Pelicans sign Anthony Tolliver and Justin James to 10-day contracts

New Orleans’ roster now stands at 20 players.
Posted: Dec 26, 2021

December 26, 2021

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced that the team has signed forwards Anthony Tolliver and Justin James to 10-day contracts via the COVID hardship exception. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Tolliver, 6-8, 240, holds career averages of 6.1 points and 3.3 rebounds per game in 730 career regular season games (105 starts) over 13 NBA seasons with San Antonio, Portland, Golden State, Minnesota, Atlanta, Charlotte, Phoenix, Detroit, Sacramento, Memphis, and Philadelphia.

Undrafted in the 2007 NBA Draft following a four-year collegiate career at Creighton, Tolliver began his professional career with Cleveland during the 2007-08 preseason. In addition to his time in the NBA and NBA G League, Tolliver has played professionally in Germany and Turkey. As a senior at Creighton, he captured First Team All-MVC honors, averaging 13.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.7 blocks in 31.6 minutes per contest. Tolliver helped lead the Bluejays to a 22-11 record and an appearance in the 2008 NCAA Tournament.

James, 6-7, 190, appeared in 72 games with Sacramento over the past two seasons, averaging 3.2 points, 0.9 rebounds, and 0.6 assists in 7.5 minutes per contest. James most recently appeared in the G League with the Cleveland Charge, averaging 17.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in 14 games this season.

Drafted 40th overall by Sacramento in the 2019 NBA Draft out of the University of Wyoming, James averaged 22.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 38.2 minutes per game in 32 starts during his senior season in 2018-19. James totaled the second most points in a single season in program history (706) and led the Mountain West Conference in points per game, ranking his scoring average 19th in the nation. James earned All-Mountain West First Team honors as selected by the media and was chosen by the coaches to the All-Mountain West Second Team. James finished third in career points (2,061) in Wyoming Men’s Basketball history and fourth in career points in Mountain West Conference history.

Tolliver will wear #43 and James will wear #21 for the Pelicans. New Orleans’ roster now stands at 20 players.

