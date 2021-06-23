Pelicans stay put in 2021 NBA lottery, earn 10th pick

New Orleans has won a pair of momentous NBA draft lotteries over the past decade, doing so in 2012 and 2019, but this time luck was not on the Pelicans’ side at Tuesday’s annual event. The likeliest mathematical odds prevailed in the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery, with New Orleans being unable to move into the top four. The Pelicans instead will pick 10th, staying put at their pre-lottery slot.

Based on the probabilities, the Pelicans only had a 20.3 percent chance of vaulting up the board into a coveted top-four pick. Those four slots were won by Detroit, Houston, Cleveland and Toronto, respectively, with the Cavaliers and Raptors moving up from pre-lottery slots of 5 and 7.