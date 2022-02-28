Devonte' Graham laughs with Jaxson Hayes

Pelicans thoroughly enjoy one-sided, ‘fun’ win over Lakers

by Jim Eichenhofer
Feb 28, 2022

On one end of Crypto.com Arena, there was pure joy Sunday, with the New Orleans bench standing nearly all game and appreciating what was happening in front of them, as the Pelicans ran away with a 123-95 victory. On the other end, utter frustration. In a viral video circulating Monday morning, multiple Lakers players opted to focus on what was going on behind them, as they scolded fans who were less than thrilled by how the home team was performing.

A relatively close Western Conference matchup at halftime turned into a rout Sunday when New Orleans played perhaps its best third quarter of the season, rolling to a 44-25 edge that turned an 11-point margin into a 30-point spread. The Pelicans shot 16/25 in the period, while holding the Lakers to 8/24 from the field (and 0/9 on threes). Those 16 New Orleans hoops featured a mini-highlight reel, with Brandon Ingram, Jaxson Hayes and Naji Marshall each throwing down a dunk, while CJ McCollum, Jonas Valanciunas and Devonte’ Graham canned a three-pointer apiece. The Pelicans had seven other layups during the game-changing period.

“It was great. Fun to be around, fun to be in the game, (or) on the bench watching it,” Graham said, when asked about Sunday’s experience for New Orleans. “Everybody was having fun. We just executed the game plan, did everything Coach (Willie Green) wanted us to do. Overall, a great game.”

All 12 Pelicans who entered the game scored.

“It was fun,” Ingram said. “It’s always fun when everyone’s involved on the offensive and defensive end. We’re just out there having fun, laughing and playing the game the right way. It was fuel for our team… Everybody had a little extra pop tonight.”

The second overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft by the Lakers, Ingram had previously won just once in his six games played against his former club (in the lone victory, LeBron James and Anthony Davis were injury DNPs), making Sunday’s outcome a bit more meaningful.

“It’s always fun coming back to the place you got drafted and getting a win,” Ingram said. “But in this fashion, when you’ve got real love for your teammates, and everybody’s out there just scoring and having fun, it’s a little extra special.”

During New Orleans’ 2-0 road trip, which began Friday with a 15-point victory over Phoenix, Ingram (23.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 7.5 assists per game) and McCollum (27.0 points, 6.0 assists, 5.5 rebounds) were both outstanding, as they continue to familiarize themselves with each other's games and those of new teammates. Like his players, Green enjoyed seeing the club’s building chemistry.

“Those two guys set the tone for us,” Green said. “When they’re playing like that and playing off each other, making simple plays, it’s beautiful basketball to watch.”

New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Los Angeles Lakers 2/27/2022

New Orleans Pelicans highlights from their game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, February 27, 2022.

2021-22 Game 61: Pelicans at Lakers

New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Los Angeles Lakers 2/27/2022
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Los Angeles Lakers 2/27/2022

New Orleans Pelicans highlights from their game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, February 27, 2022.
Feb 28, 2022
Game Recap: Pelicans 123, Lakers 95
Game Recap: Pelicans 123, Lakers 95

The Pelicans defeated the Lakers, 123-95. CJ McCollum led the Pelicans with 22 points, five rebounds and eight assists, while Brandon Ingram added 19 points, five rebounds & eight assists in the win.
Feb 28, 2022
Devonte' Graham on running the second unit | Pelicans-Lakers Postgame 2-27-22
Devonte' Graham on running the second unit | Pelicans-Lakers Postgame 2-27-22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Los Angeles Lakers on February 27, 2022.
Feb 28, 2022
Brandon Ingram on big win | Pelicans-Lakers Postgame 2-27-22
Brandon Ingram on big win | Pelicans-Lakers Postgame 2-27-22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram addresses the media following the Pelicans' win against the Los Angeles Lakers on February 27, 2022.
Feb 28, 2022
Willie Green on blowout win | Pelicans-Lakers Postgame 2-27-22
Willie Green on blowout win | Pelicans-Lakers Postgame 2-27-22

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media following the Pelicans' win against the Los Angeles Lakers on February 27, 2022.
Feb 28, 2022
CJ McCollum (22 points) Highlights vs. Los Angeles Lakers
CJ McCollum (22 points) Highlights vs. Los Angeles Lakers

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum highlights vs the Los Angeles Lakers on February 27, 2022.
Feb 28, 2022
Brandon Ingram (19 points) Highlights vs. Los Angeles Lakers 2/27/22
Brandon Ingram (19 points) Highlights vs. Los Angeles Lakers 2/27/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram highlights vs the Los Angeles Lakers on February 27, 2022.
Feb 27, 2022
Jonas Valanciunas (19 points) Highlights vs. Los Angeles Lakers 2/27/22
Jonas Valanciunas (19 points) Highlights vs. Los Angeles Lakers 2/27/22

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas highlights vs. the Los Angeles Lakers on February 27, 2022.
Feb 27, 2022
Devonte' Graham finishes the floater high off the glass | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
Devonte' Graham finishes the floater high off the glass | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights

Devonte' Graham finishes the floater high off the glass vs. the Los Angeles Lakers (2/27/2022).
Feb 27, 2022
Brandon Ingram with a fast break dunk | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
Brandon Ingram with a fast break dunk | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights

Brandon Ingram with a fast break dunk
Feb 27, 2022
New Orleans Pelicans with a 11-0 Run vs. Los Angeles Lakers 2-27-22
New Orleans Pelicans with a 11-0 Run vs. Los Angeles Lakers 2-27-22

New Orleans Pelicans with a 11-0 Run vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 02/27/2022
Feb 27, 2022
Jonas Valanciunas triple to extend big lead | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
Jonas Valanciunas triple to extend big lead | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas with a triple to extend the big lead against the Los Angeles Lakers (2/27/2022).
Feb 27, 2022
Herbert Jones goes crosscourt for the fast break slam | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
Herbert Jones goes crosscourt for the fast break slam | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights

Herbert Jones goes crosscourt for the fast break slam vs. the Los Angeles Lakers (2/27/2022).
Feb 27, 2022
Jaxson Hayes with a chase down block | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
Jaxson Hayes with a chase down block | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights

Jaxson Hayes with a chase down block
Feb 27, 2022
Jose Alvarado bounce pass to Jaxson Hayes for the slam | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
Jose Alvarado bounce pass to Jaxson Hayes for the slam | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights

Jose Alvarado bounce pass to Jaxson Hayes for the slam (2/27/2022).
Feb 27, 2022
Brandon Ingram rainbows it in off the glass | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
Brandon Ingram rainbows it in off the glass | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram with the up and under scoops shot off the glass vs. the Los Angeles Lakers (2/27/2022).
Feb 27, 2022
