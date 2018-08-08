Pelicans tabbed for opening-week ESPN game at Houston

Coming off the franchise’s most successful season in a decade, the New Orleans Pelicans are likely to experience an uptick in national TV exposure in 2018-19. That projected additional attention will begin extremely early in the campaign – the Pelicans will be featured on ESPN on the second day of the regular season, when they visit the Houston Rockets. The Wednesday, Oct. 17 matchup between Southwest Division clubs will tip off at 7 p.m. in Toyota Center.

The NBA officially announced its slate of opening-week national broadcasts Wednesday, as well as a five-game docket of Christmas Day games (the Pelicans, who’ve played twice on Dec. 25 in team history, will not participate this year).

It has been reported by various media outlets that the entire NBA regular season schedule is expected to be released later this week.