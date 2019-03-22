Pelicans surprise Elfrid Payton, teammates with practice at Payton’s local high school

MARRERO – As a bus carrying New Orleans players headed across the Huey P. Long Bridge to the Westbank on Friday morning, the surroundings were exceptionally familiar to Elfrid Payton, but even the local expert didn’t know the vehicle’s destination. It wasn’t until Payton saw a sign with the words “PATRIOT STREET” that he realized where he’d be practicing with his Pelicans teammates: Inside the gym of his alma mater, John Ehret High School.

The brainchild of interim GM Danny Ferry and fourth-year head coach Alvin Gentry, the Pelicans broke up the monotony of a long 82-game season with a surprise practice location, one very well-known to their triple-double-generating point guard. Payton played three seasons of high school hoops for the Patriots, prior to starring in-state in college in Lafayette. En route to John Ehret, Gentry simply told his players that they were going “on a field trip,” without divulging any details.

“I was surprised,” Payton said. “When I was on the bus, I was wondering where we were going. Nobody said anything (as a hint). The guys on the bus were like, ‘Where are we now?’ I said, ‘Well, we’re on the Westbank, and now we’re passing the Alario Center. But I had no clue we were coming here.”

“These are almost like dog days of the season when it comes to practice and things like that,” Gentry explained of the reasoning. “We wanted to do something different. As a matter of fact, (Ferry) had done it in Atlanta with one of his players, Lou Williams. They went back to his high school. We thought it would be great to do, especially the way Elfrid has played the last couple weeks (with five straight triple-doubles). When you talk about something only Oscar Robertson and (Russell) Westbrook has done, you’re in a pretty good class right there. The fact that he played here, we thought it was important to come here.”

Over 100 John Ehret students attended the practice; afterward Gentry announced that as a reward for their achievements in school, Pelicans Owner Gayle Benson wanted to give each child two free tickets to the April 3 home game vs. Charlotte. The announcement drew delighted expressions and smiles.

“It’s a reward for the students,” Gentry noted. “They’ve done a great job with community relations, in their grades and also with attendance.”

For Payton, the reward was getting a unique chance to return to his high school gym and see many of the people who helped shape the 25-year-old’s development.

“It helped me become who I am today,” the fifth-year NBA veteran said. “To have practice here and bring my teammates and have a good time here, it meant a lot.”

Following the team’s practice, Payton spent time meeting John Ehret students, signing numerous autographs, while also catching up with former coaches and teachers.

“The respect that Elfrid has here is unbelievable,” Gentry said. “When you talk to the teachers and administrators about what they think of him, and what he represents, that’s really important.”