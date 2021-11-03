New Orleans Pelicans v Phoenix Suns
PHOENIX, AZ - NOVEMBER 2: Jonas Valanciunas #17 of the New Orleans Pelicans catches the rebound during the game against the Phoenix Suns on November 2, 2021 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.
Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

Pelicans at Suns Postgame Quotes 11-2-21 | 2021-22 NBA Season

Posted: Nov 03, 2021

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green and Pelicans players recap the team's road game against the Phoenix Suns on November 2, 2021. The Pelicans fell 102-99 to the Suns in the first game of their four-game road swing.


PELICANS HEAD COACH WILLIE GREEN

On tonight’s game
"Credit to the Suns. They did what they needed to in the fourth quarter; 18 to 36. That’s the game for us. Once again, we fought. The guys are giving everything and we’re coming up a little short."

On the first half
"We took care of the basketball offensively. First, we got stops, we rebounded, we just ran. We played together, shared the basketball and then towards the end of the game we got a bit stagnant. A lot of it was playing against a really good team.”

“We were getting stops. And then rebounding and using our speed to get easy baskets. I thought in the fourth quarter, they made more shots and we made some mistakes down the stretch and now we are playing against their half court defense which is hard for us to do consistently throughout the course of the game."


PELICANS GUARD JOSH HART

On tonight’s game
"I think we didn’t get stops, we didn’t run, we didn’t play fast. We didn’t get easy baskets. If you look at our first half, what they were shooting from the field and from three wasn’t great and we were able to get out and run and do those things and that’s when we were building our lead. And even when they came back, we took that punch and we answered with a run of our own. We got that through transition and stops and we didn’t do that in the second half. They started getting easier shots. We made a lot of mistakes which turned into baskets for them and on the offensive side, we just got slowed down and we didn’t have much movement."


PELICANS GUARD DEVONTE' GRAHAM

On turnovers
"Obviously you’ve got to make shots to win in this league. You’ve got to play a full 48 minutes. In the first half we were rolling. We got stops and getting out in transition and playing well defensively. They made their adjustments when we were blitzing CP and trying to get the ball out of the pocket early and make plays and have different guys cutting and stuff like that. Obviously they did a good job adjusting offensively to what we were doing."

Jonas Valanciunas on defense in first & second half | Pelicans-Suns Postgame Interview 11/2/21

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas speaks with the media following the team's road loss to the Phoenix Suns on November 1, 2021.

2021-22 Game #8 | Pelicans at Suns

Jonas Valanciunas on defense in first & second half | Pelicans-Suns Postgame Interview 11/2/21
Jonas Valanciunas on defense in first & second half | Pelicans-Suns Postgame Interview 11/2/21

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas speaks with the media following the team's road loss to the Phoenix Suns on November 1, 2021.
Nov 3, 2021  |  02:28
Josh Hart on second half execution, turnovers | Pelicans-Suns Postgame Interview 11/2/21
Josh Hart on second half execution, turnovers | Pelicans-Suns Postgame Interview 11/2/21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Willie Green speaks with the media following the team's road loss to the Phoenix Suns on November 1, 2021.
Nov 3, 2021  |  06:34
Willie Green on 4th quarter defense, Herb Jones update | Pelicans-Suns Postgame Interview 11/2/21
Willie Green on 4th quarter defense, Herb Jones update | Pelicans-Suns Postgame Interview 11/2/21

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks with the media following the team's road loss to the Phoenix Suns on November 1, 2021.
Nov 3, 2021  |  04:00
Devonte' Graham on missing Herb Jones' energy in second half | Pelicans-Suns Postgame Interview 11/2/21
Devonte' Graham on missing Herb Jones' energy in second half | Pelicans-Suns Postgame Interview 11/2/21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham speaks with the media following the team's road loss to the Phoenix Suns on November 1, 2021.
Nov 3, 2021  |  01:51
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Josh Hart scores 16 points vs. Phoenix Suns 11/2/21
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Josh Hart scores 16 points vs. Phoenix Suns 11/2/21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart scores 16 points in the team's road loss to the Phoenix Suns.
Nov 3, 2021  |  01:30
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas tallies 23 points, 14 rebounds vs. Phoenix Suns 11/2/21
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas tallies 23 points, 14 rebounds vs. Phoenix Suns 11/2/21

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas racked up 23 points and 14 rebounds in the team's loss to the Phoenix Suns on the road.
Nov 3, 2021  |  01:50
Naji Marshall blocks Devin Booker | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 11/2/21
Naji Marshall blocks Devin Booker | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 11/2/21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall runs the floor and blocks a shot by Suns guard Devin Booker on the fast break.
Nov 2, 2021  |  00:18
Jonas Valanciunas soars in for the slam | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 11/2/21
Jonas Valanciunas soars in for the slam | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 11/2/21

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas flies down the lane for the one-handed slam dunk.
Nov 2, 2021  |  00:15
Nickeil Alexander-Walker rolls to the rim | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 11/2/21
Nickeil Alexander-Walker rolls to the rim | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 11/2/21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker spin past the defense and banks it off the glass.
Nov 2, 2021  |  00:00
Naji Marshall steal and slam | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 11/2/21
Naji Marshall steal and slam | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 11/2/21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall picks off the inbound pass and runs the floor for the slam.
Nov 2, 2021  |  00:14
Jaxson Hayes putback dunk | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 11/2/21
Jaxson Hayes putback dunk | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 11/2/21

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes rises up for the putback slam against the Phoenix Suns.
Nov 2, 2021  |  00:19
Kira Lewis Jr. fast break finish | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 11/2/21
Kira Lewis Jr. fast break finish | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 11/2/21

New Orleans Pelicans guard-forward Garrett Temple picks up the steal and finds Kira Lewis Jr. for the fast break lay-up.
Nov 2, 2021  |  00:12
Herbert Jones alley-oop slam | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 11/2/21
Herbert Jones alley-oop slam | Pelicans-Suns Highlights 11/2/21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones throws down the alley-oop slam on the fast break.
Nov 2, 2021  |  00:10
Devonte' Graham on injury status, winning in Phoenix | Pelicans Shootaround 11-2-21
Devonte' Graham on injury status, winning in Phoenix | Pelicans Shootaround 11-2-21

Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham speaks to the media at the team's shootaround on Tuesday about his injury status, the long road trip, and the importance of winning in Phoenix.
Nov 2, 2021  |  01:32
