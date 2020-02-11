Pelicans Swin Cash named to Women's Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2020

February 10, 2020

The Women's Basketball Hall of Fame announced the Class of 2020 on ESPN2 during the #5 Connecticut at #1 South Carolina game (7:00 p.m. ET). The members of the Class of 2020 are: Debbie Brock (Veteran Player), Carol Callan (Contributor), Swin Cash (Player), Tamika Catchings (Player), Sue Donohoe (Contributor), Lauren Jackson (International Player), and Carol Stiff (Contributor).

The 2020 Induction will mark the 22nd Class of Inductees to be honored by the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame, which held its grand opening and inaugural induction in 1999. The Class of 2020 will be inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame, receiving their coveted Eastman Trophy and Baron Championship Induction Ring, on June 13, 2020, in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tickets for the ceremony are on sale now. For more information regarding tickets click here.

The Class of 2020 will be joined at the 2020 Induction Ceremony by the 1980 United States Olympic Women's Basketball Team, who have been selected as the 2020 "Trailblazers of the Game" recipient for their contributions to the game of women's basketball. The 1980 United States Olympic Women's Basketball Team includes; Carol Blazejowski (Class of 1999), Denise Curry (Class of 1999), Anne Donovan (Class of 1999), Tara Heiss (Class of 2003), Kris Kirchner, Debra Miller, Cindy Noble Hauserman (Class of 2000), LaTaunya Pollard (Class of 2001), Jill Rankin Schneider (Class of 2008), Rosie Walker (Class of 2001), Holly Warlick (Class of 2001), Lynette Woodard (Class of 2005), Sue Gunter (Head Coach, Class of 2000), Pat Summitt (Assistant Coach, Class of 1999), and Lea Plarski (Manager, Class of 2002).

The Women's Basketball Hall of Fame Board of Directors serves as the selection committee in determining which individuals will be inducted each year and which groups will be honored as "Trailblazers of the Game." Voting is based on minimum candidate requirements, which include record of performance, national or international recognition, and contributions to the game of women's basketball.

For more information on the 2020 Women's Basketball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Weekend and to purchase tickets, please visit www.wbhof.com.

Women's Basketball Hall of Fame - Class of 2020

The following bio capsules highlight a few major accomplishments, but not the comprehensive contributions these individuals have made to women's basketball.

DEBBIE BROCK



Point guard for 3-Time AIAW National Champion Delta State University (1975, 1976, 1977), and one of 12 players recognized by the NCAA at the 2013 Women's Final Four Championship for her dynamic play during her AIAW career.

1978 - Kodak All-American.

1988 - Inducted into the Delta State Sports Hall of Fame.

CAROL CALLAN



Currently the USA Basketball Women's National Team Director (Since 1996). She has directed gold medal-winning teams in six straight Olympic Games.

Currently serving on the National Team Steering Committee (Chair), National Team Player Selection Committee (Chair), and the Developmental National Team Committee (Chair).

Currently serves as President of FIBA Americas and is a member of the FIBA Competitions Commission.

SWIN CASH



Two-time Olympic Gold Medalist (2004, 2012).

Three-time WNBA Champion (2003, 2006, 2010), four-time WNBA All-Star (2003, 2005, 2009, 2011), and two-time WNBA All-Star Game MVP (2009, 2011).

Guided the University of Connecticut to two NCAA National Championships in 2000 and 2002.

TAMIKA CATCHINGS



Four-time Olympic Gold Medalist (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016).

Guided the Indiana Fever to the 2012 WNBA Championship en route to being named the 2012 WNBA Finals MVP.

While at the University of Tennessee, she was named the 2000 WBCA Player of the Year, 2000 Naismith College Player of the Year, the 2000 AP Player of the Year and the 2000 USBWA Women's National Player of the Year.

SUE DONOHOE



Served as the Vice President of NCAA Division I Women's Basketball from 2003 to 2012.

She was the Director of NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship (2002-2003) and was the Director of NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Championship (1999-2002).

2019 WBCA Lifetime Achievement recipient, 2017 Dave Dixon Award recipient and Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame inductee.

LAUREN JACKSON



Two-time WNBA Champion with the Seattle Storm (2004, 2010).

Seven-time WNBA All-Star and three-time WNBA MVP.

Guided Australia Women's National Basketball Team to three Olympic silver medals (2000, 2004, 2008) and one Olympic bronze medal (2012).

CAROL STIFF

