Pelicans show resilience in comeback vs. Cavs, rebound from 1-12 start

Defined as “the capacity to recover quickly from difficulties,” the word "resilience" is something Willie Green wanted to see his players personify from Day 1 of training camp in late September.

“That’s the word Coach put up on the screen the first day of practice,” New Orleans veteran guard Garrett Temple said Tuesday. “After (Hurricane Ida) and us not being able to be here (to prepare for the season). Just being a resilient team.”

Whether it was the less than ideal way the Pelicans began their 2021-22 preparations, or the injury absence of All-Star forward Zion Williamson, or the club’s 1-12 start, New Orleans has repeatedly been forced to react to negative developments. That was again the case Tuesday, when the significantly shorthanded Pelicans were quickly swarmed by Cleveland, which built a 23-point halftime lead. Instead of accepting that the odds were stacked too high against a club that did not have starters Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart due to injury, nor top bench scorer Nickeil Alexander-Walker, the Pelicans responded. A 28-19 second quarter got the hosts back into the game. A 60-46 second-half edge allowed New Orleans to match the second-largest comeback win in franchise history.

After a 3-16 start prior to Thanksgiving, New Orleans has won 10 of its last 16 games and five of six. A Dec. 23 victory at Orlando also came without starting center Jonas Valanciunas, meaning only guard Devonte’ Graham and forward Herbert Jones (career-high 26 points vs. Cleveland) have been on the floor every night lately among the first string. The Pelicans (13-22) are far from the only NBA team dealing with lineup changes and having to incorporate new players these days, but they’ve been able to gain ground in the Western Conference standings amid the league’s chaos. New Orleans has now been a plus-.500 team over the past seven weeks, after it looked like Williamson’s injury might prevent the Pelicans from being competitive or maintaining any reasonable chance to participate in the West postseason. They still have multiple teams to jump in the standings, but the Pels’ turnaround has them just two games behind 10th-place San Antonio (14-19).

After pulling off the unlikely comeback against Cleveland, Green complimented multiple Pelicans who, for one reason or another, entered Tuesday night as relatively unlikely major contributors. Among that group: Jaxson Hayes, who was not in the rotation for much of December after Willy Hernangomez took over the backup center role; forward Gary Clark, who started Tuesday after only previously logging 19 minutes this season; and guard Jared Harper, a G League promotion from Birmingham who’s only been with the Pelicans for a week. Those players combined for 22 critical points and 13 rebounds, with New Orleans outscoring the Cavaliers by 22 points with Hayes on the floor for 24 minutes.

“It’s unbelievable, the character with this (team),” Green said after the 108-104 win. “Jaxson Hayes, I’m extremely proud of him. I told him in the locker room, this is preparation meets opportunity. He’s been working his tail off, been receptive to everything we’re implementing. To have a game like that was a huge boost for our group. We just stuck with it. Next man up. We’re going into games believing that we can give ourselves an opportunity if we take care of the basketball and share the basketball. No matter what happens, we believe we have a chance.”