Pelicans shootaround update: Three New Orleans starters are uncertain to play vs. Denver, including Brandon Ingram

Under the NBA’s previous postseason-qualification rules, New Orleans (18-29) would be a longshot, entering Friday’s game vs. Denver 5.5 games out of eighth place in the Western Conference. However, in Year 2 of the league’s revised play-in tournament format, the Pelicans are just 1.5 games behind the final spot, currently occupied by 10th-place Portland (20-28). So when Brandon Ingram was asked after Friday’s shootaround if he likes the NBA format change that debuted last season, his answer was admittedly influenced by his team’s present circumstances.

“Of course I’m going to say yes,” said Ingram, who is questionable to play Friday due to a right ankle sprain. “Because it gives us a chance (to make the playoffs).”

For the Pelicans to continue to close the gap on the Trail Blazers, they’ll need to handle their own business, because New Orleans is not scheduled to face Portland head-to-head until March 30. The Pelicans have a challenging weekend back-to-back on tap, hosting Denver (7 p.m.) on Friday, then Boston on Saturday (6 p.m., both games on Bally Sports and 100.3 FM).

New Orleans may be meeting the Nuggets and Celtics without multiple key contributors, with the status of Ingram, Josh Hart (left ankle sprain) and Jonas Valanciunas (non-Covid illness) all listed as questionable for the Denver matchup.

“It’s coming along,” Ingram said this morning of his ankle injury. “I’ll see how it feels tonight, but I’ve been doing treatment and rehab on it every single day. Every single day it’s getting better.”

Ingram added on his approach that he is “being cautionary, not trying to rush it too soon. But also saying when I can play, I can play.” …

Ingram on the race for the No. 10 spot in the West: “Personally, I’m confident in where we are and the teams next to us. I feel like we have a chance to compete with those teams and get victories against those teams. I like where we are. If we continue to dial in to who we are and get better, I feel good about our chances.”

Other notes from shootaround:

Ingram on he and Josh Hart purchasing tickets for rookie teammate Jose Alvarado for two recent games in Alvarado’s native New York City: “Since he got here, (Alvarado has) been under my wing a little bit, discussing different things on the basketball floor, even outside of basketball. We have pretty similar backgrounds. He’s like a really close brother for me, a really close friend.” …

Ingram on Alvarado’s recent success as a second-unit spark: “It just shows the work that he’s put in. It’s not only on the floor, but from a film standpoint. Him coming in here (to the practice facility), trying to figure out ways he can be effective for the team. He got an opportunity, and he’s attacked it every single time, just by doing the things he knows he does well.”

DENVER SCOUTING REPORT

Offensive efficiency rank: 13 (110.7)

Defensive efficiency rank: 15 (109.6)

Net rating: 13 (+1.1)

Pace: 24 (97.36)

Streak: Won 3

Go-to guy: The NBA’s 2020-21 MVP, Denver center Nikola Jokic recently recorded a triple-double in four straight games and has approached that statistical feat in each of the Nuggets’ victories during their active three-game winning streak. That should come as little surprise to anyone who witnessed his performance Dec. 8 at New Orleans, where the 7-footer piled up 39 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists, lifting the Nuggets to an overtime win over the Pelicans. Jokic delivered 11 of his team’s 15 points in OT.

On the rise: During Denver’s 8-3 stretch since starting the season 18-18 overall, dynamic wing scorer Will Barton has averaged 15.8 points (second on the Nuggets), while shooting 46 percent from the field, 40 percent on threes and 80 percent at the foul line. With offensive weapons Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. sidelined by long-term injuries, it’s been up to Barton to take on added responsibility. He’s notched 20-plus points in two of his last three appearances.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

DENVER (26-21, 6TH IN WEST)

Wednesday win at Brooklyn

Monte Morris, Will Barton, Aaron Gordon, Jeff Green, Nikola Jokic

Notes: This group is 10-8, Denver’s most common starting lineup by a significant margin. The second-most used first unit is 5-4 and consists of the same combination but with Porter at a forward spot instead of Green. … Porter (back), Murray (knee) and Vlatko Cancar (foot) are out for Denver. … With Utah going just 2-8 in its last 10 games, Denver is only three games out of fourth place in the West. The Nuggets are one game behind No. 5 Dallas (28-21) and have built a mini-cushion in terms of avoiding the play-in tournament, now 2.5 games ahead of the seventh-place Clippers (25-25).

NEW ORLEANS (18-29, 11TH IN WEST)

Tuesday loss at Philadelphia

Jose Alvarado, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Garrett Temple, Herbert Jones, Willy Hernangomez

Notes: This group is 0-1. Rookie Alvarado made the first start of his NBA career at Wells Fargo Center. … Devonte’ Graham and Valanciunas were DNPs Tuesday, but Graham did not appear on yesterday’s injury report, clearing the way for him to return to the court. Valanciunas wound up back on this morning’s injury update due to a non-Covid illness. … The Pelicans enter a weekend home/home back-to-back 1.5 games behind No. 10 Portland (20-28), which visits Houston on Friday. The Trail Blazers are then at Chicago on Sunday afternoon.

FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

KEEP DEFENDING HOMECOURT

Since Dec. 10, only four teams have a better winning percentage in home games than New Orleans (8-2), a group that includes Miami (10-1), Chicago, Cleveland and Golden State (all 9-2). The Pelicans launched that stellar Smoothie King Center stretch by beating Detroit two nights after a Dec. 8 overtime loss vs. Denver. If New Orleans can continue to pick up wins at a similar rate at home, it should soon start climbing the West standings.

CENTERS OF ATTENTION

Is any NBA team deeper at the center position than New Orleans right now? There may not be another club sporting three capable options at the “5” spot. Valanciunas has been a force all season in the paint and beyond; Jaxson Hayes is in the midst of an encouraging stretch, particularly scoring-wise; Willy Hernangomez notched a career-high 29 points at Philadelphia on Tuesday.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

At forward, Jones and Gordon are relied upon by their respective teams for similar contributions. Jones has emerged as a bona fide NBA All-Rookie candidate, as New Orleans’ primary defender of dangerous opposing scorers, a role Gordon also often fills for the Nuggets. Jones continues to make offensive strides for the Pelicans, scoring at least nine points in 14 consecutive games.