA. Just his approach, he doesn't do anything outside of himself, but he's confident. I think that's huge for a young guy to come into the league and know himself already, to do what he does well, and to stay in that lane and help the team in the ways that he did."

On what hand he's more comfortable finishing with:

"I try to read it, trying to be deceptive at the same time. I think a lot of guys are used to playing right-handed players and right-handed finishes, so I just try to mix it up. Try to make sure I wasn't too predictable and staying deceptive."

PELICANS FORWARD TREY MURPHY

Overall thoughts on the team performance tonight:

"I would say together as a team we fought back, and I would say we dug ourselves into a pretty big whole in the first half with 15 turnovers and just not playing hard enough. And so we caught back as a team and we put ourselves in a position to win. And we’re pretty proud for the team, fought back, switches the game and trying to figure things out. And but still don’t take it lightly though."

On his comfortability with the second half line-up:

"I am comfortable with the whole team. So whether the line up is the first group, second group, third group, those guys are trying to find themselves to make things easier for me. All I have to do is hit shots. That’s the bottom line and I try not to think too much about it, I just play my game."

On finding his rhythm in the second half:

"Really just being confident and shooting the ball, I’m open, and trusting my work. I put in alot of work into shooting the ball. And try not to think about it too much."