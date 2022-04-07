Pelicans-Spurs play-in game will be Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. Central

Either the Smoothie King Center or San Antonio’s AT&T Center will be the venue for a Western Conference play-in tournament game on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. Central. The final four days of the NBA’s regular season will determine which location gets to host an elimination game between Southwest Division rivals.

The NBA announced the schedule for the April 12-15 play-in tournament, with the opening round taking place Tuesday and Wednesday. Pelicans-Spurs will be the last of four matchups during that stage of the tourney. An ESPN doubleheader Wednesday will begin at 6 p.m. with the East’s No. 9 seed hosting No. 10, followed by New Orleans facing San Antonio at 8:30.

New Orleans (35-44) currently holds a one-game lead on San Antonio (34-45) in the standings and must stay ahead of the Spurs through Sunday’s final day of the regular season in overall record to earn the No. 9 seed, because the Spurs own the tiebreaker.

The West play-in tournament tips off Tuesday with the eighth-seeded LA Clippers visiting the No. 7 seed (likely Minnesota, but Denver remains mathematically possible). The loser of the 7-8 matchup will host the winner of Pelicans-Spurs on Friday (TNT, time to be determined), with the final West playoff berth at stake.