NEW ORLEANS, LA - MARCH 13: Jose Alvarado #15 of the New Orleans Pelicans handles the ball during the game against the Houston Rockets on March 13, 2022 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Pelicans sign Jose Alvarado to multi-year contract

New Orleans releases Tyrone Wallace
Posted: Mar 28, 2022

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed guard Jose Alvarado to a multi-year contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Alvarado, 6-0, 179, has appeared in 47 games (one start) for the Pelicans this season, averaging 6.1 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 15.3 minutes per contest.

Undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft, the Brooklyn, N.Y., native leads all rookies in assist/turnover ratio (3.88), steal/turnover ratio (1.79), and plus/minus (+163) while ranking second among all rookies with 1.3 steals per game.

Over his four-year career at Georgia Tech, Alvarado appeared in 106 career games (104 starts), averaging 13.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 2.1 steals in 34.9 minutes played. In his 2020-21 senior campaign, Alvarado was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year and earned All-ACC Second Team honors after averaging 15.2 points, 4.1 assists, and 2.8 steals.

In a related move, the Pelicans have released Tyrone Wallace, who signed a second 10-day contract with the team on March 21, 2022.

Wallace, 6-5, 198, appeared in six games with the Pelicans, averaging 2.8 points and 1.3 rebounds in 12.5 minutes per contest.

New Orleans’s roster now stands at 16 players, including one two-way player.

Interview with Guy McInnis on tornado relief efforts | Pelicans-Spurs 3/26/22

New Orleans Pelicans sideline reporter Jen Hale spoke with St. Bernard Parish president Guy McInnis about the ongoing tornado relief efforts and the community's support.

Alvarado, Jose, Wallace, Tyrone, Pelicans, roster

