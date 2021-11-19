Statement from David Griffin

November 19, 2021

The following statement was released by New Orleans Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin:

“On behalf of the New Orleans Pelicans organization, we were disappointed to learn that Didi Louzada violated the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program. After speaking with Didi, we are confident that he understands the full gravity of the situation and regrets the decisions that led to the suspension. We fully support Didi on and off the court as he learns and grows from this experience.”