Pelicans sign Garlon Green and Kenrich Williams

July 24, 2018

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed free agents Garlon Green and Kenrich Williams. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Green, 6-7, 215, was a member of the Pelicans’ 2018 Summer League team, appearing in five games and averaging 9.2 points while shooting 63% from the field, 1.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 17.2 minutes per game. Undrafted in 2013 out of TCU, Green holds professional career averages of 14.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 27.3 minutes per contest in 172 games (131 starts) with the Kumamoto Vorters (NBL, Japan), Walter Tigers Tubingen (Bundesliga, Germany), and Belfius Mons-Hainaut (PBL, Belgium).

Williams, 6-7, 210, was a member of the Denver Nuggets’ 2018 Summer League team, appearing in five contests and holding averages of 5.4 points and 5.6 rebounds in 23.4 minutes per game. Undrafted in 2018 out of TCU, Williams appeared in 102 games (85 starts) over three seasons for the Horned Frogs while averaging 11.0 points and 8.6 rebounds in 32.2 minutes per game.