Pelicans shootaround update: Second half opens on home floor of NBA’s best team

With a Western Conference play-in spot still within striking distance, the final seven weeks of the NBA regular season could feature a significant amount of scoreboard watching for New Orleans basketball aficionados, but if you’re more of a “control your own destiny” kind of fan, there’s good news. Of the Pelicans’ remaining 23 games, nearly one-third are against the West teams currently sitting in places 9-11, just ahead of No. 12 New Orleans (23-36) in the standings. The Pelicans will face the ninth-place Lakers (27-31) on Sunday for the first of three head-to-head meetings between then and April Fool’s Day. New Orleans also has two games against Portland (25-35) in the final two weeks of the regular season, after two March meetings with San Antonio (23-36).

“I think that helps,” Pelicans head coach Willie Green said Thursday when asked about getting numerous chances to face clubs his team is pursuing, “but this is the NBA. Every night you’ve got to give it your all, or else you’ll be upset or disappointed that maybe you lost to a team we thought we should’ve beaten.

“But that’s not our mindset (right now). Our mindset is the next game is Phoenix (Friday at 8 p.m. Central). We’ve got to take care of business, go into Phoenix and try to win against a really tough team, No. 1 in the league. That’s our mission.”

It’s likely that New Orleans will need to beat some upper-echelon foes along the way in order to extend its season beyond an April 10 finale. The Pelicans have a total of six contests left against top-four West teams (Phoenix twice, Memphis twice, Golden State, Utah). New Orleans only has one game remaining (out of five) vs. a East club with a winning record (Chicago on March 24).

PHOENIX SCOUTING REPORT

Offensive efficiency rank: 3 (113.5)

Defensive efficiency rank: 3 (105.2)

Net rating: 1 (+8.3)

Pace: 7 (100.07)

Streak: Won 8

Go-to guy: There’s little concern over Phoenix’s ability to continue to roll and maintain its perch atop the Western Conference despite not having Chris Paul (broken thumb) for an extended upcoming stretch. Three-time All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker is a major reason for that sentiment. Booker is averaging a team-high 25.5 points and has put up exactly the same numbers in two matchups this season against the Pelicans, highlighted by a 33-point outing in the Smoothie King Center. Not normally known for his board work, he’s also averaged 8.5 rebounds in the two Phoenix victories.

On the rise: Nine different Suns players have contributed at least one double-digit scoring game against New Orleans this season, though three of them won’t be able to help Phoenix on Friday (Paul and Frank Kaminsky are injured; second-year big Jalen Smith was traded to Indiana). Fourth-year forward Mikal Bridges has been spectacular offensively in the pair of meetings (22.5 ppg, 64 percent from the field, 54 percent on threes). Two of his seven games of 22-plus points this season have come against the Pelicans.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

NEW ORLEANS (23-36, 12TH IN WEST)

Feb. 17 loss vs. Dallas

CJ McCollum, Herbert Jones, Brandon Ingram, Jaxson Hayes, Jonas Valanciunas

Notes: This group is 0-1. … The Pelicans are 1.5 games behind No. 10 Portland (25-35) in the standings. New Orleans is tied with San Antonio (23-36), but the Spurs are officially 11th due to head-to-head tiebreaker. … Among five-man lineups comprised exclusively of players currently on the New Orleans roster, the combination of Devonte’ Graham, Garrett Temple, Jones, Ingram and Valanciunas has logged the most minutes (70:16) this season. The team’s three most common lineups all feature either Josh Hart or Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

PHOENIX (49-10, 1ST IN WEST)

Thursday win at Oklahoma City

Devin Booker, Cameron Johnson, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Deandre Ayton

Notes: This group is 1-0. It was the first game Paul has missed all season. … Phoenix has a lead of 6.5 games on second-place Golden State (43-17). If the Suns win at least 17 of their final 23 games, they’re guaranteed to be the No. 1 overall seed and hold homecourt advantage throughout the NBA playoffs. The West’s current eighth seed is the LA Clippers (30-31). If the season ended today, the Clippers would visit No. 7 Minnesota (32-28) in the first round of the play-in tournament.

FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

SWARM THE SUNS

When Paul is playing, Phoenix is not an easy team to disrupt (fourth in lowest turnover percentage), but New Orleans has totaled 24 steals in two meetings with the Suns, including a season-high 17 in Footprint Center on Nov. 2. The Pelicans must find a way to slow down a Phoenix offense that has averaged 117.5 points and shot 53 percent from the field against them (46 percent on threes).

HEAT UP IN THE DESERT

New Orleans has only shot 40 percent from the field and 32 percent from long distance in two losses to Phoenix this season. Of course, the Pelicans did not have McCollum in either of those games. McCollum has excellent numbers against the Suns in his two meetings of 2021-22 while with Portland, averaging 23.0 points and registering a line of 49/39/100 in shooting percentages. Ingram only appeared in one of the Phoenix defeats and shot just 5/18 on Jan. 4.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

At center, Valanciunas has been dominant against Phoenix, the rare Pelican to notch above-average numbers (24.0 points, 15.0 rebounds). Ayton missed both of the previous New Orleans games due to injury, but has appeared in 10 consecutive games. Phoenix is 9-1 during that stretch, along with 31-7 when Ayton plays this season.