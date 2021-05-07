Pelicans sign Naji Marshall

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed forward Naji Marshall to a multi-year contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Marshall, 6 feet 7, 220 pounds, has appeared in 26 games for the Pelicans this season, averaging 6.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 0.8 steals. The Atlantic City, N.J., native appeared in 12 regular season games for the Erie BayHawks of the NBA G League earlier this year, posting averages of 15.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 steals.

Over his three-year career at Xavier (OH) University, Marshall appeared in 99 games and averaged 12.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals. He earned All-Big East First Team honors in 2020 after averaging a career-high 16.8 points and 4.0 assists, to go along with 6.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals.