Pelicans shootaround update: Three New Orleans starters uncertain for Cleveland game

With three New Orleans starters listed as questionable for Monday’s game in Cleveland – including No. 1, 2 and 4 leading scorers Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valanciunas and Josh Hart – the Pelicans are facing the possibility of again having to compensate for major voids in the lineup due to injuries. First-year head coach Willie Green noted after Saturday’s 107-97 loss to Boston that New Orleans understands it must tighten up aspects of its game in order to win under these adverse circumstances. The Pelicans started slowly against both Denver and Boston, creating first-half deficits that were too large to surmount, especially while lacking key offensive firepower.

“Our room for error is small right now,” Green said. “Getting down 18, 20 points is tough to overcome against a really good team.”

Cleveland (30-20) is another opponent that fits that description, arguably the NBA’s biggest surprise success story of 2021-22, after not even being projected as a lock to reach the Eastern Conference play-in tournament. The Cavaliers sustained a surprising Sunday loss against struggling Detroit, but prior to that had won eight of their last nine games. The Pelicans are 2-11 this season without Ingram, including being held under 100 points four times, but one of those two wins came against Cleveland. They are 1-5 without Valanciunas, winning Dec. 23 at Orlando but losing each of his DNPs since then, including four times by a double-digit margin.

CLEVELAND SCOUTING REPORT

Offensive efficiency rank: 17 (110.1)

Defensive efficiency rank: 3 (105.3)

Net rating: 4 (+4.8)

Pace: 24 (97.27)

Streak: Lost 1

Go-to guy: One vital element to Cleveland’s stunning emergence this season has been contributions from a large cast of players, including eight Cavaliers producing double-digit scoring (though injured guards Collin Sexton and Ricky Rubio are out for the season among that group). Point guard Darius Garland is a candidate for Most Improved Player in his third pro season, leading Cleveland by dropping in 19.8 points per game. The Vanderbilt product and son of an NBA player (Winston Garland), who did not play in the Dec. 28 loss at New Orleans, is posting career highs in shooting percentage (46.7) and assists (8.2 per game).

On the rise: Rookie of the Year frontrunner Evan Mobley continues to impress and has proven to be far more NBA-ready than virtually every draft analyst predicted when he was picked No. 3 overall by Cleveland. The USC product is tied for sixth in the NBA in blocks per game (1.7), teaming with Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (1.4 bpg) to form an intimidating duo at the back of Cleveland’s greatly improved defense. Mobley went for 22 points in the Dec. 28 loss at New Orleans, the fourth-most points he’s scored in a game this season. The Cavs are 5-0 when the power forward blocks four-plus shots.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

NEW ORLEANS (18-31, 12TH IN WEST)

Saturday loss vs. Boston

Devonte’ Graham, Josh Hart, Garrett Temple, Herbert Jones, Willy Hernangomez

Notes: This group is 0-3. … New Orleans’ most common starting five is 11-7 and features Ingram at forward instead of Temple, with Valanciunas at center instead of Hernangomez. … The Pelicans have used 13 different starting lineups. … New Orleans dropped percentage points behind No. 11 San Antonio (19-32) in the standings over the weekend. The Pelicans are 2.5 games behind 10th-place Portland (21-29). The Trail Blazers visit Oklahoma City tonight at 7 Central.

CLEVELAND (30-20, 4TH IN EAST)

Sunday loss at Detroit

Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen

Notes: This group is 3-2, sporting wins over Detroit, Boston and Milwaukee. … Cleveland vying for homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs (or more) has come as a surprise to many around the NBA, but the Cavaliers actually have the East’s best net rating, suggesting they’re even better than their record. Cleveland is just two games behind first-place Miami (32-18).

FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

FASTER OUT OF THE GATE

As Green referenced in his postgame comments Saturday, New Orleans can’t afford to keep playing from behind. The Pelicans were down 26-17 to Denver after one quarter Friday, then trailed Boston by a 27-15 margin Saturday.

PAINT BATTLE

Whether Valanciunas plays Monday or not, the New Orleans frontcourt will have its hands full battling Cleveland’s twin towers of Mobley and Allen, arguably the NBA’s best interior defensive duo. Hernangomez has been excellent while taking over the starting role from Valanciunas the past three games, averaging 20.3 points and 10.3 rebounds, while shooting 21/39 from the field.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

At backup point guard, it will be quite the contrast between 23-year-old New Orleans reserve Jose Alvarado and 35-year-old Cleveland sub Rajon Rondo. Alvarado is coming off a career-best 19-point game vs. Boston; the undrafted rookie also grabbed four steals and accounted for three of the Pelicans’ eight made three-pointers.