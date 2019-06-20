NEW ORLEANS, LA - APRIL 9: Jahlil Okafor #8 of the New Orleans Pelicans handles the ball against the Golden State Warriors on April 9, 2019 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images

Pelicans sign Jahlil Okafor to contract extension

New Orleans exercises team option for 2019-20 season
Posted: Jun 20, 2019

The New Orleans Pelicans exercised their team option on center Jahlil Okafor’s contract for the 2019-20 season, it was announced today by Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin.

Okafor, 6-11, 275, who was originally signed by New Orleans as a free agent on August 9, 2018, appeared in 59 games (24 starts) for the Pelicans during the 2018-19 campaign, averaging 8.2 points and 4.7 rebounds. Originally selected third overall by Philadelphia in the 2015 NBA Draft out of Duke, Okafor has appeared in 190 career regular season games for Philadelphia, Brooklyn and New Orleans, averaging 11.5 points and 5.1 rebounds per contest.

Tags
Okafor, Jahlil, Pelicans, Pelicans Roster, Contract Extension

Related Content

Okafor, Jahlil

Pelicans

Contract Extension

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter