NBAE/Getty Images
Statement from David Griffin
November 19, 2021
The following statement was released by New Orleans Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin:
“On behalf of the New Orleans Pelicans organization, we were disappointed to learn that Didi Louzada violated the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program. After speaking with Didi, we are confident that he understands the full gravity of the situation and regrets the decisions that led to the suspension. We fully support Didi on and off the court as he learns and grows from this experience.”
Brandon Ingram on keys to winning games | Pelicans Shootaround 11-19-21
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram speaks to the media ahead of Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers.
All Videos
Brandon Ingram on keys to winning games | Pelicans Shootaround 11-19-21
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram speaks to the media ahead of Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers.
| 02:07
Highlights: Brandon Ingram tallies 19 points vs. Miami Heat | Pelicans Stat Leaders
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram tallied 19 points in the team's loss to the Miami Heat.
| 01:50
Josh Hart on team discipline, playing to strengths | Pelicans-Heat Postgame Interview 11/17/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart addresses the media following the team's road loss to the Miami Heat on November 17, 2021.
| 07:29
Nickeil Alexander-Walker on first, second half differences | Pelicans-Heat Postgame 11/17/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker addresses the media following the team's road loss to the Miami Heat on November 17, 2021.
| 04:02
Willie Green on stagnant offense after 1Q | Pelicans-Heat Postgame Interview 11/17/21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media following the team's road loss to the Miami Heat on November 17, 2021.
| 02:49
Highlights: Josh Hart scores 18 points vs. Miami Heat | Pelicans Stat Leaders
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart filled up the stat sheet with 18 points, seven rebounds, and four assists in the team's loss to the Miami Heat.
| 01:48
Highlights: Nickeil Alexander-Walker scores 24 points vs. Miami Heat | Pelicans Stat Leaders
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker started off strong and finished with 24 points in the team's loss to the Miami Heat.
| 01:48
Brandon Ingram drives for the dunk | Pelicans-Heat Highlights 11/17/21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram finds a hole and drives the lane for the dunk.
| 00:17
Brandon Ingram smooth jumper | Pelicans-Heat Highlights 11/17/21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram gets to his spot in the paint and knocks down the jumper.
| 00:08
Jonas Valaciunas dunks it home | Pelicans-Heat Highlights 11/17/21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram bounces in the pass to Jonas Valanciunas for the slam.
| 00:08
Herb Jones picks Tyler Herro's pocket | Pelicans-Heat Highlights 11/17/21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones picks the pocket of Miami Heat's Tyler Herro for the second quarter steal.
| 00:18
Josh Hart goes the distance | Pelicans-Heat Highlights 11/17/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart creates a one-man fast break and finishes with the lay-up.
| 00:19
Jaxson Hayes alley-oop slam | Pelicans-Heat Highlights 11/17/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham finds Jaxson Hayes at the rim for the alley-oop slam.
| 00:20
Nickeil Alexander-Walker drains the three | Pelicans-Heat Highlights 11/17/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker drain a triple off the feed from Josh Hart.
| 00:19
Brandon Ingram Postgame Interview | Pelicans at Wizards 11-15-21
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram speaks following Monday's loss to the Washington Wizards.
| 04:39
Jonas Valanciunas Postgame Interview | Pelicans at Wizards 11-15-21
Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas speaks to the media following Monday's loss to the Washington Wizards.
| 01:44
Willie Green Postgame Interview | Pelicans at Wizards 11-15-21
Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks to the media following Monday's loss to the Washington Wizards.
| 03:56
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas scores 16 points vs. Washington Wizards 11-15-21
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas scores 16 points vs. Washington Wizards 11-15-21
| 01:53
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 31 points vs. Washington Wizards 11-15-21
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 31 points vs. Washington Wizards 11-15-21
| 01:48
Brandon Ingram with 12 Points in the 4th Quarter vs. Washington Wizards
Brandon Ingram with 12 Points in the 4th Quarter vs. Washington Wizards
| 01:12
Josh Hart rebounds and lays it in | Pelicans at Wizards 11-15-21
Josh Hart rebounds and lays it in | Pelicans at Wizards 11-15-21
| 00:18
Jaxson Hayes - AND ONE | Pelicans at Wizards 11-15-21
Jaxson Hayes - AND ONE | Pelicans at Wizards 11-15-21
| 00:24
Josh Hart hits a 3 off the Nickeil Alexander-Walker Assist | Pelicans at Wizards 11-15-21
Josh Hart hits a 3 off the Nickeil Alexander-Walker Assist | Pelicans at Wizards 11-15-21
| 00:20
Jonas Valanciunas hits a 3 off the Josh Hart dime | 11-15-21
Jonas Valanciunas hits a 3 off the Josh Hart dime | 11-15-21
| 00:15
Brandon Ingram with 10 Points in the 1st Quarter vs. Washington Wizards 11-15-21
Brandon Ingram with 10 Points in the 1st Quarter vs. Washington Wizards 11-15-21
| 00:58
Jonas Valanciunas with the TOUGH basket | Pelicans at Wizards 11-15-21
Jonas Valanciunas with the TOUGH basket | Pelicans at Wizards 11-15-21
| 00:21
Jonas Valanciunas tips it in | Pelicans at Wizards 11-15-21
Jonas Valanciunas tips it in | Pelicans at Wizards 11-15-21
| 00:16
Brandon Ingram Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs Grizzlies 11-13-21
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram speaks following Saturday's win versus the Memphis Grizzlies.
| 05:44
Jonas Valanciunas Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs Grizzlies 11-13-21
Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas speaks to the media following Saturday's win versus the Memphis Grizzlies.
| 03:43
Nickeil Alexander-Walker Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs. Grizzlies 11-13-21
Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker speaks following Saturday's win versus the Memphis Grizzlies.
| 05:09
NEXT UP: