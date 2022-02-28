Pelicans thoroughly enjoy one-sided, ‘fun’ win over Lakers

On one end of Crypto.com Arena, there was pure joy Sunday, with the New Orleans bench standing nearly all game and appreciating what was happening in front of them, as the Pelicans ran away with a 123-95 victory. On the other end, utter frustration. In a viral video circulating Monday morning, multiple Lakers players opted to focus on what was going on behind them, as they scolded fans who were less than thrilled by how the home team was performing.

A relatively close Western Conference matchup at halftime turned into a rout Sunday when New Orleans played perhaps its best third quarter of the season, rolling to a 44-25 edge that turned an 11-point margin into a 30-point spread. The Pelicans shot 16/25 in the period, while holding the Lakers to 8/24 from the field (and 0/9 on threes). Those 16 New Orleans hoops featured a mini-highlight reel, with Brandon Ingram, Jaxson Hayes and Naji Marshall each throwing down a dunk, while CJ McCollum, Jonas Valanciunas and Devonte’ Graham canned a three-pointer apiece. The Pelicans had seven other layups during the game-changing period.

“It was great. Fun to be around, fun to be in the game, (or) on the bench watching it,” Graham said, when asked about Sunday’s experience for New Orleans. “Everybody was having fun. We just executed the game plan, did everything Coach (Willie Green) wanted us to do. Overall, a great game.”

All 12 Pelicans who entered the game scored.

“It was fun,” Ingram said. “It’s always fun when everyone’s involved on the offensive and defensive end. We’re just out there having fun, laughing and playing the game the right way. It was fuel for our team… Everybody had a little extra pop tonight.”

The second overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft by the Lakers, Ingram had previously won just once in his six games played against his former club (in the lone victory, LeBron James and Anthony Davis were injury DNPs), making Sunday’s outcome a bit more meaningful.

“It’s always fun coming back to the place you got drafted and getting a win,” Ingram said. “But in this fashion, when you’ve got real love for your teammates, and everybody’s out there just scoring and having fun, it’s a little extra special.”

During New Orleans’ 2-0 road trip, which began Friday with a 15-point victory over Phoenix, Ingram (23.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 7.5 assists per game) and McCollum (27.0 points, 6.0 assists, 5.5 rebounds) were both outstanding, as they continue to familiarize themselves with each other's games and those of new teammates. Like his players, Green enjoyed seeing the club’s building chemistry.

“Those two guys set the tone for us,” Green said. “When they’re playing like that and playing off each other, making simple plays, it’s beautiful basketball to watch.”