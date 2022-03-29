Pelicans sign Jared Harper to two-way contract

March 29, 2022

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed guard Jared Harper from the team’s G League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron, to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Harper, 6-0, 175, appeared in two games with the Pelicans earlier this season, averaging 3.5 points and 1.5 assists in 5.0 minutes per contest. Harper has appeared in 13 career games across three NBA seasons with Phoenix, New York, and New Orleans.

In 29 games for the Squadron this season, Harper averaged 21.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 7.0 assists in 34.5 minutes per game.

New Orleans’ roster now stands at 17 players, including two two-way players.