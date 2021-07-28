Pelicans summer league opener Aug. 9 vs. Bulls

It’s been a year and a half of adjustments across the NBA, greatly affecting nearly every aspect of the pro basketball calendar. That’s also the case for NBA Summer League, which has been pushed back a month in 2021. Normally taking place in July in Las Vegas on the UNLV campus, the same site will host the event this year, but New Orleans will play its first game Monday, Aug. 9, facing the Chicago Bulls. It will be the first game played on Day 2 of summer league, with a noon Pacific tip-off (2 p.m. Central). Pelicans-Bulls will be televised nationally on ESPN2.

The league format has been slightly tweaked this season, with all 30 NBA teams scheduled to play a total of five games. The first four matchups for each squad were released in a league announcement today, with the final contest for each club taking place either Aug. 16 or 17.

Here are New Orleans’ four scheduled games, with the fifth contest to be determined:

Monday, Aug. 9: vs. Chicago, 2 p.m. Central (ESPN2)

Wednesday, Aug. 11: vs. Oklahoma City, 6 p.m. Central (NBA TV)

Friday, Aug. 13: vs. Cleveland, 5 p.m. Central (NBA TV)

Sunday, Aug. 15: vs. Golden State, 8 p.m. Central (ESPN2)

Aug. 16 or 17: Opponent, time, network TBD