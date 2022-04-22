Jaxson Hayes races past Chris Paul (left) and Jae Crowder for a dunk

Pelicans shootaround update: Rebounding boosts New Orleans transition game

by Jim Eichenhofer
Apr 22, 2022

It’s a long-standing cliché that NBA teams relying heavily on fast breaks during the regular season won’t be able to carry that over to the playoffs, when the pace of games dips to a crawl and opponents prioritize transition defense. For one game in New Orleans’ first-round series vs. Phoenix, the Pelicans appeared to suffer from the postseason’s natural slowdown, only scoring two transition points. Game 2 was a completely different story.

Highlighted by third-year power forward Jaxson Hayes running by the Suns for three third-quarter dunks and rookie wing Herbert Jones converting a back-breaking layup ahead of the field with three-plus minutes left in regulation, the Pelicans totaled 16 fast-break points, a swing factor in their 125-114 victory.

“That’s what we do,” rookie forward Trey Murphy III said. “We’re a young team, so we’ve got to use our athleticism. That’s one of the things that separates us from a lot of teams, that we have a lot of athletic guys. Getting out in transition is a way we can get easy points.”

“Playoff basketball it’s hard to get transition buckets, so I wanted to be able to get us a few easy ones down the stretch,” Hayes said of his focus.

New Orleans’ 98-68 edge in rebounding over Phoenix through two games helps Pelicans players leak out more and run after a defensive board has been secured. The Suns likely will focus even more Friday on making sure they have players back who can prevent Hayes and others from scoring on fast breaks. Phoenix head coach Monty Williams described his team’s transition defense in Game 2 as among the worst he’s seen since he took over the Suns in 2019-20.

Other notes:

Hayes sounded philosophical on the up-and-down nature of his 2021-22 season, which has turned in a very positive direction since he was moved into the starting lineup in February: “It’s been a pretty crazy season for me. Playing at the beginning of the year, then sitting out quite a few games, going to the G League, then making my way back to the starting lineup. It’s been a lot of experiences, a lot of learning lessons throughout the way. I wouldn’t change it.”

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

NEW ORLEANS (8TH SEED IN WEST, TIED 1-1)

Game 2 win at Phoenix

CJ McCollum, Herbert Jones, Brandon Ingram, Jaxson Hayes, Jonas Valanciunas

Reserves: Larry Nance, Trey Murphy III, Jose Alvarado, Naji Marshall, Devonte’ Graham

Notes: This starting group went 7-3 in the regular season and is 3-1 in the postseason, for a total record of 10-4. Two of those 10 wins occurred on Phoenix’s home floor (Feb. 25 and Tuesday). … McCollum leads New Orleans in minutes through two games (83), followed by Ingram (78) and Jones (72). … Jones, Murphy and Alvarado are all rookies. Phoenix does not have any first-year pros in its rotation.

PHOENIX (1ST SEED IN WEST, TIED 1-1)

Game 2 loss vs. New Orleans

Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Deandre Ayton

Reserves: Cam Johnson, Cam Payne, JaVale McGee, Landry Shamet, Torrey Craig

Notes: Booker (hamstring) is listed as out, along with Dario Saric (knee), who has missed the entire season due to an injury he sustained during the 2021 NBA Finals vs. Milwaukee. … The above starting group went 31-7 in the regular season and is 1-1 in the postseason, for a total record of 32-8, but it will not be intact in Game 3 due to Booker’s injury absence. Beyond their five common starters, no Suns player has been in the first string more than 17 times (McGee) this season.

FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

STAY HOT FROM DISTANCE

New Orleans outshot Phoenix from the three-point arc in Game 2, a big factor in the Pelicans pulling off the road victory. The Pelicans were 17/30, a rate of 56.7 that is their best for any game of 2021-22. The Suns went 13/35, with seven of those makes coming from Booker prior to his third-quarter exit. Paul and Bridges drained two apiece, while bench perimeter threats Johnson and Shamet sank one each.

KEEP ATTACKING THE GLASS

During the regular season, New Orleans (third in the NBA) ranked 10 spots ahead of Phoenix (13th) in total rebounding percentage, an advantage that has carried over to this first-round series. The Pelicans have won the board battle by a 98-68 margin, with Valanciunas pulling down 38 of those rebounds.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

Booker is sidelined for Phoenix, but the New Orleans defense must make sure no other Suns break out for a big performance Friday night. Phoenix has numerous wing players capable of significantly increasing their production, such as Johnson, who registered a 38-point game vs. New York in March, highlighted by nine made three-pointers. Another on-the-rise Sun, Bridges tallied 17 games of 20-plus points during the regular season.

Trey Murphy III interview | Pelicans-Suns Shootaround | 2021-22 NBA Playoffs Game 3

New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III interview from shootaround ahead of the Pelicans' Game 3 matchup against the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the 2021-22 NBA Playoffs.

Trey Murphy III interview | Pelicans-Suns Shootaround | 2021-22 NBA Playoffs Game 3
Trey Murphy III interview | Pelicans-Suns Shootaround | 2021-22 NBA Playoffs Game 3

New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III interview from shootaround ahead of the Pelicans' Game 3 matchup against the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the 2021-22 NBA Playoffs.
Apr 22, 2022  |  01:48
Jaxson Hayes interview | Pelicans-Suns Shootaround | 2021-22 NBA Playoffs Game 3
Jaxson Hayes interview | Pelicans-Suns Shootaround | 2021-22 NBA Playoffs Game 3

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes interview from shootaround ahead of the Pelicans' Game 3 matchup against the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the 2021-22 NBA Playoffs.
Apr 22, 2022  |  04:17
HYPE: Suns vs. Pelicans Game 3 | 2021-22 NBA Playoffs
HYPE: Suns vs. Pelicans Game 3 | 2021-22 NBA Playoffs

Get HYPE for postseason basketball as the New Orleans Pelicans take on the Phoenix Suns in game three of the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs at 8:30 p.m. on Bally Sports New Orleans and ESPN. #nba #Pelicans
Apr 21, 2022  |  01:00
CJ McCollum | Pelicans Practice | 2022 NBA Playoffs First Round
CJ McCollum | Pelicans Practice | 2022 NBA Playoffs First Round

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum speaks following practice on Thursday, April 21, 2022.
Apr 21, 2022  |  06:05
Naji Marshall | Pelicans Practice | 2022 NBA Playoffs First Round
Naji Marshall | Pelicans Practice | 2022 NBA Playoffs First Round

New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall speaks following practice on Thursday, April 21, 2022.
Apr 21, 2022  |  01:40
Willie Green | Pelicans Practice | 2022 NBA Playoffs First Round
Willie Green | Pelicans Practice | 2022 NBA Playoffs First Round

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks following practice on Thursday, April 21, 2022.
Apr 21, 2022  |  05:03
Pelicans locker room postgame after Game 2 win vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs Round 1
Pelicans locker room postgame after Game 2 win vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs Round 1

Go inside the New Orleans Pelicans locker room after they defeated the Phoenix Suns in Game 2 during the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.
Apr 20, 2022  |  00:57
Willie Green locker room postgame speech after Game 2 win vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4-19-22
Willie Green locker room postgame speech after Game 2 win vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4-19-22

Hear New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green's postgame speech following the team's Game 2 win over the Phoenix Suns during the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.
Apr 20, 2022  |  00:43
Willie Green postgame interview | Suns vs. Pelicans Game 2 | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22
Willie Green postgame interview | Suns vs. Pelicans Game 2 | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green's postgame interview following the Pelicans' game 2 win vs. the Phoenix Suns in the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs (4/19/2022).
Apr 20, 2022  |  06:50
Larry Nance Jr. postgame interview | Suns vs. Pelicans Game 2 | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22
Larry Nance Jr. postgame interview | Suns vs. Pelicans Game 2 | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. postgame interview following the Pelicans' game 2 win vs. the Phoenix Suns in the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs (4/19/2022).
Apr 20, 2022  |  12:38
Brandon Ingram postgame interview | Suns vs. Pelicans Game 2 | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22
Brandon Ingram postgame interview | Suns vs. Pelicans Game 2 | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram's postgame interview following the Pelicans' game 2 win vs. the Phoenix Suns in the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs (4/19/2022).
Apr 20, 2022  |  06:53
CJ McCollum postgame interview | Suns vs. Pelicans Game 2 | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22
CJ McCollum postgame interview | Suns vs. Pelicans Game 2 | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum's postgame interview following the Pelicans' game 2 win vs. the Phoenix Suns in the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs (4/19/2022).
Apr 20, 2022  |  07:30
Jonas Valanciunas postgame interview | Suns vs. Pelicans Game 2 | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22
Jonas Valanciunas postgame interview | Suns vs. Pelicans Game 2 | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas' postgame interview following the Pelicans' game 2 win vs. the Phoenix Suns in the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs (4/19/2022).
Apr 20, 2022  |  03:30
Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes Game 2 Highlights vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs
Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes Game 2 Highlights vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes' highlights vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 2 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Tuesday April 19, 2022.
Apr 20, 2022  |  00:48
Game Recap: Pelicans 125, Suns 114
Game Recap: Pelicans 125, Suns 114

Led by Brandon Ingram's 37 points (26 in the 2nd half), 11 rebounds and nine assists, the No. 8 seed Pelicans surprise the Suns 125-114.
Apr 20, 2022  |  00:02
Pelicans guard CJ McCollum Game 2 Highlights vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22
Pelicans guard CJ McCollum Game 2 Highlights vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum's highlights vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 2 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Tuesday April 19, 2022.
Apr 20, 2022  |  01:26
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram Game 2 Highlights vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram Game 2 Highlights vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram's highlights vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 2 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Tuesday April 19, 2022.
Apr 20, 2022  |  02:01
Brandon Ingram (37 points) Highlights vs. Phoenix Suns
Brandon Ingram (37 points) Highlights vs. Phoenix Suns

Brandon Ingram pours in 37 points and just misses a triple-double to power the Pelicans' Game 2 upset.
Apr 19, 2022  |  00:02
Brandon Ingram raises up on the fadeaway | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22
Brandon Ingram raises up on the fadeaway | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram hits a clutch late game turnaround fadeaway vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 2 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Tuesday April 19, 2022.
Apr 19, 2022  |  00:28
Brandon Ingram clutch from three late | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22
Brandon Ingram clutch from three late | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram comes up with a pair of clutch threes late in the fourth quarter vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 2 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Tuesday April 19, 2022.
Apr 19, 2022  |  00:30
CJ McCollum catches heat in the fourth quarter | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22
CJ McCollum catches heat in the fourth quarter | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum caught fire in the fourth vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 2 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Tuesday April 19, 2022.
Apr 19, 2022  |  00:32
Jose Alvarado with a quick 5 points to start the fourth | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22
Jose Alvarado with a quick 5 points to start the fourth | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado with the floater then the triple to start the fourth quarter vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 2 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Tuesday April 19, 2022.
Apr 19, 2022  |  00:33
Brandon Ingram steals and delivers | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22
Brandon Ingram steals and delivers | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram gets the steal on one end and the bucket on the other vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 2 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Tuesday April 19, 2022.
Apr 19, 2022  |  00:14
Trey Murphy III drains the triple to extend the lead | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22
Trey Murphy III drains the triple to extend the lead | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III drains the three pointer vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 2 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Tuesday April 19, 2022.
Apr 19, 2022  |  00:24
Jaxson Hayes with a ridiculous rejection on Mikal Bridges | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22
Jaxson Hayes with a ridiculous rejection on Mikal Bridges | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes with a ridiculous block on Mikal Bridges vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 2 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Tuesday April 19, 2022.
Apr 19, 2022  |  00:17
Brandon Ingram rewards Jaxson Hayes on the dunk | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22
Brandon Ingram rewards Jaxson Hayes on the dunk | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram hits center Jaxson Hayes on the run for the dunk vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 2 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Tuesday April 19, 2022.
Apr 19, 2022  |  00:10
Brandon Ingram speeds past everyone on up and under | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22
Brandon Ingram speeds past everyone on up and under | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram speeds past the defenders on the up and under vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 2 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Tuesday April 19, 2022.
Apr 19, 2022  |  00:18
Brandon Ingram with the hanging and-1 jumper | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22
Brandon Ingram with the hanging and-1 jumper | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram makes the tough and-1 jumper vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 2 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Tuesday April 19, 2022.
Apr 19, 2022  |  00:52
CJ McCollum and Trey Murphy III hit big threes at the end of the first half | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22
CJ McCollum and Trey Murphy III hit big threes at the end of the first half | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum and forward Trey Murphy III hit a pair of late quarter threes vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 2 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Tuesday April 19, 2022.
Apr 19, 2022  |  00:23
Larry Nance Jr. turnaround off the glass | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22
Larry Nance Jr. turnaround off the glass | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. with the pretty turnaround jumper off the glass vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 2 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Tuesday April 19, 2022.
Apr 19, 2022  |  00:17
