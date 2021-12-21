Pelicans sign Jared Harper to two-way contract

December 21, 2021

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed guard Jared Harper from the team’s G League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron, to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. In a related move, the Pelicans waived two-way player Daulton Hommes.

Harper, 6-0, 175, becomes the first Squadron player to receive a GATORADE Call-Up. In 14 games for the Squadron this season, Harper averaged 21.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 32.7 minutes per game. The Atlanta, Ga., native has appeared in 11 NBA contests with New York and Phoenix over the last two seasons.

Harper previously played in the G League with the Northern Arizona Suns and Westchester Knicks, holding career G League averages of 20.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.1 steals in 60 contests.

Harper appeared in 106 career games (104 starts) in three seasons at Auburn (2016-19), averaging 13.5 points and 4.8 assists while shooting .384 in 29.5 minutes per game. The two-time All-SEC Second Team selection led the Tigers to the school’s first-ever Final Four appearance in 2018-19 and ranks fifth in Auburn school history with 511 assists.

Harper will wear #2 for the Pelicans.