Pelicans sign Darius Morris

September 4, 2018

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed free agent guard Darius Morris. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Morris, 6-4, 195, most recently played for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the NBA G League, appearing in three games at the end of the regular season and averaging 19.0 points, 7.7 assists and 4.7 rebounds.

Selected 41st overall in the 2011 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers, the University of Michigan product has appeared in 132 career regular season games with the Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets, holding averages of 3.3 points, 1.4 assists and 1.0 rebounds. Additionally, Morris has appeared in 65 career G League games with Los Angeles and Rio Grande Valley, averaging 19.1 points, 6.4 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals.