Pelicans at Suns Postgame Quotes 11-2-21 | 2021-22 NBA Season

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green and Pelicans players recap the team's road game against the Phoenix Suns on November 2, 2021. The Pelicans fell 102-99 to the Suns in the first game of their four-game road swing.

PELICANS HEAD COACH WILLIE GREEN

On tonight’s game

"Credit to the Suns. They did what they needed to in the fourth quarter; 18 to 36. That’s the game for us. Once again, we fought. The guys are giving everything and we’re coming up a little short."

On the first half

"We took care of the basketball offensively. First, we got stops, we rebounded, we just ran. We played together, shared the basketball and then towards the end of the game we got a bit stagnant. A lot of it was playing against a really good team.”

“We were getting stops. And then rebounding and using our speed to get easy baskets. I thought in the fourth quarter, they made more shots and we made some mistakes down the stretch and now we are playing against their half court defense which is hard for us to do consistently throughout the course of the game."

PELICANS GUARD JOSH HART

On tonight’s game

"I think we didn’t get stops, we didn’t run, we didn’t play fast. We didn’t get easy baskets. If you look at our first half, what they were shooting from the field and from three wasn’t great and we were able to get out and run and do those things and that’s when we were building our lead. And even when they came back, we took that punch and we answered with a run of our own. We got that through transition and stops and we didn’t do that in the second half. They started getting easier shots. We made a lot of mistakes which turned into baskets for them and on the offensive side, we just got slowed down and we didn’t have much movement."

PELICANS GUARD DEVONTE' GRAHAM

On turnovers

"Obviously you’ve got to make shots to win in this league. You’ve got to play a full 48 minutes. In the first half we were rolling. We got stops and getting out in transition and playing well defensively. They made their adjustments when we were blitzing CP and trying to get the ball out of the pocket early and make plays and have different guys cutting and stuff like that. Obviously they did a good job adjusting offensively to what we were doing."