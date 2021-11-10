Pelicans shootaround update: Status of versatile Herbert Jones will be determined pregame

New Orleans rookie forward Herbert Jones has received frequent praise for his defensive prowess, but as Pelicans teammate Tomas Satoransky pointed out after Wednesday’s shootaround, Jones is more than just a defender.

“I’ve been so impressed with him,” said Satoransky, a six-year NBA veteran. “I told this to Garrett Temple, that he’s very universal. Herb can do a little bit of everything. Defensively he’s very fearless. He goes against the All-Stars basically every game. Even offensively, he gives you a lot of things: He knows how to move, how to pass, where to cut (and) he’s working on his shot. The future is very bright for Herb.”

Whether Jones’ all-around skill set will be on the court Wednesday vs. Oklahoma City (7 p.m., Bally Sports New Orleans, 100.3 FM) remains to be seen, with the Alabama product listed as questionable due to left ankle soreness.

“It’s feeling a lot better,” Jones said of the ankle. “I’m going to do some more stuff (physically) before the game and see if I can go tonight.”

Jones has been sidelined for the past three games, while 2020 All-Star forward Brandon Ingram has missed five consecutive games. Like Jones, Ingram (right hip contusion) is questionable to play against the Thunder.

Other notes from shootaround:

Satoransky on the need for the Pelicans to get more effective play from their bench: “For me personally, the second group has got to play better. It’s obviously challenging with a lot of people playing in the league for the first time, or with a bigger role than they had last year. We’ve got to play smarter, with better spacing. Sometimes we are too sped up in the offense and don’t execute as well as we should.” …

Jones on being given the important assignment of defending some of the NBA’s best scorers early in his NBA debut season: “It look at it like it’s still basketball. (The man I’m guarding) has to put his shoes on the same way I do – and I know you’ve heard that a million times – but that’s exactly how I think. I’m just doing whatever they tell me to do in the scouting report, and just try to make it tough on guys.”

OKLAHOMA CITY SCOUTING REPORT

Offensive efficiency rank: 29 (98.0)

Defensive efficiency rank: 17 (107.1)

Net rating: 28 (-9.1)

Pace: 12 (100.22)

Streak: Won 2

Go-to guy: Ask the Lakers about guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who tallied 27 and 28 points in a pair of recent victories over Los Angeles. In the latter Thunder win, Gilgeous-Alexander provided a memorable highlight by sinking a back-breaking, clutch-time three-pointer from the “L” in the Lakers logo at center court in Staples Center. A cousin of Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 22.4 points, essentially 10 points per game more than OKC’s No. 2 scorer (Lu Dort at 12.5).

On the rise: Lottery pick Josh Giddey, 19, is going through some of the adjustments most NBA rookie guards face (40 percent from the field, 26 percent on three-pointers), but has impressed with his feel for the game and court vision (team-best 5.9 assists per game). The native of Australia delivered 18 points and 10 dimes in the Thunder’s comeback from down 26 points to beat the Lakers on Oct. 27.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

OKLAHOMA CITY (3-6)

Sunday win vs. San Antonio

Josh Giddey, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Darius Bazley, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

Notes: The rebuilding Thunder have used four different starting lineups, with this combination going 1-2. … Beyond this quintet, former New Orleans center Derrick Favors has started five times for OKC, while Isaiah Roby has made one start. … Among Thunder players who’ve exclusively been reserves, another ex-Pelican, Kenrich Williams, leads the way in minutes (21.7 mpg), followed by Mike Muscala (15.1).

NEW ORLEANS (1-10)

Monday loss at Dallas

Devonte’ Graham, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Garrett Temple, Josh Hart, Jonas Valanciunas

Notes: This group is 0-3, starting each of the past three games. … Like OKC, New Orleans has used four different starting lineups. … Ingram (six starts) and Jones (seven starts) are both listed as questionable for Wednesday’s game. … Among Pelicans players who’ve exclusively been reserves, Trey Murphy leads the group in minutes (19.8), followed by Naji Marshall (14.9).

FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

INSIDE-OUT ATTACK

Among the various statistical categories, New Orleans’ biggest upper hand Monday at Dallas was probably its 46-32 edge in points in the paint. Valanciunas keeps giving the Pelicans a big boost with his consistent excellence around the basket (nine consecutive double-doubles).

BENCH PRODUCTION

New Orleans needs more from its second unit, which only generated 10 points Monday, all from Jaxson Hayes. The Pelicans are last in the NBA in bench scoring (23.8 ppg), while the Thunder are above average in that category (34.3 ppg, ranked 12th of 30 teams).

MATCHUP TO WATCH

It’s not often that an NBA game features opposing guards who are blood relatives, but that’s the case Wednesday, when first cousins Gilgeous-Alexander and Alexander-Walker are part of the backcourts for OKC and NOLA, respectively. They’ve met on the court before over the previous two NBA seasons, but never with Alexander-Walker (18 points Monday at Dallas) filling this large of a role for the Pelicans.