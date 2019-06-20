Pelicans sign Jahlil Okafor to contract extension

The New Orleans Pelicans exercised their team option on center Jahlil Okafor’s contract for the 2019-20 season, it was announced today by Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin.

Okafor, 6-11, 275, who was originally signed by New Orleans as a free agent on August 9, 2018, appeared in 59 games (24 starts) for the Pelicans during the 2018-19 campaign, averaging 8.2 points and 4.7 rebounds. Originally selected third overall by Philadelphia in the 2015 NBA Draft out of Duke, Okafor has appeared in 190 career regular season games for Philadelphia, Brooklyn and New Orleans, averaging 11.5 points and 5.1 rebounds per contest.