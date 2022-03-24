Pelicans shootaround update: Unique lineups providing NOLA with advantages at both ends of floor

NBA games are always about trying to find an advantage, which has made New Orleans’ midseason decision to use consistently bigger lineups a valuable change in strategy. Relying more heavily on the likes of 6-foot-11 Jaxson Hayes, 6-8 Trey Murphy III and 6-7 Herbert Jones has meant that the Pelicans are often taller than their opponents, while not giving up much or anything in the athleticism department. As Murphy explained after Thursday’s shootaround, with offenses around the league maximizing spacing by putting more shooting on the court, defenses are trying to match that by going to rangier players in lineups. However, to do that, they normally are forced to downsize, giving up some height and bulk in the process (slow-footed bigs aren’t optimal to chase around perimeter players).

With Hayes now starting at power forward, New Orleans (30-42) has benefited from being able to overwhelm opponents in the paint on offense, yet is still able to hang defensively due to the footspeed of Hayes and other Pelicans frontcourt players.

“It’s definitely very unique,” Murphy said of going big in today’s NBA, “but you also have to look at like (teams) are moving down so they can guard a lot better, but we still have bigger guys that can guard really well, so it’s like the best of both worlds in that situation.

“When we have Jaxson at the five, and then Larry (Nance Jr.) coming in (potentially debuting for New Orleans on Thursday), maybe even me or Herb at (small forward), it’s a really long lineup. It makes it really difficult for (opposing) teams and is going to be really disruptive for their offenses and game plans.”

New Orleans needs to be more consistent defensively overall, but the Pelicans have had several post-All-Star break games in which they’ve shown their potential to contain opponents, holding four teams under 100 points.

Other notes from shootaround:

With 10 games remaining in the regular season, New Orleans controls its own destiny in terms of ninth place in the West, with two head-to-head matchups against the Lakers coming over the next eight days. Asked how close attention he pays to the rest of the West race and L.A., Murphy said, “I watch basketball, but I’m not going to say I really care what they’re doing. At the end of the day, if we handle our business, we’ll be in a perfect position.”

CHICAGO SCOUTING REPORT

Offensive efficiency rank: 10 (112.6)

Defensive efficiency rank: 21 (112.3)

Net rating: 16 (+0.3)

Pace: 13 (99.04)

Streak: Lost 1

Go-to guy: Chicago boasts a premier scoring duo, but one of those Bulls is out of action Thursday. DeMar DeRozan (27.6 ppg), mentioned all season in the MVP discussion, will be sidelined due to an adductor injury. Meanwhile, Zach LaVine (knee) is probable. LaVine (24.5 ppg) sat out a March 12 win vs. Cleveland, but has appeared in five straight games since then.

On the rise: The appreciation for what guard Alex Caruso brings to a team has probably never been higher around the NBA, given the struggles of his previous team (Lakers) and the boost he’s provided for his new one (the Bulls are 21-13 when he plays, as well as 8-3 when he starts). The 6-foot-4, 193-pounder is a valued defender and his all-out hustling style built a cult following during four seasons in Los Angeles.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

CHICAGO (42-30, 5TH IN EAST)

Tuesday loss at Milwaukee

Alex Caruso, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Javonte Green, Nikola Vucevic

Notes: This group is 1-1. Caruso has made the fewest starts (11) among this quintet. … Chicago has used 23 different starting lineups. Its most common is 6-9 and features LaVine, DeRozan, Green, Vucevic and rookie Ayo Dosunmu at point guard instead of Caruso. … The Bulls’ chances of holding homecourt advantage in the first round of the East playoffs have dipped considerably lately, with them now trailing fourth-place Boston (46-28) by three games. The Celtics are a possible first-round opponent if Chicago remains in the No. 5 spot, as are the 76ers (45-27) and Bucks (45-27).

NEW ORLEANS (30-42, 10TH IN WEST)

Monday loss at Charlotte

Devonte’ Graham, CJ McCollum, Herbert Jones, Jaxson Hayes, Jonas Valanciunas

Notes: This group is 1-2. The three-point loss in North Carolina came after Jones was ejected in the second half due to an elbow/offensive foul that was ruled a flagrant-2 foul. … New Orleans is a half-game behind the Lakers (31-42), while 1.5 games ahead of No. 11 San Antonio (29-44). That means the Pelicans will enter Saturday’s matchup against the Spurs holding either a one- or two-game lead on the Southwest Division counterparts. … Following Thursday’s game, New Orleans faces four straight West play-in contenders (San Antonio, Lakers twice, Portland).

FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

KEEP HITTING THE GLASS

New Orleans is the NBA’s third-best rebounding team, grabbing 51.7 percent of available rebounds, while Chicago ranks 16th. The Pelicans would love to repeat their performance from Monday, when they topped Charlotte 15-5 in offensive rebounds and 23-3 in second-chance points.

NOT ON HERB

The duo of LaVine (32 points) and DeRozan (26 points) combined for 58 points vs. New Orleans back in October, but the latter won’t play Thursday. It’s up to Jones and the Pelicans’ defense to contain LaVine and the rest of Chicago’s 10th-ranked offense.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

At center, Valanciunas is sixth in the NBA in rebounding (11.5 rpg), one spot ahead of Vucevic (11.3). Valanciunas was a rare bright spot for New Orleans in its Oct. 22 trip to the Windy City, notching 18 points and eight rebounds. Vucevic went for just 10 points, but wasn’t needed to dominate in a 128-112 triumph.