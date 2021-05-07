Naji Marshall
NBAE/Getty Images

Pelicans sign Naji Marshall

Posted: May 07, 2021

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed forward Naji Marshall to a multi-year contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Marshall, 6 feet 7, 220 pounds, has appeared in 26 games for the Pelicans this season, averaging 6.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 0.8 steals. The Atlantic City, N.J., native appeared in 12 regular season games for the Erie BayHawks of the NBA G League earlier this year, posting averages of 15.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 steals.

Over his three-year career at Xavier (OH) University, Marshall appeared in 99 games and averaged 12.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals. He earned All-Big East First Team honors in 2020 after averaging a career-high 16.8 points and 4.0 assists, to go along with 6.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals.

Pelicans 2nd quarter highlights vs. Philadelphia 76ers 5-7-21

All Videos

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Pelicans 2nd quarter highlights vs. Philadelphia 76ers 5-7-21
Now Playing

Pelicans 2nd quarter highlights vs. Philadelphia 76ers 5-7-21

New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Philadelphia 76ers 2nd quarter highlights (5/7/2021).
May 7, 2021  |  02:09
Jaxson Hayes with an active 2nd quarter | Pelicans-76ers Highlights
Now Playing

Jaxson Hayes with an active 2nd quarter | Pelicans-76ers Highlights

Pelicans-76ers - New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes came up big in the 2nd quarter vs. the Philadelphia 76ers (5/7/2021).
May 7, 2021  |  01:20
Jaxson Hayes pick and roll dunk | Pelicans-76ers Highlights
Now Playing

Jaxson Hayes pick and roll dunk | Pelicans-76ers Highlights

Pelicans-76ers - New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes with the dunk off the pick and roll vs. the Philadelphia 76ers (5/7/2021).
May 7, 2021  |  00:15
Pelicans 1st quarter highlights vs. Philadelphia 76ers 5-7-21
Now Playing

Pelicans 1st quarter highlights vs. Philadelphia 76ers 5-7-21

New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Philadelphia 76ers 1st quarter highlights (5/7/2021).
May 7, 2021  |  01:49
Naji Marshall alley-oop to Jaxson Hayes | Pelicans-76ers Highlights
Now Playing

Naji Marshall alley-oop to Jaxson Hayes | Pelicans-76ers Highlights

Pelicans-76ers - New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall with the nice alley-oop pass in transition to Jaxson Hayes vs. the Philadelphia 76ers (5/7/2021).
May 7, 2021  |  00:18
Eric Bledsoe with the hanging And-1 | Pelicans-76ers Highlights
Now Playing

Eric Bledsoe with the hanging And-1 | Pelicans-76ers Highlights

Pelicans-76ers - New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe gets the fall-away and-1 vs. the Philadelphia 76ers (5/7/2021).
May 7, 2021  |  00:19
Lonzo Ball with the steal then the triple | Pelicans-76ers Highlights
Now Playing

Lonzo Ball with the steal then the triple | Pelicans-76ers Highlights

Pelicans-76ers - New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball grabs the steal then knocks down the triple vs. the Philadelphia 76ers (5/7/2021).
May 7, 2021  |  00:23
David Griffin on Zion Williamson's injury, signings of Naji Marshall & Didi Louzada
Now Playing

David Griffin on Zion Williamson's injury, signings of Naji Marshall & Didi Louzada

New Orleans Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin presser on the injuries of Zion Williamson & Brandon Ingram as well as the Pelicans' signings of Naji Marshall and Didi Louzada.
May 7, 2021  |  13:40
Pelicans Road Trip Preview presented by FanDuel | Philadelphia
Now Playing

Pelicans Road Trip Preview presented by FanDuel | Philadelphia

The New Orleans Pelicans travel to Philadelphia to kick off their final road stretch of the regular season against the 76ers on Friday, May 7, 2021.
May 7, 2021  |  00:31
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans Road Swing | May 7-10, 2021
Now Playing

SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans Road Swing | May 7-10, 2021

Get HYPE for Pelicans basketball as the squad faces the Philadelphia 76ers on May 7, the Charlotte Hornets on May 9 and the Memphis Grizzlies on May 10.
May 7, 2021  |  00:33
Stan Van Gundy talks Pelicans' resilience at Shootaround ahead of 76ers 5-6-21
Now Playing

Stan Van Gundy talks Pelicans' resilience at Shootaround ahead of 76ers 5-6-21

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy addressed the media following Pelicans Shootaround ahead of Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
May 6, 2021  |  06:15
Pelicans vs. Warriors Slo-Mo Highlights 5/4/21
Now Playing

Pelicans vs. Warriors Slo-Mo Highlights 5/4/21

Watch slow motion highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans home victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 66 of the 2020-21 NBA regular season.
May 5, 2021  |  01:00
Pelicans Red Bull Wings Cam 2021: Chapter 4
Now Playing

Pelicans Red Bull Wings Cam 2021: Chapter 4

Check out some of the best highlights at the rim from the NBA 2020-21 season with the Pelicans Red Bull Wings Cam.
May 5, 2021  |  00:30
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Golden State Warriors 5-4-21
Now Playing

New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Golden State Warriors 5-4-21

New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Golden State Warriors, 05/04/2021
May 4, 2021  |  00:02
Pelicans-Warriors Postgame: Lonzo Ball 5-4-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-Warriors Postgame: Lonzo Ball 5-4-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Golden State Warriors (5/4/2021).
May 4, 2021  |  04:46
Pelicans-Warriors Postgame: James Johnson 5-04-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-Warriors Postgame: James Johnson 5-04-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward James Johnson postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Golden State Warriors (5/4/2021).
May 4, 2021  |  03:38
Pelicans-Warriors Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 5-04-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-Warriors Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 5-04-21

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy postgame interview following the Pelicans win vs. the Golden State Warriors (5/4/2021).
May 4, 2021  |  08:36
Pelicans- Warriors Postgame: Zion Williamson 5-04-21
Now Playing

Pelicans- Warriors Postgame: Zion Williamson 5-04-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson postgame interview following the Pelicans win vs. the Golden State Warriors (5/4/2021).
May 4, 2021  |  04:51
Pelicans-Warriors Postgame: Naji Marshall 5-04-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-Warriors Postgame: Naji Marshall 5-04-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall postgame interview following the Pelicans win vs. the Golden State Warriors (5/4/2021).
May 4, 2021  |  01:54
Highlights: Zion Williamson with 23 points in win vs. Warriors 5-4-21
Now Playing

Highlights: Zion Williamson with 23 points in win vs. Warriors 5-4-21

Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson scoring 23 points in a win vs. the Golden State Warriors.
May 4, 2021  |  01:58
Highlights: Lonzo Ball matches career-high in win vs. Warriors 5-4-21
Now Playing

Highlights: Lonzo Ball matches career-high in win vs. Warriors 5-4-21

Highlights of New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball matching his career-high with 33 points vs. the Golden State Warriors, 05/04/2021
May 4, 2021  |  00:01
Lonzo Ball on-court interview postgame after matching career-high vs Warriors
Now Playing

Lonzo Ball on-court interview postgame after matching career-high vs Warriors

Pelicans-Warriors - New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball postgame interview after matching a career-high in points with 33 vs. the Golden State Warriors (5/4/2021).
May 4, 2021  |  02:18
Late steal from Zion Williamson helps seal the win vs. Warriors
Now Playing

Late steal from Zion Williamson helps seal the win vs. Warriors

Pelicans-Warriors - New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson gets the late steal to help seal the win vs. the Golden State Warriors (5/4/2021).
May 4, 2021  |  01:47
Lonzo Ball puts the Pelicans up late | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
Now Playing

Lonzo Ball puts the Pelicans up late | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights

Pelicans-Warriors - New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball with the clutch step-back jumper late in the 4th quarter vs. the Golden State Warriors (5/4/2021).
May 4, 2021  |  00:29
James Johnson dunks with authority off the cut | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
Now Playing

James Johnson dunks with authority off the cut | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights

Pelicans-Warriors - New Orleans Pelicans James Johnson cuts to the basket and finishes with the dunk vs. the Golden State Warriors (5/4/2021).
May 4, 2021  |  00:13
Jaxson Hayes dunks back his own shot | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
Now Playing

Jaxson Hayes dunks back his own shot | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights

Pelicans-Warriors - New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes follows his shot and puts it back with a HUGE dunk vs. the Golden State Warriors (5/4/2021).
May 4, 2021  |  00:17
Zion with the double clutch reverse layup | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
Now Playing

Zion with the double clutch reverse layup | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights

Pelicans-Warriors - New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson with the pretty reverse layup vs. the Golden State Warriors (5/4/2021).
May 4, 2021  |  00:14
Pelicans 3rd quarter highlights vs. Golden State Warriors 5-4-21
Now Playing

Pelicans 3rd quarter highlights vs. Golden State Warriors 5-4-21

New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Golden State Warriors 3rd quarter highlights (5/4/2021).
May 4, 2021  |  01:36
Zion Williamson & Steven Adams protecting the paint | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
Now Playing

Zion Williamson & Steven Adams protecting the paint | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights

Pelicans-Warriors - A pair of blocks from New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson and center Steven Adams vs. the Golden State Warriors (5/4/2021).
May 4, 2021  |  00:22
Lonzo Ball knocks down the step-back triple | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
Now Playing

Lonzo Ball knocks down the step-back triple | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights

Pelicans-Warriors - New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball drains the step-back three pointer vs. the Golden State Warriors (5/4/2021).
May 4, 2021  |  00:18
Tags
Marshall, Naji, Pelicans, roster

Related Content

Marshall, Naji

Pelicans

roster

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter