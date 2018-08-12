Pelicans statement on the passing of Layne Murdoch Sr.

August 12, 2018

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans released the following statement on the passing of team photographer Layne Murdoch Sr.:

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Layne Murdoch Sr., a longtime Pelicans/NBA photographer and beloved member of the Pelicans family.

Layne served as the team photographer for the New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans since its arrival in the Crescent City in 2002 and started covering the NBA in 1980. Throughout his tenure, Layne established himself as one of the best photographers in the league. Layne’s enthusiasm and passion for his work led him to capturing numerous images that showcased the teams, coaches, players and fans in this game that we all love. We are incredibly grateful for the visual chronicle he constructed for our team’s history. More than anything, we’ll greatly miss his infectious smile and personality that lit up every room he entered.

We send our thoughts and prayers to Layne’s family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time.